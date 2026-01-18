2025 Lexus LX 700h Overtrail review

Back in the 1960s and ’70s (ancient times) carmakers would slap racing stripes, hood decals and such on anything to make it seem racier.

Got a 20-foot long luxury sedan? Heck, drop a monster engine in it, put a big V8 sticker on the door along with an SS (Super Sport) or RS (Rally Sport) badge and younger buyers will snap it up.

Sporty may not move so much metal today. Now our truck-centric marketplace requires nearly all vehicles to tack on AWD, jack up the ground clearance to 8+ inches, and deliver a half dozen drive modes.

That’s just for starters because more and more buyers want luxury ladled on to even the most rock-crushing SUVs. Price inflation follows.

This week’s example is the Lexus LX 700h. Starting price $115,350 (with delivery), a full $10,000 higher than the gas-only LX 600 I’d driven 3 years ago. LX has been shorthand for luxury for years among various brands, but Lexus wisely made it their own for its restyled large SUV based on Toyota’s off-roader, the Land Cruiser, back in 2022.

1 of 6 — LX left front.jpg 2025 Lexus LS 700h Overtrail left front Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 6 — LX profile.jpg 2025 Lexus LS 700h Overtrail profile Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 6 — LX nose.jpg 2025 Lexus LS 700h Overtrail nose Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 4 of 6 — LX right profile.jpg 2025 Lexus LS 700h Overtrail right profile Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 5 of 6 — LX right rear.jpg 2025 Lexus LS 700h Overtrail right rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 6 of 6 — LX tail.jpg 2025 Lexus LS 700h Overtrail tail Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

There’s no arguing LX is luxurious.

Get this. There are six drive modes topping out at Sport+, plus four vehicle height settings, five off-roading modes, three-speed automatic heated front and rear seats along with 2-speed automatic heated steering wheel. For good measure, Lexus tacks on five massage settings for the front seats. A little lower and to the left!

Leather? Oh sure, there’s enough black leather on the seat and door trim to startle a herd of grazing Angus.

Wood? Certainly, some black wood accents grace the console top and are tastefully inserted in the door panels.

Hate to be bothered to park your truck yourself? Don’t worry, LX 700h (that H means it’s a hybrid) there’s Advanced Park with Remote Park capabilities. Just push a button on the console.

All the usual upscale doodads are here too, like a panoramic view monitor, HUD, 4-zone climate controls, manual rear window sunshades, fancy ambient lighting, and a few useful add-ons that could help along the trail, such as a 2,400-watt AC inverter and 3-prong power outlet.

Sound deadening is superb. The LX 700h is quiet enough most folks would assume they’re in a Rolls Royce limo.

The upside, beyond being able to speak in normal tones to passengers, is that one rarely hears the hybrid system’s whine as the Lexus coasts or brakes. One usually does, such as in the recently tested Toyota Corolla Hybrid and with most other hybrids.

1 of 3 — LX interior2.jpg 2025 Lexus LS 700h Overtrail interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 3 — LX dash.jpg 2025 Lexus LS 700h Overtrail dashboard Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 3 — LX interior.jpg 2025 Lexus LS 700h Overtrail interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Naturally Toyota, er Lexus, brought its well-developed hybrid system to the LX as it was the only remaining Toyota/Lexus SUV without hybrid assist. Normally that system is primarily aimed at boosting fuel efficiency, and it does help a tad with that here.

But its main benefit for the LX is boosting the power for the nearly 6,000-pound truck. Maybe power Does still sell.

The identical gas-only LX 600 delivers a healthy 409 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque via its 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6. With the 700h’s hybrid system an electric motor is added to the 10-speed automatic transmission and horsepower jumps 48 while torque increases 104, now both are impressive at 457 hp and a 583 torque rating.

That boost is felt, smoothly, every time the accelerator is depressed. Ramping up to highway speeds is amazing for such a big SUV.

