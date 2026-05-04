WUWM wins awards for 2025 coverage
WUWM 89.7 FM - Milwaukee's NPR has been recognized for its journalism in 2025 by Hearken, Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association and the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association.
Hearken
Champions of Curiosity - Deepening Engagement
Midwest Broadcast Journalism Association
- Broadcast Writing: First Place - WUWM Broadcast Writing: Cheese, Coffee and Fashion, Maayan Silver
- Sports Reporting: First Place - Hit the road, Jack! Lumberjills chip their way into timber sports, Maayan Silver, Katherine Kokal, Maria Peralta-Arellano
- Podcast: First Place - Swing State of the Union, Sam Woods, Joy Powers, Becky Mortensen, Emily Files
- Social Media: Award of Merit - Who's behind 'The Unsung Hero,' the 6-story mural in Milwaukee's Third Ward?, Teran Powell, Samia Saeed
- Broadcast Writing: Award of Merit- Violence at the court: the fight over Act 10, Joy Powers, Sam Woods
- Documentary/Special: Award of Merit - Lake Effect On-Site: Forest Home, Lake Effect Team
- Podcast: Award of Merit - Status Pending, WUWM Staff
- Team Multimedia Storytelling: News: Award of Merit - Historic Milwaukee-area flooding, August 2025, WUWM Staff
Wisconsin Broadcasters Association
- 1st place, Best Continuing Coverage - Communities Grapple with "Forever Chemicals", Susan Bence
- 1st place, Best Digital Breaking News Coverage - Historic Milwaukee-Area Flooding, August 2025, Content Team
- 1st place, Best Digital Story Presentation - What Happened to the Victims of the Bay View Massacre?, Joy Powers
- 1st place, Best Use of Station Social Media Platforms - WUWM Social Media Platforms , Digital and Content Teams
- 1st place, Best Interview - Making Wisconsin: How Sanctuary Movements Have Succeeded and Failed, Audrey Nowakowski
- 1st place, Best News Writing - Unearthing the History of Milwaukee's Celery Farms, Xcaret Nuñez
- 2nd place, Best Digital Creator - Jimmy Gutierrez, Valeria Navarro Villegas, Samia Saeed
- 2nd place, Best News Writing - Violence at the Court: The Fight Over Act 10, Joy Powers, Sam Woods
- 2nd place, Best Spot News - Milwaukee Groups Call for Shared Risk in Wake of Judge Dugan's Arrest, Sam Woods
- 2nd place, Best Website - WUWM.com - Michelle Maternowski and Valeria Navarro Villegas
- 3rd place, Best Commercial or Underwriting Announcement - Paul's Jewelers, Rob Larry
- 3rd place, Best Continuing Coverage - Milwaukee Flood Coverage, Content Team
3rd place, Best Hard News/Investigative - As UWM's Atmospheric Science Program Ends, Its Students Face an Uncertain Future, Xcaret Nuñez