Bad River Band Wildlife Specialist Says State Leaders Need To Learn From Tribes On Wolf Relationship

By & 1 hour ago
  • After Wisconsin hunters killed nearly double the state's goal for a weeklong wolf hunt, Bad River Band wildlife specialist Abi Fergus says the DNR needs more collaboration with tribes.
    After Wisconsin hunters killed nearly double the state's goal for a weeklong wolf hunt, Bad River Band wildlife specialist Abi Fergus says the DNR needs more collaboration with tribes.
    HKUCHERA / FOTOLIA

Wisconsin recently held its first gray wolf hunt since 2014. Native tribes exercised their treaty rights to 50-percent of the quota in ceded territory and the state was left with a target of 119 wolves for nontribal hunters. In just the first three days of the weeklong hunt, nontribal hunters registered 215 dead wolves, blowing past the state’s goal.

In Ojibwe culture, the Ma'iingan, or wolf, is considered a sacred animal, and tribes choose not to hunt them. Edith Leoso is a member of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa, and works as their tribal historic preservation officer.

 

A wolf on the Bad River Reservation in a foothold trap, waiting to be collared.
Credit Abi Fergus

  

 

Leoso compares their kinship with Mai'iingan to many people's bonds with their domesticated dogs. "It's the same way when people say 'this dog is part of our family.' Well, this dog is part of our family," she says.

 

She understands their relationship with wolves as a deep historical commitment in which the wellbeing of one is directly related to the other. Indeed, she says, when the wolf population reached its lowest levels in the 1950s, "so was the same with Anishinaabe, the Native population. We were emotionally, physically, and psychologically beaten down."

 

After decades of forced assimilation in boarding schools, many tribes began to lose their traditional values and languages. Now, Leoso says her generation is adamant in never letting that happen again.

 

Leoso says, "No matter how long we have been looked at as not being a human being, not being worth living—the same thing that's happening with Ma'iingan— we are still persevering through all of that, and so will Ma'iingan.

 

Abi Fergus, a wildlife specialist for the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa and co-author of the tribe’s 2019 Ma’iingan Relationship Plan, is working to ensure the wolves' continued existence. Fergus, who is white, says there are cultural differences between how the Wisconsin DNR and tribes view wolves. She points out the difference in words that they each use to describe their plans as one example.

“A lot of state plans you’ll see use the term ‘management’ and the word 'management' doesn’t really accurately describe the relationship between Anishinaabe (cultural group of Indigenous people in the Upper Midwest and Canada) and Ma’iingan,” she says.

One important role gray wolves play in Wisconsin’s ecosystem is in helping manage the white-tailed deer population. Fergus says that wolves will target old and sick deer, which helps reduce the spread of diseases like chronic wasting disease among deer.

Another difference, Fergus says, is that,  “We’re not really focused on numerical populations, just them being able to serve their purposes in our ecosystems."

Fergus also says that communication between tribes and the state leaders is lacking. The state is legally required to consult with tribes before allowing any wolf hunt, a requirement she says they did not meet.

That lack of communication is a loss for everyone, Fergus says, because that collaboration could lead to better outcomes when it comes to wolf planning.

“They’re missing out on the perspectives and work of the people who care for Ma’iingan the most, arguably,” she says.

Moving forward from the hunt that Fergus calls “a slaughter,” she says she is focused on creating new partnerships at the state and federal level.

“I want to outline a plan for how federal and state and tribal agencies can work together and with volunteer programs for carnivore coexistence,” she says.  

Tags: 
Lake Effect
WUWM
Indigenous Peoples
Wolves

Related Content

Wisconsin Hunters Exceed Wolf Target By Nearly 100 Animals

By & & Todd Richmond Feb 26, 2021
MICHELE WOODFORD

Updated 10:38 a.m. CST

Wisconsin hunters and trappers killed nearly double the number of wolves as the state allotted for a weeklong season, and they did it so quickly that officials had to end the hunt after less than three days, according to figures released Thursday.

Nontribal hunters and trappers had registered 215 wolves as of midday, blowing past the state's kill target of 119. The state Department of Natural Resources estimated before the hunt that there were about 1,000 wolves in the state, and its population goal for the animal is 350.

'The Impact Is Real': The Ripple Effects Of COVID-19 Disparities For Native People In Milwaukee

By & Mar 8, 2021
Courtesy of Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Care Center

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Native Americans in the United States have the highest rate of chronic disease among all ethnic groups in the country. This means that more Indigenous people are at higher risk for severe outcomes when it comes to COVID-19.

Wisconsin Opens Early Wolf Hunt After Hunter Group Sued

By & Todd Richmond Feb 22, 2021
KARLOS LOMSKY / FOTOLIA

Updated 2:16 p.m. CST

Wisconsin wildlife officials opened a wolf season Monday after hunting advocates sued to move the start date up from November amid fears that the Biden administration might restore protections for the animals.

The hunt will run through Sunday across six management zones. The DNR set the kill limit at 200 animals, with 119 allocated to the state and the other 81 allocated to Wisconsin's Chippewa tribes as per treaty agreements. However, the Chippewa regard the wolf as sacred and will not hunt it, leaving the working kill limit at 119.

Wolf Hunt Approved In Wisconsin As Legal Fight Continues

By & & Scott Bauer Feb 15, 2021
DR. MIHA KROFEL

Wisconsin's wolf hunt will begin next week with up to 200 animals to be harvested, the state Department of Natural Resources Board determined at a hastily called meeting Monday in reaction to a court order requiring a hunt this month.

The unanimous board vote came even as the state was asking an appeals court to stop the hunt by putting last week's court order on hold. The state Department of Natural Resources and the board, represented by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, filed the motion Friday in state appeals court.