By the way, 3-row seating is available, but the test LX opted for the Overtrail 2-row package with just a bench for row 2. Cost is $1,750 to eliminate that third row seat and go with a bench, allowing for five to ride in comfort.

While this layout eliminates seating for two extra folks it creates a much more accommodating cargo area. However it does shrink some here compared with the gas-only LX 600 due to the hybrid system’s equipment. Experience tells us that with a third-row seat there is precious little cargo space behind that back row, meaning you’ll likely fold it down most of the time, unless requiring seats for seven.

Handling is darn good for a large SUV, easy steering and quick enough to make parking in a lot less stressful than with some big trucks. Ride is well controlled too. I found this much smoother than a previous drive in the LX 600 and you can be sure it isn’t our area roads that have improved.

As for the hybrid’s energy savings, well, you be the judge.

The gas-only is rated at 17 mpg city and 22 highway. The LX 700h is rated 19 mpg city and 22 highway. I managed 21.4 mpg, up from 19.9 mpg when I had driven the LX 600. Premium fuel is required.

1 of 3 — LX rear seat.jpg 2025 Lexus LS 700h Overtrail rear seat Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 3 — LX door panel.jpg 2025 Lexus LS 700h Overtrail panel Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 3 — LX hatch.jpg 2025 Lexus LS 700h Overtrail hatch Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Beyond all the interior luxury, the Lexus is a genuine off-roader, if one doesn’t mind dirtying and risking dents in a $100k+ vehicle.

There’s a hill-descent and crawl feature to control the truck traversing downhill in mud, sand, snow, you name it. A push-button engages the correct drive mode for each and another engages that crawl mode for slowly maneuvering in muck.

A four-wheel-drive low (knob) system also can help in deep sloppy stuff. And while the LX 700h has just over eight inches of ground clearance normally, buttons on the console allow four vehicle ride heights. Those light up on a second, lower, info screen just below the 12.3-inch touchscreen atop the dash.

That AHC (Automatic Height Control) system is standard on Overtrail models. It will lower the LX by an inch or raise it up to 4.5 inches. Overtrail also adds front and rear electric locking differentials and a skid plate for underbody protection off-road.

Trailering adjustments are on the dash’s lower left, along with an inside fuel door release. The big LX 700h will tow up to 8,000 pounds.

This being a large and tall truck Lexus wisely mounts running boards on each side to help in mounting the beast. Likewise, there are many user-friendly mounting handles at all the doors to assist in pulling up into the cockpit where there’s a wireless phone charger on the console and just beyond that a chilled Cool Box under the center armrest for storing and cooling beverages on lengthy road trips.

A small sunroof is standard, a bit disappointing as one might expect a panoramic sunroof in such a large SUV. Others have them.

This handsome Nori Green Pearl (dark metallic green) tester added just one more luxury item, a Mark Levinson premium audio system for $2,660. That meant the test truck tipped the monetary scales at a heady $116,260.

Lexus makes the LX 700h in Japan, so tariffs could further boost that luxury price tag. Better unload some stock options first.

FAST STATS: 2025 Lexus LX 700h Overtrail

Hits: Strong yet more efficient power, true off-road ability, luxury interior, large touchscreen, automatic heated/cooled front and rear seats and heated wheel, multiple drive modes, comfy massaging seats, wireless charger, cool box for beverages, running boards, many mounting handles, and adjustable height.

Misses: Small sunroof, mild fuel efficiency improvement, big price tag.

Made in: Japan

Engine: 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6, 457 hp/583 torque

Transmission: 10-speed automatic

Weight: 5,945 lbs.

Wheelbase: 112.2 in.

Length: 200.6 in.

Cargo: 31/62.4 cu.ft.

Ground Clearance: 8.1 in.

Tow: 8,000 lbs.

MPG: 19/22

MPG: 21.4 (tested)

Base Price: $115,350 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $106,230

Major Options:

Mark Levinson premium audio system, $2,660

Overtrail 2-row pkg. w/5-person seating, $1,750

Test vehicle: $116,260

Sources: Lexus, www.kbb.com