Wisconsin Assembly District 32 election: Meet the candidates

Wisconsinites will vote for state Assembly and Senate candidates in a primary on Aug. 11 and in the general election Nov. 3, 2026.

This is the second election under newly-competitive district maps.

One Republican and one Democrat are running for Assembly District 32.

What do the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly do?

The Wisconsin Legislature is made up of 99 Assembly representatives and 33 senators from across Wisconsin. Together, they have the power to create, amend and repeal laws.

The Legislature plays a major role in deciding how to use taxpayer-funded state revenue every two years in the biennial budget. Whether more or less money is spent on education, economic development, tax relief — that is decided by the majority in the Legislature, along with Wisconsin's governor, who has to sign the budget, and other bills, into law.

What's at stake?

The Wisconsin Legislature has been firmly controlled by Republicans for more than a decade, under gerrymandered legislative maps.

Those maps were thrown out by the liberal-majority Wisconsin Supreme Court in 2023, which prompted the Legislature to approve new maps proposed by Gov. Tony Evers.

Democrats now have a chance of winning the majority in the Assembly, if they win a handful of competitive districts.

Republicans are likely to maintain their majority in the Assembly. According to JR Ross with WisPolitics.com, Democrats would have to sweep almost all of the "swing" seats and hold on to a few they won by the skin of their teeth in 2024, to have a chance of gaining a majority in the Assembly.

Assembly District 32

Wisconsin Assembly District 32 includes part of Pleasant Prairie and Lake Geneva, Bloomfield, Paddock Lake, Salem Lakes, and Twin Lakes.

The district is currently represented by Rep. Amanda Nedweski, who is running for reelection.

Wisconsin Legislature Assembly District 32

WUWM sent a questionnaire to each of the candidates, but neither responded. The information below is from public sources.

Amanda Nedweski (Republican, incumbent)

Campaign website Amanda Nedweski

Nedweski was elected to the Assembly in 2022. Before that, she served on the Kenosha County Board of Supervisors.

"Wisconsinites feel powerless to stem the tide of deranged thinking and harmful policies being pushed by far-left activists of all kinds, and many feel as though the entire country is in free-fall," Nedweski's campaign page says. "From Bidenomics, to rising crime, to open borders, we are in a constant state of battling the devastating effects of Democrat policies. I share all of your concerns — they are my motivation for running."

Her priorities include:

Supporting law enforcement to keep communities safe.

Empowering parents through curriculum transparency, school fiscal transparency, educational reform and expanding school choice.

Fighting taxation, spending abuse and inflation: spending cuts and alleviating taxation.

Restoring election integrity: re-establish trust in the election process and make elections more secure.

Education reform: increased access to charter schools, overhauling DPI report card system, break up oversize school districts.

Candidate website

Greg Miller (Democrat)

Blankstock / Adobe Stock No candidate photo available

Miller did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions and does not have a campaign website or social media page readily available.

