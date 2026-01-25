2025 Toyota Land Cruiser Hybrid review

For folks needing, or wanting, a capable and dependable off-road vehicle, but would like to save anywhere from $40,000 to $50,000 compared to the luxury-laden Lexus LX 700h tested last week, I have an answer.

Consider Toyota’s Land Cruiser Hybrid. Not to put too fine a point on it, but this is the same platform that the Lexus uses as its base, so roughly the same off-roading ability, just less luxurious interior digs.

A couple years ago Toyota revamped and slightly downsized its Land Cruiser to make it more nimble off-road and easier to handle on city streets. The move also put it into pricing competition with the likes of Ford’s Bronco and the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. It now slots in above Toyota’s popular 4Runner and below the larger Sequoia. Both those offer three rows of seating while the Land Cruiser only offers two.

To be accurate, the Lexus models based on the Land Cruiser also offer a third row seat, but research shows that most off-roaders are happy with just two rows, eschewing the extra length (4 inches here) and weight that usually accompanies that third row.

Both the Lexus LX 700h and this week’s two-tone Land Cruiser, deliver good power via hybrid powerplants, but Lexus wins the grunt sweepstakes big-time, but it should for that extra dough. The Lexus boasts 457 horsepower and 583 pound-feet of torque from its twin-turbo V6 hybrid while the Toyota goes for the more economical i-Force MAX 2.4-liter turbo I4 hybrid pumping out a still generous 326 hp and 465 pound-feet of torque.

Likewise, the Lexus will tow more, 8,000 pounds, while the Toyota will tow 6,000, still more than many of its competitors. For heavy haulers, a Lexus GX will tow 9,000 pounds.

The smaller engine gives the fuel consumption edge to the Toyota, the Land Cruiser being rated 22 mpg city and 25 mpg highway by the EPA vs. the LX’s rating of just 19 mpg city and 22 highway. That said, I got 19.8 mpg in the Toyota and 21.4 from the Lexus in similar drives and similar weather. So mileage is relatively the same, in practice.

All that is out the window though depending on your intentions, and your bank account.

The Land Cruiser is aimed more at serious off-road intenders. It delivers a more basic, less stylish and less plush interior. For instance, seats are SofTex fake leather here with leather trim, not full-on leather as in the LX, which also provides a superb massaging function.

There are no sunshades on the Cruiser’s rear windows, less sound deadening to hide hybrid whine, and no heated and cooled rear seats.

Yet Land Cruiser still has three drive modes and five off-road settings along with crawl control and hill descent features that allow it to get down and dirty. Ground clearance is a tad more in Land Cruiser too at 8.3 inches, and wide all-terrain tires are standard. That’s not the case in the Cruiser’s base 1958 trim, which costs about $5k less.

While both big SUVs offer peppy acceleration, the Land Cruiser feels lighter (about 600 lbs.) and more nimble, something that will pay dividends when off-roading, but also when cruising the freeway and maneuvering in city traffic.

The ride is a bit more bouncy in the Cruiser though, but again, that’s more of a Jeep or Bronco feel than the smoother luxury ride of the Lexus LX.

We had plenty of off-and-on snow during the test drive, so got to feel the AWD’s steady four-wheeling traction. Sometimes it was so good it may have encouraged some more aggressive driving on open roads than may have been wise. Still, I never felt the Cruiser wanted to skate on the sloppy roads.

Inside, the Land Cruiser looks and feels modern, just more plain than the Lexus with brown fake leather seats and door arm rests with tan stitching. Dash and doors are black with some soft material at the bottom and midway up. Tops are harder black plastic. Both the door control panels and console top are a matte finish that avoids glare. Dash air vents are black with a tiny bit of chrome trim.

Toyota wraps the power tilt/telescope steering wheel in black leather and the entire wheel is heated. No fancy wood trim anywhere here as in the Lexus.

Toyota goes with a 12.3-inch touchscreen for the center info screen, up from an 8-inch screen in the base 1958 trim. That remains easy to see and use as are most controls. I am curious why the dash-mounted start button and upper console-mounted drive mode select buttons are basically the same size so could be confused, especially as the ignition button is hidden to a short driver’s view behind the steering wheel.

