Days after the state Department of Public Instruction released its annual reports on how schools are performing, a state-funded audit is calling for changes in how that work is done.

On Nov. 20, Wisconsin’s Legislative Audit Bureau released a 150-page report that reviewed how schools were graded from 2022 to 2025.

The audit was commissioned by the Republican-led Joint Legislative Audit Committee in 2025 after DPI made changes to how the grades were calculated. It calls on DPI to make 13 recommended changes and report back to the committee by the end of March.

The recommendations include creating written policies for how student performance categories or "cut scores" are determined and explaining whether schools that don't follow expected trends are actually declining in performance.

"Statutes do not include requirements DPI must meet to establish assessment cut scores. DPI began a process to update the Wisconsin Forward Exam to align with the revisions it made in 2020 and 2021 to its academic standards," the audit says. "We found that DPI did not have written policies governing these processes, and DPI changed these processes as implemented over time."

School report card formula determined by WI state law

At issue for auditors and critics of DPI is the fact that the report cards say that 95% of school districts in Wisconsin are meeting, exceeding or significantly exceeding expectations – while assessment data from DPI shows that just 48% and 49% of students are proficient in reading and math, respectively.

School report cards take more than just student test scores into account, including student achievement, growth, target group outcomes and the number of students on-track for graduation. The report cards also reflect three years of data.

But the disconnect between report cards and test scores is also in part because DPI weighs achievement and student growth differently – a process signed into law by former Republican governor Scott Walker in 2015.

“In Wisconsin state law there are measures that dictate how report cards are produced. That includes how different measures are weighted," DPI’s spokesperson Chris Bucher said on the day that the scores were released. "Schools and districts that serve higher percentages of economically-disadvantaged students have more weight placed on growth, while those serving lower percentages have more weight placed on achievement.”

For her part, State Superintendent Jill Underly responded to the audit on Friday, saying it makes factually incorrect assertions and “reads like a continuation of last legislative session's partisan political theater.”

Do you have a question about education or how schools work in our area? Submit it here to WUWM education reporter Katherine Kokal.