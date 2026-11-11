Protesters call for changes to Milwaukee Police vehicle pursuits, use of force

On Nov. 10, over a dozen protesters gathered in front of the District 5 Milwaukee Police Department in the Harambee neighborhood. They called for changes to how Milwaukee Police officers engage in vehicle pursuits. They also allege officers unfairly beat up and even murder people.

Nicole Beamon explains why they demonstrated at the District 5 station.

"They were the ones that stopped my brother and family members that night," she says.

Beamon is talking about her 24-year-old brother, Nicholas Beamon. His arrest sparked controversy after a witness video showed two officers pulling him to the ground while a third officer ran over to him and struck him several times.

"I’m here to be the voice for them because they’re still processing everything," says Beamon. "The whole experience was just traumatizing for them."

Tiffany Stark says people deserve to have their lives valued by MPD. "Including people being taken out of their cars and beat and people being innocent bystanders in these senseless vehicle police pursuit chases," Stark says.

Stark’s former partner, Anthony Higgins, was seriously injured in 2024, when a driver fleeing Milwaukee police crashed into Higgins’ car. Higgins died from his injuries last fall.

On Nov. 1 this year, 18-year-old David Hunt died when a suspect fleeing from police crashed into his vehicle, according to a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel report. Scenarios like these that have the city’s Fire and Police Commission pushing for MPD policy reform as well.

In a statement shared with WUWM, MPD wrote:

"The Milwaukee Police Department recognizes and respects the public's right to peacefully assemble and express their concerns. We acknowledge the concerns raised by community members and take them seriously. MPD remains committed to transparency, accountability, and building trust within the community."

Earlier this year, the FPC urged the Milwaukee Police Department to revise the pursuit policy standard operating procedure to reduce police chases. The MPD chose not to adopt the revisions.

The next Fire and Police Commission meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 19.