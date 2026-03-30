Protests held across Milwaukee area as part of 'No Kings' movement

On Saturday, people across the country protested President Trump and his policies as part of the "No Kings" movement.

In Milwaukee, hundreds gathered in Washington Park for one of several protests happening in the area. There was music, community resource booths, speakers and a march.

Maria Peralta-Arellano / WUWM Resource booths set up at the Washington Park No Kings protest.

Protestors like Sandy Nuhn came to express their dissatisfaction with the Trump administration.

Maria Peralta-Arellano / WUWM Sandy Nuhn displays her sign at the No Kings protest in Milwaukee.

“Seeing what ICE is doing in our cities and what they're doing to break up families — they're not arresting criminals and rapists. They're arresting families, and we really don't know where they're going, they're disappearing people," said Nuhn. "In Gaza, that's a horrible situation. And the war in Iran — why are we there?”

Off to the side of the crowd, John Puchner stood in a red MAGA hat speaking with Matt Aspin, who was wearing a bright yellow vest marked as "CLERGY" in bold.

Maria Peralta-Arellano / WUWM John Puchner and Matt Aspin.

“I'm here to support American democracy also, and I'm here to dialogue," said Puchner. "I voted for four Republicans, three Democrats. I want us to get rid of the hate between the parties. So, I'm here wearing my Trump shirt, here to talk with my new friends.”

Aspin replied.

“And that's why I stopped, is because I think a big part of the problem is our politicians are just trying to divide us," he said. "We agree on a lot more than we disagree on, but we, if we talk to each other, we can find those things. I'm never going to support Trump, but we may be able to find some common ground on some other things, and maybe that'll soften it up and make our democracy stronger. “

Like many others, Victoria Bronec was there to stand in solidarity with those affected by Trump’s policies.

Maria Peralta-Arellano / WUWM Victoria Bronec (right) and her friends came to show their support for communities impacted by Trump's policies.

“I think staying silent, even if I am a privileged white woman, there are still things that are important to me, and I love people who are trans and not from this country — who are immigrants and I think showing up for them is important,” Bronec said.

The rally at Washington Park was part of the third round of national No Kings protests. President Trump’s administration dismissed the protests as the product of "leftist funding networks.”