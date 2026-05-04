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WUWM wins awards for 2025 coverage

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Rob Larry
Published May 4, 2026 at 2:01 PM CDT
Assortment of awards procured by WUWM
Rob Larry
/
WUWM
Assortment of awards procured by WUWM

WUWM 89.7 FM - Milwaukee's NPR has been recognized for its journalism in 2025 by Hearken, Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association and the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association.

Hearken

Champions of Curiosity - Deepening Engagement

Midwest Broadcast Journalism Association

Wisconsin Broadcasters Association
This is WUWM
Rob Larry
Rob is All Things Considered host and digital producer.
See stories by Rob Larry
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