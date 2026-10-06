Milwaukee residents speak out against Flock cameras in city budget hearing

On Oct. 5, a few hundred people packed Milwaukee City Hall. For almost four hours, they spoke about how they want to see the city’s 2027 budget spent. This comes after Mayor Cavalier Johnson shared his $2.26 billion budget proposal two weeks ago.

Some things residents want to see: more money for healthy food options, more affordable housing and investment in our elections commission.

Multiple people compared the city's election commission to Detroit, a similar-sized city. In Detroit, the election commission’s budget is almost $20 million, with a staff of 115. Milwaukee’s budget is around $3 million, with a staff of 11.

Mayor Johnson’s budget also would increase parking ticket fees across the board, increase property tax bills and double the price of overnight parking permits.

Vince Toney spoke at the public hearing. Even with the mayor’s proposed $20 million in road repairs, Toney wants to see improvements on the north side.

"I just spent $600 to get my tire rods fixed, and that’s from these roads' potholes," he said.

But the most common call of the night was to end MPD’s contract with Flock, the surveillance company with cameras across the city.

"We want an end to Flock cameras and all license-plate readers," said Angela Lang, executive director of Black Leaders Organizing for Communities. "Other cities and Milwaukee County have chosen to end their contract with Flock, and we need to do the same."

Throughout the chamber, people cheered calls to "de-Flock" the city, waving anti-Flock signs.

"We know what keeps us safe, and it’s not mass surveillance, it’s investing into basic needs where people are whole to have thriving communities," Lang said.

The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to adopt a final budget Nov. 6, 2026. You can view the budget meeting schedule here.