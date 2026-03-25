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Swing State of the Union

Bonus episode: Interpreting the interpreters

By Sam Woods,
Joy Powers
Published March 25, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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Maria Lazar and Chris Taylor.
Artwork by Erin Bagatta
Maria Lazar and Chris Taylor.

This is Swing State of the Union — a podcast all about Wisconsin and why it’s so important to U.S. politics.

Since Season 2, politics have dominated the headlines, exemplified by fights for control over every facet of our government. As the second Trump administration tries to assert power over a growing list of government agencies, there have been few obstacles in the way. That is, aside from the courts.

The courts have played a central role in stopping, or legitimizing, President Trump’s policies. Because of this, they are increasingly seen in a partisan light, raising questions about who they serve and how they rule.

Now, another state Supreme Court election is ahead for Wisconsin voters. So, we’ll investigate a couple broad questions about our state courts: How do we hold justices accountable, and how do different justices interpret Wisconsin’s constitution?

In this episode, we explore the different approaches to interpreting the state Constitution. We also hear from the candidates for this year’s state Supreme Court election and learn about their approach to judicial interpretation.

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Swing State of the Union WUWMElectionFeatured
Sam Woods
Sam is a WUWM producer for Lake Effect.
See stories by Sam Woods
Joy Powers
Joy is a WUWM host and producer for Lake Effect.
See stories by Joy Powers