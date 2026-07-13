Wisconsin’s 5th Congressional District election: Meet the candidates

Wisconsinites will vote for congressional candidates in the general election on Nov. 3, 2026. One Democrat and one Republican are running for Wisconsin's 5th Congressional District. That means they will both advance to the general election after the primary election Aug. 11.

All eight of Wisconsin's U.S. House seats are on the ballot. We compiled candidate information for four of those seats in WUWM's coverage area (Congressional Districts 1, 4, 5 and 6).

What do Wisconsin’s U.S. Congressional Representatives do?

The U.S. House of Representatives is made up of 435 representatives, and the number of representatives each state has is determined by population. Wisconsin is currently divided into eight congressional districts, each represented by a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

U.S. Representatives serve two-year terms and are considered for reelection every even year. During their term, representatives write and vote on laws that govern every state in the U.S. and decide how federal tax dollars are spent.

The House is the larger of Congress’ two legislative bodies, and has the sole authority to impeach federal officials and elect the president in the case of an Electoral College tie.

What’s at stake?

This election will help decide which party controls the U.S. Congress. If Democrats gain control of the House and add to their number of seats, it could provide more of a check to the second Trump administration. A Democratic majority could try to pass affordability and anti-corruption legislation. If Republicans retain control of the House, they would make it easier for the Trump-Vance administration to enact legislation. This could allow them to pass conservative legislation and ensure that liberal legislation — like a law legalizing abortion nationwide — is unable to be enacted.

5th Congressional District

The 5th Congressional District includes some of the Milwaukee suburbs, such as Waukesha and West Bend, as well as all of Jefferson County. It also includes portions of Dodge County.

Legislative Technology Services Bureau Map of Wisconsin's Congressional Districts

This district has been a longtime Republican stronghold. It leans 60% Republican.

Incumbent Republican candidate Scott Fitzgerald will face Democratic candidate Andrew "Andy" Beck in the Nov. 3 general election.

WUWM sent a questionnaire to the candidates. Their responses below may be edited for length and clarity.

Meet the candidates

Andy Beck (Democrat)

Courtesy of Andy Beck Andy Beck

Why are you running for this office and what makes you qualified?

I'm running because Washington has lost sight of working Americans. As a healthcare professional and business leader, I've spent my career solving problems, creating jobs, and serving people — not politicians or special interests. I'm not a career politician. I'll bring common-sense leadership focused on lowering costs, protecting healthcare, creating good jobs, and defending our democracy.

What specific federal policies do you support to lower the cost of living in your district?

Families shouldn't have to choose between groceries, housing, and healthcare. I'll fight to reduce prescription drug costs, expand affordable healthcare, increase housing construction, invest in job training, protect Social Security and Medicare, and stop corporate price gouging that drives up everyday prices.

What will you do to secure federal funding for the state and in what priority areas?

I'll work across party lines to bring Wisconsin its fair share of federal funding for infrastructure, public schools, healthcare, mental health services, workforce training, veterans, family farms, and broadband. I'll also fight for investments that strengthen manufacturing, support local communities, and create good-paying jobs throughout the 5th District.

Which Trump administration policies do you most support (if any) and which do you most oppose (if any)? What action would you take on these issues?

I support Trump administration policies that strengthened American manufacturing and some efforts to bring jobs back from overseas.

I most oppose policies that undermined democracy, voting restrictions, restricted women's reproductive healthcare rights, and threatened Social Security. Attempts to cut or privatize Social Security, or interfere in personal medical decisions, harm working families and seniors.

I will work across the aisle to protect and expand pro-worker trade enforcement, safeguard Social Security with COLAs and increase/eliminate Social Security tax ceiling, codify reproductive freedoms, and strengthen democratic institutions against extremism. Wisconsin needs practical results, not partisanship.

Please list any notable endorsements you’ve received in this race.

I’m proud to have received the endorsement of Amanda Bell, a fellow Democratic candidate for Congress. Amanda and I share a strong commitment to affordability, healthcare, and putting working families first.

I have also completed the interview process with key labor organizations — WEAC/NEA, UAW, AFSCME, and AFL-CIO — and am awaiting their endorsements. As the son of Wisconsin’s union movement, I’m deeply grateful for the support of our labor community and will continue fighting for good-paying jobs, workers’ rights, and economic opportunity for all in the 5th District.

Andy Beck candidate website

Scott Fitzgerald (Republican)

Leah Herman / U.S House of Representatives Scott Fitzgerald

Fitzgerald did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is from his campaign website and previous news coverage.

Fitzgerald is seeking a fourth term in the U.S. House. He was elected to represent Wisconsin’s 5th Congressional District following the retirement of former Republican Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner in 2020.

The Juneau Republican was first elected to the Wisconsin State Senate in 1994 and served as Senate majority leader in the chamber from 2012 until he was elected to Congress.

As one of his first acts in office , Fitzgerald was among the more than 100 GOP members of the U.S. House to object to counting Arizona’s and Pennsylvania’s electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election.

According to his website, Fitzgerald believes abortion should be illegal, he supports the Second Amendment, and wants to push back against “radical liberals pushing socialism."