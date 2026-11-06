After a Wisconsin infant dies from measles, health officials urge people to get vaccinated

Wisconsin public health officials said Thursday that an infant has died of measles, as the outbreak in the state continues. The child's death was the first measles-associated fatality reported in Wisconsin since 1990, and the eighth in the nation this year according to NBC News.

Dr. Ryan Westergaard is chief medical officer for the Department of Health Services and the state epidemiologist. During a press conference Thursday he said the infant’s death comes during the largest outbreak of measles cases in Wisconsin in more than 35 years.

READ: What to know about measles outbreak, risk, and assessing immunity if you are immunocompromised

"As of November 3, we've reported 431 cases of measles in Wisconsin this year across 13 counties. Nine people have been hospitalized," he says.

Westergaard says that there are almost certainly more cases than those that have been reported. That's because not everyone who becomes infected gets tested or comes to the attention of public health officials. "Measles is one of the most contagious infections that we know of. It spreads through the air, and the virus can remain up in the air for two hours after an infected person has left the room. If someone who isn't immune is exposed, there's a very high likelihood they'll become infected," Westergaard explains.

Westergaard says measles is a serious disease. "It can cause pneumonia, inflammation of the brain, permanent disability and death. Infants and young children are particularly vulnerable, as are pregnant people and people with weakened immune systems."

He adds that there’s a remarkably effective way to prevent it. "Two doses of the MMR [measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine] are about 97% protective against measles. This is a vaccine we've used for decades. We have extensive experience about its safety and its effectiveness. But vaccination protects communities only when enough people are vaccinated," Westergaard says.

READ: What to know about Wisconsin's measles outbreak and how to protect yourself

Wisconsin’s kindergarten MMR vaccination rate is approximately 85%, compared to about 92% nationally. "Both of those figures are well below the roughly 95% coverage needed to prevent measles from spreading readily through a population, and that's really the central issue here. Measles is now spreading because there are enough people who are susceptible to infection for the virus to continue finding new hosts," Westergaard says.

Westergaard is urging families to make sure children are up to date with MMR vaccinations, and he's encouraging adults to make sure they’re protected. The outbreak has even prompted public health officials to update their immunization guidance.

"DHS [Wisconsin Department of Health Services] has updated guidance recommending an early dose of MMR vaccine for certain infants between six and 11 months of age who are at increased risk of exposure during this outbreak. Ordinarily, we don't begin MMR vaccination until a child's first birthday. But in an outbreak, when we know that an infant may be exposed to measles, there's a benefit to providing that protection earlier," Westergaard says.

For families with babies younger than six months, or others who can’t be vaccinated, Westergaard says the most important protection is making sure that people around them are immune. That’s one of the reasons that maintaining high overall vaccination coverage is so important.

Also, Westergaard says people need to recognize measles infections when they do occur and do everything they can to avoid exposing others. "Measles typically begins with fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, followed several days later by a rash. Symptoms can develop as late as three weeks after exposure. If you think you've been exposed and aren't immune, stay home, contact your local health department or healthcare provider for guidance. If you do develop symptoms, call your healthcare provider before going to a clinic or emergency department."

With the holidays coming up — when people will be traveling and gathering indoors — it’s particularly important for people to check their vaccination records. You can do that through the Wisconsin Immunization Registry or with your health provider or local health department. Westergaard says this isn’t about taking a rare disease and making it rarer. It’s an opportunity to take a disease that could affect everybody and eliminate the risk.