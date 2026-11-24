Last spring, a student organization launched at Carthage College in Kenosha to support the increase in Latinx students pursing nursing degrees there.

It’s called LUNA: Latinos United in Nursing Association.

Nursing is the most popular major at Carthage, and Latinx students make up nearly 27% of the program’s enrollment.

"Really, it’s about creating a space where students can come together and have meaningful discussions, knowing that they have support from myself and they can support one another," says Rebecca Triana, assistant professor of nursing at Carthage College and the faculty advisor for LUNA.

Teran Powell LUNA's faculty advisor, Rebecca Triana (left), and student president, Jasmin Tapia, pose for a photo inside Lentz Hall at Carthage College.

Triana says the idea to establish LUNA came from students looking for more fellowship opportunities, events to attend and support resources.

So, LUNA was created to support and uplift Latino nursing students through cultural connection, mentorship, and professional growth.

"It creates opportunities for them to get involved on campus and share our culture in beautiful ways, including our foods," Triana says. "Many of our students commute as well, and they have commitments outside of their academics, so they can also relate to one another."

The group meets every other week. It offers a mentor/mentee program, they’ve hosted fundraisers, guest speakers, a game night.

And more is on the horizon.

1 of 3 — LUNA meeting 2.jpeg LUNA members participating in campus-wide events to get the word out about the organization. Jasmin Tapia 2 of 3 — LUNA meeting 3.jpeg LUNA members participating in campus-wide events to get the word out about the organization. Jasmin Tapia 3 of 3 — LUNA event 1.jpeg LUNA members participating in campus-wide events to get the word out about the organization. Jasmin Tapia

LUNA president and senior nursing student Jasmin Tapia says research shows why a space like LUNA is needed on campus.

"Latino students face educational disparities that begin early and continue through their higher education, which often results in lower college enrollment, degree completion and transfer rates due to limited academic preparation and structural barriers," she explains. "I, myself, am a transfer student as well, so I really resonate with that."

And, Tapia says, outside of school, those disparities contribute to low numbers of Latinx nurses.

The American Association of Colleges of Nursing data shows that only 7.2% of registered nurses identify as Hispanic, even though they make up about 20% of the population.

"And part of that is because oftentimes Latino students face overlapping family and financial pressures, which can interfere with their academic success. Familismo, as well, is a very big term which emphasizes the importance of family relationships and responsibilities, and supporting many Latino communities, which affect progression as well throughout academic programs," Tapia says.

Tapia says LUNA bonds students dealing with similar struggles. They can lean on one another to be successful.

And it trickles down.

When those students successfully complete their nursing education and go on to work in healthcare, their presence especially matters when their patients are Latinx and primarily speak Spanish.

"Language barriers care can be a lot more meaningful for patients when they see someone that looks just like them taking care of them when they walk in the room," says Triana. "I can speak from experience, that that sigh of relief when they see, you know, the nurse walk through the door, and they say, 'Oh, hablas Espanol?' And that is just a big relief."

Tapia adds that as the Latinx population grows in the U.S., representation in healthcare is increasingly important.

"It’s important to have kind of that one-on-one conversation in a language that our patients are able to understand, because of course we can use a translator over the phone or over a screen, but really having that warmth as a person and really getting down like eye-level with them and making sure that they understand what's going on, it's really important and it really changes the way that they take the seriousness of their own care," she says.

Triana and Tapia say LUNA has 60 members; it’s even gained popularity among students with majors outside of nursing.

The goal is to make sure students have a place they feel they belong.

Editor's note: Carthage College is a financial supporter of WUWM.