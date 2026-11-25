Last year, Paul Florsheim took the issue of public access to the Lake Michigan shoreline to court. He contested a citation from the Village of Shorewood for walking north of Atwater beach on what the village say is private property.

The citation was dismissed in Milwaukee County circuit court earlier this year. But it left the larger question of public access unresolved.

Environment Circuit court judge dismisses Shorewood trespassing citation in Lake Michigan shoreline case A year ago, Shorewood police ticketed Paul Florsheim for walking north of Atwater Beach on what the village considers private property. A circuit court judge has now dismissed the citation.

UWM Center for Water Policy fellow Will Matuska wondered how other municipalities handle these situations.

Eleven Wisconsin counties border Lake Michigan.

"And I ended up contacting local governments in five of the 11 counties. And I asked them what coastal trespassing enforcement looks like in your jurisdiction as well as does the Florsheim case have any influence on that," Matuska says.

While he found "limited awareness" of the Florsheim ruling, Matuska says each coastal government has a trespassing ordinance.

Shorewood is not the only “tension point” along the shoreline, but Matuska says most municipalities he talked with lean into education rather than citation.

1 of 2 — IMG_7396.jpg Will Matuska overlooking Lake Michigan and Shorewood Nature Preserve Susan Bence / WUWM 2 of 2 — IMG_7397.jpg Matuska says sometimes owners of land bordering Lake Michigan put up signs between the water's edge and the ordinary high water mark — like this one — without DNR permission. Susan Bence / WUWM

His findings were published as an op-ed in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

"We decided to pursue the op-ed because it’s a really timely question. Public access to the shoreline is important to people, especially in coastal communities. And there’s parts of the discussion I think the public can be involved in, because ultimately the lake is a public space," Matuska says.

Shorewood has until Dec. 2 to appeal the circuit court’s ruling, if it chooses to do so.

That would be one way to clarify who has the right to walk the Lake Michigan shoreline.