Seats, while looking less padded than in the high-end LX, are equally comfortable with good support and power adjustments for the driver’s seat, along with two memory settings. Both front seats are heated and cooled too while the 1958 (first year for Land Cruiser) trim only comes with heated seats.

Rear seats are comfy too with oodles of head and legroom. And since there’s no third-row seat, cargo space is generous behind row 2.

However, be forewarned that the cargo area is raised about there inches so one will need to boost cargo over that ridge when loading for a trip. A unique feature though allows for the power rear hatch window to be lowered to enable hauling longer items while keeping the hatch closed. Convenient for runs to the lumber yard.

Overhead is a small sunroof, somewhat surprising that a panoramic roof is not standard. It’s not on the LX either.

A $4,600 premium package adds the sunroof along with a 14-speaker JBL premium sound system with subwoofer and amp, digital rearview mirror, wireless phone charger on the console, HUD, a console Cool Box for keeping beverages chilled, and more.

The package also adds leather trim to the seats, so brings it closer to the LX in materials, although the Lexus seats are more well cushioned.

Only a couple interior bugaboos to call out. The driver’s instrument cluster is overly complex and can be distracting unless you fiddle with it before driving. Just too many choices and buttons to adjust to find, say the trip odometer.

Overhead are hard-plastic sun visors that don’t seem to match up with the cost of this vehicle, although I understand they will be easier to clean if somehow mud splashes inside during an off-road romp.

Pluses of note include running boards and multiple grab handles to make for easier entry and egress.

Up top is a sturdy roof rack too. That adds $1,440 to the price tag and there’s a rubber cargo mat inside the hatch that costs $130. A bevy of other small options help push this $63,900 Land Cruiser up to $73,344, still pricy, but way less than the Lexus LX that started at $115k. Both are made in Japan, so may be impacted by tariffs.

This too has a good safety equipment package standard featuring all the latest sensors and accident-prevention technology.

A look at any of this review’s photos will show that the Cruiser’s styling is decidedly retro, the way all off-roading SUVs are trending. But it also spiffs its Smoky Blue exterior with a white roof for $350 extra. Worth it!

FAST STATS: 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser Hybrid

Hits: Generous smooth power, true off-road ability, nimble handling for big truck, AWD, cushioned ride, decent fuel economy. Big easy touchscreen, power tilt/telescope wheel, 3-level heated/cooled comfy front seats, heated wheel, sunroof, cool box, power hatch w/opening window, wireless charger, running boards, JBL audio, good safety equipment and towing features, 3 drive modes plus 5 off-road settings. Retro styling, multiple grab handles, and snazzy two-tone paint job.

Misses: Smallish sunroof, some bounce to ride, no third row seat option, uninspired interior styling, over-complex driver instrument cluster settings, hard-plastic sun visors.

Made in: Japan

Engine: 2.4-liter I-Force turbo I4 hybrid, 326 hp/425 torque

Transmission: 8-speed automatic

Weight: 5,445 lbs.

Wheelbase: 112.2 in.

Length: 196.4 in.

Cargo: 37.5/82 cu.ft.

Tow: 6,000 lbs.

MPG: 22/25

MPG: 19.8 (tested)

Ground clearance: 8.3 in.

Base Price: $63,900 (includes delivery)

Invoice: N.A.

Major Options:

20-in. alloy wheels, $1,240

Rear bumper guard, $230

Premium pkg. (14-speaker JBL audio w/subwoofer &, illuminated entry, digital key capable, power moonroof/shade, console cool box, digital rearview mirror, Qi-compatible wireless charging, leather-trimmed memory power front seats, HUD, lane change assist, front cross-traffic alert, digital key, traffic jam assist, 4G network), $4,600

Liftgate light, $195

Two-tone roof, $350

Roof rack, $1,440

Carpet floor mats, $199

Illuminated door sills, $360

Dashcam, $375

Connected services, $325

All-weather cargo mat, $130

Test vehicle: $73,344

