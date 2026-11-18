Tuesday was report card day across Wisconsin as the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) released its annual evaluations of public schools and school districts. The evaluations cover the 2025-26 school year.

In Milwaukee, school leaders celebrated Milwaukee Public Schools' improvement from two out of five stars during the previous school year to three out of five stars.

DPI says that MPS is now “meeting expectations," as opposed to last year, when it determined the district was meeting "few expectations."

MPS Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius said in response to the report cards that she’s happy to see reading improvements but that “we can not be satisfied with a ‘meets expectations’ designation. Together, we will strengthen what is working and continue to grow.”

School district grades trend upward in 2025-26 school year

The report cards are broad evaluations that calculate the scores using metrics like student performance on standardized tests, changes in achievement over time, graduation rates, student demographics, attendance and chronic absenteeism.

Two years ago, DPI shifted the score categories, basically increasing each of the five score categories by one point.

This change means that Tuesday’s results are the first that can accurately be compared with the previous year’s data, but critics said at the time that changing the "cut scores" would artificially inflate school scores.

This year's results show that 95% of Wisconsin's 377 public school districts either met, exceeded, or significantly exceeded expectations. That's a one percentage point increase from the 2023-24 school year before the cut scores were changed.

Here's how some southeastern Wisconsin school districts were graded in the 2025-26 school year:



Brown Deer: 3 stars, meets expectations

Cudahy: 3 stars, meets expectations

Elmbrook: 5 stars, significantly exceeds expectations

Greendale: 4 stars, exceeds expectations

Greenfield: 3 stars, meets expectations

Kenosha: 3 stars, meets expectations

Racine: 2 stars, meets few expectations

St. Francis: 3 stars, meets expectations

South Milwaukee: 2 stars, meets few expectations

Waukesha: 4 stars, exceeds expectations

Wauwatosa: 4 stars, exceeds expectations

West Allis-West Milwaukee: 4 stars, exceeds expectations

DPI results show quicker improvements in reading for MPS students

In Milwaukee Public Schools, perhaps the most promising improvements in the 2025-26 school year were in reading. That coincides with a district focus in reading instruction.

MPS students across all racial groups, economic levels and disability statuses improved at a faster rate than the state average.

In math, improvements were a touch below the state average.

Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction / School district report card A graphical representation of how Milwaukee Public Schools students improved compared to the state average in reading and math in the 2025-26 school year.

The state also released school-specific report cards, in which 67 of MPS schools were determined to meet, exceed or significantly exceed expectations. One MPS school, Maryland Avenue Montessori, received five stars.

"The district will continue to focus on improvement for all schools, especially the 41 rated 'Meets Few Expectations' and 33 rated 'Fails to Meet Expectations,'" according to a news release from the district.

You can explore report cards for individual schools on DPI’s school report card portal.

Do you have a question about education or how schools work in our area? Submit it here to WUWM education reporter Katherine Kokal.