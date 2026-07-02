'Frank Lloyd Wright's Illinois' explores the architects most prolific state

Cover of 'Frank Lloyd Wright's Illinois' by Kristine Hansen.

Frank Lloyd Wright is arguably the most famous architect in history, and he’s from right here in Wisconsin. But much of his work was done outside of the state, including nearby Illinois which is home to a quarter of his remaining buildings.

These spaces are the subject of a new book by local author Kristine Hansen. Frank Lloyd Wright's Illinois: Explore his most prolific state, from Prairie to Usonian looks at both public and private buildings designed by Wright that exemplify different periods of his work.

"In Illinois we have everything from the early Prairie-style houses up until the Usonians, which are ranch-level, designed and built between the 1930s and 1950s. So we basically have [examples from] his entire career in Illinois," says Hansen.

Hansen will be talking about her book in an event at Boswell Book Company on Wednesday, July 8 and again at Books & Company in Oconomowoc on Monday, July 13.