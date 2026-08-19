Severe storms Tuesday damage property, down trees and leave thousands without power in Milwaukee area

Severe storms rolled through southeastern Wisconsin Tuesday night, with tornado warnings issued in some areas. The storms caused power outages for over 26,000 We Energies customers and downed trees across neighborhoods in southeastern Wisconsin.

Jimmy Gutierrez / WUWM A tree fell on Washington Heights' Wy'east Pizza, damaging the building.

Falling trees and branches blocked roads and damaged homes, cars and businesses. In Milwaukee's Washington Heights neighborhood, a tree fell on the beloved Wy’east Pizza, damaging the building.

Severe winds knocked down power lines as well, causing outages. About 6,000 We Energies customers remain without power as of 11:30 a.m Wednesday. You can check out the We Energies outage map for the latest numbers.

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) has received 376 calls since Tuesday, a DPW spokesperson told WUWM. The spokesperson said DPW is addressing the most critical calls first, such as trees blocking entire streets.

DPW is encouraging residents to report downed trees and branches at Milwaukee.gov/click4action, through the MKE Mobile App, or by calling 414-286-CITY.