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Lake Effect

Lake Effect Special 09/22/26: Celebrating Bob Reitman's new album, '12th House'

By Audrey Nowakowski,
Lauri Jones
Published September 22, 2026 at 2:44 PM CDT
Bob Reitman
WUWM
Join WUWM for a release party celebrating Bob Reitman's new album, 12th House — Oct. 12 at the Pabst Theater.

Today’s Lake Effect is a special edition that we're dedicating to Bob Reitman and his upcoming album, 12th House.

Bob Reitman’s first spoken word album, The Eleventh House, came out in the '70s. 54 years later, he’s releasing a follow-up. The new album, 12th House, drops on Oct. 12 — the same day as an event WUWM is hosting at the Pabst Theater. The event, "12th House in Twilight," will celebrate Reitman and highlight Milwaukee artists.

Arts & Culture
Bob Reitman to release spoken world album '12th House,' 54 years after first poetry album
Lauri Jones, Audrey Nowakowski
Bob Reitman’s first spoken word album The Eleventh House came out in the 70s. 54 years later, he’s releasing a follow-up album of his poetry called 12th House. Reitman and his album engineer and producer, Gary Tanin, share why they wanted to return to releasing poetry with WUWM's Lauri Jones.
(From L to R): Poets Bob Reitman, Jodie Jasim and Bryon Cherry
Arts & Culture
Poetry roundtable with Bob Reitman, Bryon Cherry & Milwaukee Youth Poet Laureate Jodie Jasim
Audrey Nowakowski
As Bob Reitman’s new album 12th House showcases his spoken word poetry, WUWM wanted to connect him with different generations of poets to learn more about what the practice means to them and share some of their work. This poets roundtable features Reitman, Milwaukee poet and musician Bryon Cherry and Milwaukee's current Youth Poet Laureate Jodie Jasim.

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Audrey Nowakowski
Audrey is a WUWM host and producer for Lake Effect.
See stories by Audrey Nowakowski
Lauri Jones
Lauri is WUWM's assistant director of programming.
See stories by Lauri Jones