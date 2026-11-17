In the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s new three-part series "Silent City," investigative reporter Ashley Luthern looks into a horrifying year when three men separately assaulted and killed women across the city. She learned that much of it could’ve been prevented.

The men targeted women who were vulnerable due to drug use, mental health issues or unstable housing. Even when the women reported the crimes, justice was delayed, due to slow DNA processing, prosecutors not filing charges and other gaps in the system.

Luthern talked with WUWM’s Jimmy Gutierrez about the series.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Jimmy Gutierrez: Thinking about how big and expansive the story is, and how much reporting had to happen, where did the idea come from?

Ashley Luthern: This story got started back in 2024, and it actually was the result of a tip coming into our newsroom with one of my colleagues, John Diedrich. I had heard something similar as well, but the tip came in that there was a man who was suspected in multiple homicides. I think part of the reason this discussion surfaced was because at the same time, there was another high-profile case happening at the time, the case of Sade Robinson.

And there was a concern that the man who ultimately was convicted of killing her — there was a lot of concern and speculation in the community that perhaps he had done something like this before. There was no evidence, to be clear, that ever emerged to support that theory. But it was in that context that my colleague John Diedrich and I first heard that there actually may have been someone else who was accused in multiple homicides, or at least suspected of them.

The extended conversation with Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter Ashley Luthern about her investigative series "Silent City" Listen • 14:02

It feels like the big theme is of things that are missed. The first chapter, we get into Eddie Williams and his story, and I think beyond his story, it's really a story of the delays in DNA testing and a lack of urgency in finding a sex offender.

So the series "Silent City" is complex because it's three different people who were independently doing similar crimes in the city over a similar time period, and that did make it very difficult for authorities to untangle who was responsible for what, or may be responsible for what crime.

In the first case, there is a man, Eddie Williams, who's a lifetime sex offender, and he sexually assaults and kills a woman named Holly LeSac. And that happens in April of 2023. He is not taken into custody until later that year, after he sexually assaulted a woman in Brown Deer.

And what became clear with Eddie Williams was that he was a lifetime sex offender, he was on GPS, he let the battery drain and then cut it off. And then there was this period of time where he was just in the wind [for] a couple of years. And in the interim...I learned...that he had this interaction with Brown Deer police. And it was at a time when he was non-compliant with a sex offender registry and the Brown Deer officers told me, or the department told me, we checked his name and there was nothing indicating that he was not in compliance.

The Department of Corrections says that information was available to them, and so there's not really a satisfactory answer there as to what happened. But that clearly was an opportunity for law enforcement to take him into custody, because being non-compliant in itself is a criminal offense. And at the same time, there was no warrant for him because his referral, as they call it, was still pending at the district attorney's office.

If they would have ran his name through this database, would he have popped up? Because Brown Deer said they did do this.

Brown Deer said that they checked him through what's known as the TIME system — the TIME database. My understanding of that is that it does link out to lots of different information systems. For example, to check your driver's license records and the sex offender registry should be part of that. I don't know if it's a situation where there wasn't an extra step clicked or completed. Brown Deer tells me they just did not know that he was not in compliance. DOT tells me that information is in their records [and] should have been available at that time that he was non-compliant.

If they do stop him, Brown Deer police, [more] women would not have been hurt?

I think there's an argument to be made that they wouldn't have. I mean, we can't say anything for sure. And I think in fairness to the authorities who worked on all of these cases in various aspects, they did end up holding these men accountable.

Illustration provided by Ashley Luthern Cover illustration from Milwaukee's Journal Sentinel's Silent City investigation

I think that gets us to chapter two, where being held accountable happens, but there is a delay. And this time it's in prosecutors delaying charges. Can you tell us the history of Levi Mitchell?

Levi Mitchell is a man who had a past history of violence. He had been convicted of murder in West Virginia back in the '90s when he was a young man. He somehow makes his way to Milwaukee, hangs around a gas station near Appleton and Hampton Avenue, and that's where he ultimately finds the people that he victimized.

There are two different instances where he is arrested on sexual assault allegations, and those cases are referred by Milwaukee police into the district attorney's office. In the first referral, which had two victims, the district attorney's office declined to issue charges. They could theoretically revisit that, and they ultimately did because later he is charged with these offenses. But at that time, there were no charges. And so he has some lower-level misdemeanor cases that are still pending, but he essentially is not held for that.

