2024 Lexus RX 450e Luxury AWD review

Here’s something you won’t see very often, a vehicle whose price has come down, at least at the time of this writing.

For 2025 Lexus slashed the price of its RX 450e compact all-electric SUV/crossover that was new in 2024. That 2024 is what I got to review, but we’ll get into the pricing right away.

My gorgeous Copper Crest RX 450e Luxury AWD, the top trim, listed at $65,580. But for 2025 the starting price was lowered to $58,605. For you still struggling with math that’s a $6,975 reduction. This model is made in Japan, so tariffs will be affecting its future pricing, but for now one might snag a bargain at your Lexus dealership. We’ll see.

The RZ 450e is the Lexus version of Toyota’s horribly named BZ4X and Subaru’s easier to recall Solterra. But it is so much nicer, more luxurious and better designed than the Toyota version that they hardly compare.

Yet as wonderful as the RZ performs and looks, and as quiet and sumptuous as its interior, it has a major drawback that a variety of electric vehicles have, a lack of range. How so?

Well, its 71.4 kWh batteries simply don’t have the range of many others. While Lexus claims 220 miles of range and Car & Driver says to expect 196 miles of range with the 20-inch tire equipped AWD model tested, I got 146 (tops) with a full 100% charge. That was in Wisconsin during 30- to 45-degree weather and charged in a garage. Granted my garage isn’t heated, but still.

My 110-volt circuit did, however, fully replenish the batteries in an overnight charge, so more than 20% in a 10-11-hour charge. Lexus says a full 0 to 100% charge on a 240-volt circuit should take about 10 hours. Word is the onboard charger here is a bit weaker than those in some of its competitors, thus the slower charging.

But if one is looking for a luxurious sedan type ride and accommodations mostly for short hops and city driving, well, RZ is a cushy and stylish option.

From a performance standpoint, it’s quick and comfy. Start with the dual electric motors that combined put out 308 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque. That delivers a peppy 0-60 mph burst in 4.6 seconds says Car & Driver and they are the automotive medium most obsessed with speed.

Naturally, the EV’s power is smooth and effortless, but will push one back into the wonderfully supportive seats. Handling is heavy, as in most EVs, but quite manageable. The SUV/crossover is easy to push into a tight turn and feel instant stability. Batteries down low in the chassis seem to assure this in most electrics. The AWD and long 112.2-inch wheelbase help too.

Ride is silky smooth and comfortable, much much better than in the BZ4X and improved from the Solterra too.

Inside, well, this is where the RZ stands out. I packed five adults into the EV for a ride to downtown Milwaukee and back to various suburbs and all were quite comfy.

Plus, they were amazed by the fancy high-tech panoramic sunroof (solid, so won’t open). No one cared about it opening though, they just wanted me to tap the overhead button that switched it instantly from clear to opaque. Seems like magic and never gets old when entertaining new riders. The miracle is what’s called “smart glass.” That’s electrochromatic glass where an electrical charge is transmitted through the window and aligns particles in the glass to turn the clear glass opaque. Thank you, Mr. Science!

Oh, and that sunroof costs $550 extra. Heck, just for shear entertainment value it’s probably worth it.

That may be the most spectacular high-tech feature, but not the most luxurious. That comes from the feel of the two-tone suede seats, blue and gray, along with the blue and white suede-clad door panels. Trim is all satin chrome on dash and knobs and door releases, plus a textured flat black and blue console top with white sides looks great.

Below that big console with wireless phone charger and dual side-open storage box is a huge stowage area. That’s necessary as there is no glove box in the stylish dash, but no worries as an owner’s manual, gloves, tools, or whatever will slip into the stowage bin.

Naturally, front seats are heated and cooled with rear seats also heated. There’s a heated wheel and impressive 14-inch info screen. All controls are easy to understand and use too, so bravo Lexus. Another plus is the power tilt/telescope steering wheel.

Everyone praised the looks and comfort level, but several noted that it’s a bit hard, and I agree, to find the door release buttons as they are handsomely blended into the various doors’ armrest faces. After a few days the find becomes easier, but newcomers will struggle.

Trunk space is good under the power hatch and the rear seats fold down to accommodate longer and larger items.

Safety is typical Toyota/Lexus as Lexus Safety System 3.0 is standard, including everything one now expects to help alleviate fender benders, etc. This includes a panoramic view monitor, dynamic radar cruise control, blind-spot monitor, etc.

The test vehicle was a two-tone beauty too with the new Lexus color Copper Crest that looks like a shiny new penny along with black hood and roof to lend a sporty touch. That two-tone paint runs $1,295 extra. Other add-ons were minor in price and left the luxury cruiser at $68,650. Subtract roughly $7,000 from that for a 2025 model.

Expensive? Well yes, but it’s a Lexus and delivers all one would want on the luxury end. It’s only EV range that needs work.

Consider as other options the Genesis GV70 Electrified, Volvo C40 Recharge, Ford Mustang Mach-E or Hyundai’s popular Ioniq5.

There are six trim options for the RZ, starting with front-wheel-drive single electric motor versions, the RZ 300e and 300e Premium and Luxury models, those list at $43,975, $48,175, and $53,905, respectively. Each offers 201 hp and an estimated range of 266 miles, but expect that to drop in colder weather.

Two other RX 450e models include the base model with the dual electric motors at $48,675 and AWD. Its range is rated at 220 miles. Then there’s the RX 450e Premium with a panoramic sunroof (not Smart Glass), adaptive cruise control, AWD and a power tilt/telescope steering wheel for $52,875.

Finally, the tested Luxury model at $58 grand for 2025 adds a Mark Levinson stereo system, larger wheels and multi-color ambient interior lighting.

All nice, if your driving habits make range a minor concern.

FAST STATS: 2024 Lexus RX 450e Luxury AWD

Hits: Good acceleration, comfy ride, high-tech panoramic sunroof, big screen, heated/cooled and supportive front seats, heated wheel, solid safety systems, wireless phone charger, storage under console, quiet luxury interior look and feel.

Misses: Range limited to 146 miles in cold weather, heavy feel in turns, no glove box. Way better than Toyota version, but way more expensive.

Made in: Japan

Power: Dual electric motor (150 kW), 308 hp/320 torque

Transmission: Automatic direct drive

Weight: 4,617 lbs.

Wheelbase: 112.2 in.

Length: 189.2 in.

Cargo: 34.9-48 cu.ft.

MPGe: 102/87

Range: 196 mi/146 observed

Base Price: $65,580 (w/delivery), $58,605 (2025 price)

Invoice: $61,715, $55,160 (2015 price)

Major Options:

Cold weather pkg. (headlight washers, wiper deicer), $200

Illuminated front badge, $200

Dynamic Sky panoramic glass roof, $550

Two-tone paint, $1,295

Side/rear puddle lamps, $325

Carpeted cargo mat, $140

Test vehicle: $68,650

