2026 Infiniti QX60 Autograph AWD review

Affordability seems to be atop the algorithm-favored words these days and that applies to luxury SUVs as much as eggs or beef.

Infiniti, Nissan’s luxury arm, is aware and its latest 3-row SUV, the QX60 is moderately priced for the luxury market. After its latest remake, which adds a variable compression 2.0-liter I4 with turbocharging the luxury SUV starts at just $52,550. That’s with front-wheel drive, going to AWD in that Pure model adds $2k. Not bad!

There are four trim levels, with the third-level Sport coming with AWD standard while this tested top-tier Autograph edition keeps it as optional. Entry price with AWD is $67,500 and with options this one hit $72,600.

Know that the Autograph trim adds some swag that most would want in a luxury SUV, including semi-aniline leather seats, with the quilted leather front seats also including a back massaging function. There’s open-pore (trendy) wood trim, laser-etched metal inlays in the dash’s passenger side facing, a cabin air purifier, approach lights, illuminated grille logo, and a fancy-pants 20-speaker Klipsch audio system.

Luxurious all, to be sure.

But at its base the Infiniti is a fancied up Nissan Pathfinder. Nothing wrong with that, except when one wants the 285 horses that the Pathfinder delivers with its reliable 3.5-liter V6. The QX60 instead goes for the newer turbo I4 that creates 268 horses, although its torque rating is better at 286 vs. 259 for the V6.

While both are rated to tow 6,000 pounds, in everyday driving the V6 feels smoother, more solid. This week’s test truck was a pre-production model, so that could play a role here, but there seemed too much hesitation from the nine-speed automatic transmission. First, it hesitated at initial acceleration, then shifts were not all that smooth the rest of the way to highway speeds, not providing the luxury feel one might expect at a $70k+ price point.

One might also think the smaller turbo I4 would get dramatically better fuel economy. Not so. I managed just 22.3 mpg while I’d gotten 22 mpg in similar driving with the Pathfinder a few years ago. I did manage 25-26 mpg with the V6 at the time, but that was purely highway driving. The Infiniti is rated 22 mpg city and 27 highway, so roughly the same as the V6-powered Pathfinder.

Handling of both is good for a large SUV, good turn-in at corners and when parking. Not terribly top-heavy. Plus, the QX60 was easy to keep within its lanes on the highway, no wandering here.

The tester added ProPilot Assist 2.1, Nissan’s semi-autonomous cruise control system for $3,150. That too helps keep the truck in its proper lanes and allows some hands-free driving if you want or need that. The option package also included a 3D Around View monitor along with a fixed second row console. I’d prefer a console that could be removed as needed, which is standard and also available on Pathfinder.

The Autograph trim also added ($1,695) a handsome two-tone paint job with the roof being black and body a deep metallic green, Emerald Green. Dark metallic green also seems to be trendy for SUVs these days.

Inside, well, here’s where the Infiniti out sizzles its cousin, Pathfinder. I’d driven its top-level Platinum model and while pretty snazzy, the QX60 is way snazzier and quieter.

Consider the quilted soft semi-aniline leather seats, a creamy color with gray trim and gold piping. Upscale in look and feel.

The dash and doors carry that theme well too with the two-tone continuing, plus a darker gun metal gray door and dash top. In between is an open-pore black wood trim on dash and door, plus a quilted cream-colored top to a mid-level portion of the passenger’s side dash. Door releases and doors include a thin satin chrome trim and that chrome is mixed with black gloss on the dash’s air vents, center stack, and driver’s instrument cluster surround. Overhead is a soft black headliner.

Those comfy front seats are heated and cooled, 3 levels for each, and the front seats include a massaging feature controlled via a button on the bottom cushion’s side. Massage is usually reserved for pricier luxury SUVs, although this is just for the back, not bottom cushion. Rear seats are heated too and include a button on the seat back’s side to power them forward for easier row three access.

If those row two seats are all the way back though there’s precious little leg and foot room in row three. Riders there will want to ask row two occupants to slide their seat forward minimally three or four inches.

In back is a power hatch over modest cargo space if all three rows are in use. There is, however, good storage under the cargo floor. One also can power up the third-row seat backs via buttons inside the hatch, but the seats are manually lowered.

Note the QX60 also includes manual side window shades for row two.

Other interior benefits include a panoramic sunroof, nicely arranged digital dash with HUD and easy-to-use touch info screen. There’s also a wireless phone charger, power tilt/telescope steering wheel, that Klipsch stereo, flat-bottom steering wheel, and a fairly flat console shifter making it easy to find and use without blocking access to other functions.

One of those is the five drive modes activated via a console toggle. Easy! One mode is for snow, which helped aid AWD traction on the one test day that included a 3-inch sloppy snow.

A solid safety suite also is standard, including forward collision warning, forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure and blind-spot warning, rear automatic braking, and cross-traffic alert.

From the outside, how will you tell the new QX60 from its predecessor? New more attractive grille with an illuminated logo (another trend), restyled front bumper and 20-inch wheels. Plus, the body seems more smoothed and tailored now as at least a few big SUVs are moving away from the box-on-wheels look.

Note the Infiniti is made in Nissan’s Smyrna, Tenn., facility so tariffs should not further boost its pricing.

Again, a reminder that this is available with 2WD if saving money is important as you price your luxury SUV. The four trims range from $52.5k to $67.5k with the Sport coming with AWD standard at $63,685.

Competitors are many but often cost more. Top comps include the Genesis GV80, Acura MDX, Volvo XC90, BMW X5, Lexus GX and TX models, and Buick’s Enclave, which offers more cargo space.

FAST STATS: 2026 Infiniti QX60 Autograph AWD

Hits: Handsome, roomy 3-row w/5 drive modes, AWD, solid safety equipment plus quiet, stylish luxury multi-tone leather interior. Heated/cooled/massaging front and heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, power-up Row 3 seats. Big digital instrument display, HUD, and easy-to-use info screen, power tilt/telescope wheel, fine Klipsch stereo, flat console shifter.

Misses: Ride too firm for luxury ute, good power, but some hesitation from transmission shifts. Not much third row legroom.

Made in: Smyrna, Tenn,

Engine: 2.0-liter turbo I4, 268 hp / 286 torque

Transmission: 9-speed automatic

Weight: 4,742 lbs.

Wheelbase: 114.2 in.

Length: 198.1 in.

Cargo: 14.5/41.6/75.4 cu.ft.

Tow: 6,000 lbs.

MPG: 22/27

MPG: 22.3 (tested)

Base Price: $67,500 (includes delivery)

Major Options:

Two-tone premium paint, $1,695

Technology pkg. (ProPilot Assist 2.1, 3D around view monitor, fixed row 2 console), $3,150

Splash guards, $255

Test vehicle: $72,600

Sources: Infiniti, www.kbb.com