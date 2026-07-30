Wisconsin Assembly District 15 election: Meet the candidates

Wisconsinites will vote for state Assembly and Senate candidates in a primary on Aug. 11 and in the general election Nov. 3, 2026.

This is the second election under newly-competitive district maps.

One Republican and one Democrat are running for Assembly District 15.

What do the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly do?

The Wisconsin Legislature is made up of 99 Assembly representatives and 33 senators from across Wisconsin. Together, they have the power to create, amend and repeal laws.

The Legislature plays a major role in deciding how to use taxpayer-funded state revenue every two years in the biennial budget. Whether more or less money is spent on education, economic development, tax relief — that is decided by the majority in the Legislature, along with Wisconsin's governor, who has to sign the budget, and other bills, into law.

What's at stake?

The Wisconsin Legislature has been firmly controlled by Republicans for more than a decade, under gerrymandered legislative maps.

Those maps were thrown out by the liberal-majority Wisconsin Supreme Court in 2023, which prompted the Legislature to approve new maps proposed by Gov. Tony Evers.

Democrats now have a chance of winning the majority in the Assembly, if they win a handful of competitive districts.

Republicans are likely to maintain their majority in the Assembly. According to JR Ross with WisPolitics.com, Democrats would have to sweep almost all of the "swing" seats and hold on to a few they won by the skin of their teeth in 2024, to have a chance of gaining a majority in the Assembly.

Assembly District 15

Assembly District 15 includes the city of Pewaukee, the village of Pewaukee, most of the city of Brookfield, and part of the city of Waukesha.

The district is currently represented by Rep. Adam Neylon, who is running for reelection.

Screenshot / Wisconsin State Legislature Wisconsin Assembly District 15

WUWM sent a questionnaire to each of the candidates, but neither responded. The information below is from public sources.

Adam Neylon (Republican, incumbent)

Candidate Facebook Page / Wisconsin State Legislature Adam Neylon

Adam Neylon is a small business owner and Pewaukee resident who has represented area residents in the Assembly since 2013. His priorities include lowering taxes, investing in workforce development, empowering parents in education, opposing soft-on-crime policies and enforcing immigration laws.

"Groceries, household items, energy prices, and childcare costs...inflation is impacting us all. I will work to provide relief for families, the middle class, retirees, and those with kids in childcare, making sure you keep more of your hard-earned money," Neylon's website says.

Campaign Website

Stephen Tryon (Democrat)

Candidate Website Stephen Tryon

Stephen Tryon is a Pewaukee resident, an author, a retired soldier and a dangerous goods inspector for a major parcel delivery service. His priorities include government accountability, affordable health care, affordable housing and economic growth through investment in infrastructure and transportation.

"Stephen will fight to restore access to affordable health care and housing. He will work to reverse the harmful economic policies that disproportionately harm middle and lower income residents of Assembly District 15," Tryon's website says.