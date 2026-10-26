Milwaukee young adults weigh whether voting can bring change

As Wisconsin voters prepare to head to the polls Nov. 3, young adults in Milwaukee are weighing what they want from political leaders. For some, voting protects their rights and pushes for change. For others, frustration with elected officials makes it hard to see a reason to participate.

On a Friday night around 9 p.m., Milwaukee’s Water Street is busy with people stopping at food trucks such as Fatty Patty and Mr. Taco between visits to bars and restaurants.

Samuel Bohn, 24, lives on Milwaukee’s east side and works at Brothers Bar. He says he might vote, depending on whether he has time.

Akira Quinn / WUWM Samuel Bohn on Water Street.

“If I have the time, I will, but otherwise I'm not thinking about it,” Bohn said.

Bohn says segregation and gentrification are major concerns in Milwaukee. He believes the city needs more safe spaces where teenagers and young adults can gather and connect with their communities.

He says a lack of those spaces may contribute to problems such as crime and street takeovers, which can become dangerous or disruptive.

“I feel like that wouldn't happen as much if the people that are part of that had some outlet towards where they can get together on their own in a safe manner,” Bohn said. “So, I feel community outreach is really missing in Milwaukee.”

Cost of living and trust in politicians

For Jaylin Johnson, 29, the decision not to vote comes from a different kind of frustration. Johnson works as a certified nursing assistant and plays football. He says rent and raising the minimum wage are among his biggest concerns, but he does not trust elected officials to make a meaningful difference.

Maayan Silver / WUWM Jaylin Johnson

“I don't see a difference, and no matter who's in office, everything seems to be the same,” Johnson said.

Issa Alaskari, 37, offers another perspective on what voters want from political leaders. Although he is older than the typical age range associated with young voters, Alaskari's concerns reflect a broader question about whether politicians deliver on their promises.

Akira Quinn / WUWM Issa Alaskari

He says after owning 11 hot dog carts, Alaskari recently bought a food truck. He says he wants tangible results from political leaders, including reparations for Black Americans, before deciding to support them at the ballot box.

“So, my thing is no tangible, no vote,” Alaskari said. “If you don't have anything for my people, as Martin Luther King said, 'I'm coming for my check.' If ain't got my check, you don't get my vote.”

Hope for change and protection of rights

Not everyone who feels frustrated with politics plans to sit out the election.

Vibhu Rajesh, 24, is an electrical engineering master's student at Marquette University. He says he does not find much inspiration in the candidates, but he still sees value in voting.

Akira Quinn / WUWM Vibhu Rajesh is standing on the left.

“There's not a lot of inspiration, but I think a reason to vote would be just out of the hope that it's a small change that will inspire a bigger change,” Rajesh said.

For four women in their early 20s — Ashley Rinaly, Layna Harms, Yava Velasquez and Phaedra Rogers — voting is about protecting their rights and supporting the issues they care about. All four say they plan to vote.

“All of our rights depend on everything that we ever vote for, so that's what I'm voting for,” one of the women said.

Another said basic human rights, abortion access, environmental protection, and the growth of artificial intelligence data centers are among her concerns.

What’s at stake in Wisconsin

Wisconsin voters will elect a new governor, state lawmakers, representatives in Congress, and other officials on Nov. 3.

The conversations on Water Street show that some young adults see voting as an opportunity to influence the future, while others want to see more evidence that elected officials will deliver meaningful results.

Whether they vote or stay home, their concerns point to the questions they want political leaders to answer and what it will take to earn their trust.

WUWM's Maayan Silver contributed to this story.