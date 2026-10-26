These are the statewide referendums on Wisconsin's Nov. 3 ballot

Wisconsin voters will see three statewide referendums on their ballots in the Nov. 3 midterm election.

All three questions would amend the Wisconsin Constitution. They were placed on the ballot by the Republican-led Legislature, primarily in response to actions taken by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and his administration.

Question 1: State of Wisconsin Partial Veto Referendum

This ballot measure is largely seen as a response to outgoing Gov. Tony Evers' "400-year veto" in 2023 to secure increases to revenue limits for school districts.

He did this by crossing out some numbers and words to change "for the 2023–2024 school year and the 2024–2025 school year" into "for 2023–2425."

Here’s the question that will be on the ballot:

“Partial veto. Shall section 10 (1) (c) of article V of the constitution be amended to prohibit the governor, in exercising his or her partial veto authority, from creating or increasing or authorizing the creation or increase of any tax or fee?”

A "yes" vote would prohibit the governor from using partial vetos on certain legislation in the future.

A "no" vote would allow future governors to continue to partially veto pieces of legislation.

More info about the referendum here:

Question 2: State of Wisconsin Freedom to Gather in Places of Worship During an Emergency Referendum

This referendum is in response to COVID-era lockdowns that limited gatherings in the name of public safety.

In 2020, the administration of Gov. Tony Evers responded to the pandemic by limiting gatherings to fewer than 10 people. These restrictions applied to places of worship.

Here’s the question that will be on the ballot:

"Freedom to gather in places of worship during an emergency. Shall section 18 of article I of the constitution, which deals with religious liberty, be amended to prohibit the state or a political subdivision of the state from ordering the closure of, or forbidding gatherings in, places of worship in response to a state of emergency, including a public health emergency?"

A "yes" vote would prohibit future state and local governments from ordering the closure of churches, mosques, synagogues and other places of worship during a state of emergency, even if businesses and schools are ordered closed.

A "no" vote would not prohibit state and local governments to close places of worship or limit gatherings during declared states of emergency.

More info about the referendum here:

Question 3: State of Wisconsin Governmental Entity Discrimination Prohibited Referendum

In 2020, after the police murder of George Floyd and ensuing racial justice protests, many organizations created DEI offices and programs. They were meant to increase fairness and equity. But there was significant political backlash.

Wisconsin’s Republican lawmakers targeted UW System positions and Milwaukee County and city jobs and programs related to DEI.

They also approved placing this referendum on the Nov. 3 ballot, asking Wisconsin voters whether to change the state constitution to ban DEI in governmental entities in the state.

Here’s the question that will be on the ballot:

"Shall section 27 of article I of the constitution be created to prohibit governmental entities in the state from discriminating against, or granting preferential treatment to, any individual or group on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin in public employment, public education, public contracting, or public administration?”

A "yes" vote means you support adding an amendment to Wisconsin’s constitution to prohibit governmental entities from considering race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin in public employment, public education, public contracting, or public administration.

A "no" vote means you oppose such an amendment.

More info about the referendum here: