Lake Effect Special 09/22/26: Celebrating Bob Reitman's new album, '12th House'

Today’s Lake Effect is a special edition that we're dedicating to Bob Reitman and his upcoming album, 12th House.

Bob Reitman’s first spoken word album, The Eleventh House, came out in the '70s. 54 years later, he’s releasing a follow-up. The new album, 12th House, drops on Oct. 12 — the same day as an event WUWM is hosting at the Pabst Theater. The event, "12th House in Twilight," will celebrate Reitman and highlight Milwaukee artists.

Arts & Culture Bob Reitman to release spoken world album '12th House,' 54 years after first poetry album Bob Reitman’s first spoken word album The Eleventh House came out in the 70s. 54 years later, he’s releasing a follow-up album of his poetry called 12th House. Reitman and his album engineer and producer, Gary Tanin, share why they wanted to return to releasing poetry with WUWM's Lauri Jones. Listen • 13:48

Arts & Culture Poetry roundtable with Bob Reitman, Bryon Cherry & Milwaukee Youth Poet Laureate Jodie Jasim As Bob Reitman’s new album 12th House showcases his spoken word poetry, WUWM wanted to connect him with different generations of poets to learn more about what the practice means to them and share some of their work. This poets roundtable features Reitman, Milwaukee poet and musician Bryon Cherry and Milwaukee's current Youth Poet Laureate Jodie Jasim. Listen • 22:13