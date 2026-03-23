Meet the candidates for Franklin mayor

What does Franklin's mayor do?

According to the City of Franklin's website, the mayor is elected for a 3-year term to oversee all city officers, boards and commissions, including the plan commission, community development authority, police department and fire department. The mayor ensures that all city and state laws are enforced and presides over common council meetings, giving the deciding vote in the case of a tie.

WUWM sent a questionnaire to the mayoral candidates to help inform voters' decisions. Their responses below may be edited for length and clarity.

John R. Nelson (incumbent)

Candidate Facebook John R. Nelson

Nelson did not respond to WUWM's candidate survey. The information below is based on his campaign website.

John R. Nelson is a lifelong resident of the city of Franklin, where he has served as mayor since 2023. Before that, he served Franklin as District 6 Alderman for six years. He also served for 30 years with the Waterford Police Department, before retiring in 2024 at the rank of Lieutenant.

"Franklin is more than just a city to me. It’s where I grew up, went to school, played football, had my first job, and where I continue to live today," Nelson's campaign website reads. "This community shaped who I am, which is why I care so deeply about its future and why I am running for re-election as the mayor of this great city."

If elected for a second term, Nelson hopes to bring new business and residential developments to Franklin.

"We are focused on long-term commitments from companies and partners dedicated to providing family-supporting jobs, grocery options, medical facilities, recreation, and family-focused amenities," his website reads. "We will continue to take our time, study every opportunity, and ensure new developments enhance our hometown feel while also moving Franklin forward."

Nelson's priorities also include preserving Franklin's green spaces, stabilizing property taxes and fiscal responsibility.

"Stabilizing taxes will help maintain a reliable revenue stream to support public services while protecting the financial stability of homeowners. Your hard-earned dollars will continue to support one of the best public school systems in the state, an impeccable police department, a highly reputable fire department, quality recreational and natural spaces, and the ongoing maintenance of our roads."

Candidate website

Basil Ryan

Courtesy Basil Ryan Basil Ryan

Why are you running for this office?

I'm running for mayor because I believe Franklin is a great community with even greater potential. I feel developers and development have taken over the city, leaving residents without a voice. I want to bring independent, common-sense leadership to City Hall so we can keep our neighborhoods safe, support local businesses, and allow residents to make smart decisions about Franklin's future. We need to focus on the needs of families and building a better life for all of us.

What impact do you hope to have?

The direction of the city has drastically changed. Franklin residents no longer have a meaningful voice in their community. Their concerns are overshadowed by developers, and protections meant to safeguard residents have been removed. Our welcome sign says, “Celebrating Quality of Life,” yet business and development should complement a community, not diminish it. People invest their life savings into their homes and choose Franklin to raise their families. Their voices should matter more than those paid to develop here.

What distinguishes you from other candidates in this race?

Development will need to follow approved plans that coincide with the city's master plan, and residents again will have a voice throughout. There will be no secret meetings, no skipped procedures, and no backroom deals — just open government. I will also restore financial responsibility. A balanced budget must come before political convenience. Taxpayers have carried the burden of past decisions, including the unnecessary use of TIFs. My goal is to rebuild trust so residents can once again respect their city government.

What do you think are the two biggest local issues and how would you address them?

Franklin residents want quality-of-life-focused development, community-oriented amenities, and family-friendly recreation. Many have lost trust because some developers use those themes to push projects that don’t fulfill their promises and instead reduce quality of life and neighborhood safety. Residents want what they were promised: a family-friendly recreation space, a walkable community center, restaurants, and local retail — what has long been envisioned as downtown Franklin. With the right plan and developer, this is achievable.

What would you do differently if elected?

I will not continue the path we are on. My opponent highlights and takes credit for new development but doesn't emphasize to residents the millions of dollars in TID assistance required to attract those projects. Those costs ultimately are carried by the taxpayers. I won't continue to rely on TIF financing that often feels more like a giveaway than a necessity, by approving developments that underdeliver while requiring millions in public subsidies. As a result, the taxpayers pay that price. Taxpayers want to see tax relief now, not 27 years from now. Franklin's most valuable resource is its open land.

Candidate website