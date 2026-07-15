Wisconsin Assembly District 82 election: Meet the candidates

Wisconsinites will vote for state Assembly and Senate candidates in a primary on Aug. 11 and in the general election Nov. 3, 2026.

This is the second election under more competitive district maps.

One Republican and one Democrat are running for Assembly District 82.

What do the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly do?

The Wisconsin Legislature is made up of 99 Assembly representatives and 33 senators from across Wisconsin. Together, they have the power to create, amend and repeal laws.

The Legislature plays a major role in deciding how to use taxpayer-funded state revenue every two years in the biennial budget. Whether more or less money is spent on education, economic development, tax relief — that is decided by the majority in the Legislature, along with Wisconsin's governor, who has to sign the budget, and other bills, into law.

What's at stake?

The Wisconsin Legislature has been firmly controlled by Republicans for more than a decade, under gerrymandered legislative maps.

Those maps were thrown out by the liberal-majority Wisconsin Supreme Court in 2023, which prompted the Legislature to approve new maps proposed by Gov. Tony Evers.

Democrats now have a chance of winning the majority in the state Senate, if they win a handful of competitive districts.

Republicans are likely to maintain their majority in the Assembly. According to JR Ross with WisPolitics.com, Democrats would have to sweep almost all of the "swing" seats and hold on to a few they won by the skin of their teeth in 2024, to have a chance of gaining a majority in the Assembly.

Assembly District 82

Wisconsin Assembly District 82 is in central Waukesha County. It includes most of the city of Waukesha.

Current Rep. Scott Allen, a Republican, is not seeking reelection after losing a bid for Waukesha mayor.

Wisconsin Legislature Assembly District 82

WUWM sent a questionnaire to the candidates. Their responses below may be edited for length and clarity.

Meet the candidates

Bryson Reyes (Republican)

Candidate Facebook Page Bryson Reyes

Current occupation: Supply Chain Analyst

Why are you running for this office?

I'm running for the Wisconsin State Assembly because I've experienced the challenges many Wisconsin families face and want to ensure the next generation has the opportunity to succeed. Growing up in an industrial community, I saw firsthand what happens when local plants close. It didn't just affect workers; it impacted entire families and communities. I don’t want that happening here in Wisconsin. As an Army veteran and someone who works in the manufacturing industry, I believe in service, accountability, and solving problems. I'm running to bring real-world experience to Madison, lower taxes, reduce unnecessary regulations, protect our freedoms, and help Wisconsin families thrive.

In WUWM's election survey, affordability is the top concern listed by voters. How would you work to address cost of living issues in Wisconsin?

We need to put more money back in the pockets of Wisconsinites. Our costs are too high across the board, whether it’s income tax, property tax, and especially healthcare costs. I support the bipartisan agreement between Legislative Republicans and Governor Evers providing $350 million in tax relief as well as eliminating taxes on overtime and tips while providing additional funding for special education. For healthcare costs, I support legislation requiring more price transparency to give consumers more choice when choosing a provider. Lastly, I will work to remove unnecessary regulations on companies so they can invest, produce, and hire here in Wisconsin.

A Marquette poll earlier this year found 70% of WI voters think the costs of large data centers are greater than the benefits they provide. How do you plan to address concerns about data centers?

If a data center is being built in Wisconsin, the technology companies that own it should be responsible for the energy costs and any environmental impacts associated with its operation, not Wisconsin families, small businesses, or local governments. Taxpayers should not be asked to subsidize large tech companies. My priority is protecting Wisconsin residents by ensuring these companies pay the full cost of the infrastructure they require and are held accountable for the impacts their projects have on our communities.

What are your top state budget priorities?

My top budget priority is ensuring Wisconsin lives within its means while protecting taxpayers. We should be reducing the tax burden on working families, homeowners, retirees, and small businesses instead of growing government. At the same time, we must prioritize spending on the core functions of government that make Wisconsin a great place to live. That means supporting law enforcement, improving our roads and infrastructure, investing in literacy and workforce development, strengthening technical education, and ensuring our veterans receive the support they have earned. Every dollar taxpayers send to Madison should be spent responsibly. Wisconsin families balance their budgets every day, and state government should do the same.

How do you plan to remain accountable to the people of Wisconsin?

I believe elected officials work for the people they represent, and accountability starts with listening. If elected, I will remain accessible by attending community events, hosting town halls, meeting with local leaders, and having conversations with residents throughout the district. I will make it a priority to hear directly from constituents, not just during election season, but throughout my entire term. I believe the best decisions come from understanding the challenges families, workers, and small businesses face every day. Public service is a responsibility, and I will always strive to be transparent, responsive, and accountable to the people of Wisconsin.

Please list any notable endorsements you've received.

Milwaukee Police Association

Waukesha Deputy Sheriff Labor Union

Wisconsin Realtors Association

Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors

Wisconsin Young Republicans

Campaign Website

Rico Camacho (Democrat)

Candidate Facebook Page Rico Camacho

Current occupation: City Alder

Why are you running for this office?

I’m running because I’ve lived what Wisconsin families are going through. As a teacher, I saw kids who needed more than the system could give. As a father, I’ve felt the weight of rising costs and the fear of falling behind. As an alderman, I learned how much people just want honesty, stability, and someone who shows up. I’m stepping forward because I love this community, and I want to help build a future where families feel supported, schools feel strong, and everyone is included and not carrying everything alone.

In WUWM's election survey, affordability is the top concern listed by voters. How would you work to address cost of living issues in Wisconsin?

I want to help families because I’ve felt the strain myself. I know what it’s like to worry about rising costs while trying to give our kids stability. I have plans in place to suspend the gas tax while there is still a war going on in Iran that is raising our gas prices; so, we can transport our kids to and from school and activities. I plan on cutting taxes for families making 83,000 a year or less which is vital to helping put more money in the pockets of Wisconsinites that truly need the help.

A Marquette poll earlier this year found 70% of WI voters think the costs of large data centers are greater than the benefits they provide. How do you plan to address concerns about data centers?

Artificial intelligence is a growing industry and data centers are directly related to this industry. We need legislation surrounding this new and growing industry. I feel we need legislation as soon as possible surrounding the protection of the environment, protection for workers, locations and economically. I have already interviewed professors at Marquette University regarding protections on AI that are experts in this field to help me understand what is the most efficient way that data centers and AI can show up in a healthy way for our society.

What are your top state budget priorities?

Education Stability: Creating a stable curriculum and ensuring there is fully funded special education and increase school aides, counselors and school psychologists

Shared Revenue Reform: Reduce property tax pressure, increase state aid

Targeted Family Tax Relief: Cut personal income taxes for earners under $83,000 to ease cost‑of‑living pressure

UW Scholarships & Workforce: Keep students in Wisconsin, expand opportunity

Community Safety Funding: Stable municipal budgets for essential services

Transparency & Accountability: Clear reporting, measurable outcomes

How do you plan to remain accountable to the people of Wisconsin?

Transparency is one of the most important issues I stand on; as well as, a practice that I have continued to as a City Alderperson. In the new wave of technology. I will utilize all media sources from social media to in person town halls; so, all voters have the opportunity to be informed about everything happening in their government.

Please list any notable endorsements you've received.

Voces De La Frontera

LIUNA

Jose Perez, Common Council President of Milwaukee and District 12 Alderman