Then there's a second sexual assault that happened the following May, some months afterward. In that case, the prosecutor does not immediately charge it. She says she wants more DNA evidence. What I hear from prosecutors, and not just in this case, but over the course of my career reporting, is that their ethical obligation, legal obligation is to charge cases they can prove beyond a reasonable doubt to a jury. The information I've gotten from prosecutors is that it is extraordinarily hard to convince a jury to convict someone of sexual assault, because there is still so much of a stigma and an instinct to blame the victim, particularly if these victims are vulnerable in some way. The same things that jurors might hold against them are the exact same things that make someone likely to target them.

Going through the stories, we have people who are women on the margins who either have mental health issues, they're unhoused, they have a history in sex work, addiction issues, any of these sorts of things. Reading it, you do such a good job both with how you portray the women, but also the way that you write about them where they're not just their crime, they're not just what happened to them. Can you talk to me about how you're sitting with these stories and how you take the time and care to portray them past just these experiences?

I think a lot of times in crime reporting, there tends to be an instinct, and I've done this myself, there is an instinct to focus in on a suspect, on an offender or on a perpetrator and look at why they did what they did. And I do think there is value in looking at missed chances to hold them accountable sooner, because that's how we hopefully make a safer, better system in the future.

But in general, in media broadly, there always tends to be a lot of attention on the people who are doing the harm and not, in my opinion, enough attention on the people who are harmed. And our goal, and I say are because it was a real team effort, was in the presentation of this story to make it clear that it's about these women and that the cost was borne by them and that they, and I write this, they are the ones who ultimately put a stop to it.

Chapter three gets into Charles Doss's story. And I'm also curious, as a reporter, how do you have these conversations with the victims' families who you feature in this reporting? How are you sitting with them or considering them when you're putting a piece like this together?

I consider their perspective, their questions, what they want to know. I consider that throughout the reporting process. And I think for me, it's really important as I am meeting people, cold calling them and introducing myself to them in courthouse hallways or sending them an email or a Facebook messenger, I try to be really clear what my goal is. And my goal is accountability, and to hopefully highlight that their loved one was more than just this thing that happened to them.

[To] be honest, I'm hard on myself. Maybe I could have done more. There are certainly people who might disagree and will disagree with editorial choices made in this story, but my goal is to be upfront with them about the process and what I'm trying to do, and to tell a full story and an honest story. And so that does mean talking about things that are that are just a fact — substance use, sex work that might be part of their loved one's story. It's not their whole story.

And I think what I found most, at least in this this final chapter of reporting, is that a lot of these families told me they felt they just were in the dark for so long. That there really wasn't much attention at all on their loved ones' homicides when they happened. And that they felt let down and they still feel let down. I mean, technically, three homicides remain unsolved and open.

If there's a major theme that I'm taking away from the story, it's that so much was missed and so much was delayed, and so much — from my read — could have been prevented. Maybe not necessarily one person or one agency, but a combination of decisions and gaps that exist. What kind of changes do you think would prevent something like this happening again?

I think something that I would offer just broadly to listeners is that a big theme of the story is listening to people who say they've been harmed. That doesn't always mean it's going to meet a certain legal standard, doesn't always mean that every single thing they're saying is perfectly accurate. But I'm asking readers to consider opening their minds a little bit more so that when someone, and specifically a woman usually, is telling you that they've been raped or they've been harmed, or they've been targeted for something that you really listen.

And I think specifically with systems, I mean, there's a lot in this around the length of time it takes for DNA testing. We just had an attorney general's race, this has been discussed for many, many years. I actually was back in our archives finding stories from 20 years ago talking about we need to fund the crime lab more, we need to have more DNA analysts. And I think that is something people should consider. I think lawmakers should consider an investment in the crime lab because there has not been any particular evidence presented to me or that I found in my reporting that shows there's any sort of gross mismanagement. It really does seem to be an issue of resources and where we're choosing to invest money in public safety. I would certainly expect that to come up in the next budget discussion, as it has in previous years.

With the DA's office, they make difficult decisions all the time. And so certainly there was an opportunity to charge Levi Mitchell sooner. And I think with the Milwaukee Police Department, their response about why they didn't tell the public about these series of stabbings that were pretty similar was that they weren't sure that they didn't want to unnecessarily alarm the public. I think in their statement, they even said it would have been dangerous or irresponsible to tell the public about it without evidential certainty.

What I hear from families and part of why I pursued that as an accountability angle, was that they truly felt, particularly with the last victim, Daphine Johnson, that if they knew that there was a broader pattern happening, maybe she would have made different choices. Maybe there would have been a different kind of response.

I mean, definitely had she had family that she talked to on a regular basis, that it seems like they just spent the holidays together. And it wasn't just the family that asked for this. It was also experts that pointed out if this is the situation which these murders were different than Levi's and Eddie's, that it's best practice to alert the public for all of this.

You can read the full "Silent City" series here.