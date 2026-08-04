Wisconsin Assembly District 24 election: Meet the candidates

Wisconsinites will vote for state Assembly and Senate candidates in a primary on Aug. 11 and in the general election Nov. 3, 2026.

This is the second election under newly-competitive district maps.

One Republican and one Democrat are running for Assembly District 24.

What do the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly do?

The Wisconsin Legislature is made up of 99 Assembly representatives and 33 senators from across Wisconsin. Together, they have the power to create, amend and repeal laws.

The Legislature plays a major role in deciding how to use taxpayer-funded state revenue every two years in the biennial budget. Whether more or less money is spent on education, economic development, tax relief — that is decided by the majority in the Legislature, along with Wisconsin's governor, who has to sign the budget, and other bills, into law.

What's at stake?

The Wisconsin Legislature has been firmly controlled by Republicans for more than a decade, under gerrymandered legislative maps.

Those maps were thrown out by the liberal-majority Wisconsin Supreme Court in 2023, which prompted the Legislature to approve new maps proposed by Gov. Tony Evers.

Democrats now have a chance of winning the majority in the Assembly, if they win a handful of competitive districts.

Republicans are likely to maintain their majority in the Assembly. According to JR Ross with WisPolitics.com, Democrats would have to sweep almost all of the "swing" seats and hold on to a few they won by the skin of their teeth in 2024, to have a chance of gaining a majority in the Assembly.

Assembly District 24

Assembly District 24 includes the villages Menomonee Falls, Lannon and the southern half of Germantown.

The district is currently represented by Rep. Dan Knodl, who is running for reelection.

Wisconsin Legislature Assembly District 24

WUWM sent a questionnaire to each of the candidates, but neither responded. The information below is from public sources.

Dan Knodl (Republican, incumbent)

Candidate Facebook Page / Wisconsin State Legislature Dan Knodl

Dan Knodl is an entrepreneur and lifelong resident of Menomonee Falls and Germantown. He has represented District 24 in the Assembly since 2025. In 2023, he was elected via special election to the State Senate, following the reterment of former State Sen. Alberta Darling.

His priorities include lowering taxes, supporting public safety, protecting taxpayers, strengthening schools and advocating for local families and businesses.

"As your State Representative, I am committed to being accessible, responsive, and a strong voice for our communities," his Wisconsin Legislature page says.

Dan Knodl's Wisconsin Legislature Page

Matt Brown (Democrat)

Candidate LinkedIn Page Matt Brown

Matt Brown is a Menomonee Falls resident, a retired industrial mechanic and a former union member. Brown worked for the City of Waukesha for 38 years, during which time he served on the negotiation board for the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME).

According to his ActBlue page, Brown's priorities include data center oversight, environmental protection, affordable healthcare, support for veterans and support for school funding.

"Matt aspires to help bring an end to gridlock by bridging the political divide and ensuring a better future for the next generation," his LinkedIn page says.