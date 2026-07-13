Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District election: Meet the candidates

Four Democrats and one Republican are running for Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District. The Democrat to receive the most votes in the Aug. 11 primary will advance to the November election against the Republican.

All eight of Wisconsin's U.S. House seats are on the ballot. We compiled candidate information for four of those seats in WUWM's coverage area (Congressional Districts 1, 4, 5 and 6).

What do Wisconsin’s U.S. Congressional Representatives do?

The U.S. House of Representatives is made up of 435 representatives, and the number of representatives each state has is determined by population. Wisconsin is currently divided into eight congressional districts, each represented by a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

U.S. Representatives serve two-year terms and are considered for reelection every even year. During their term, representatives write and vote on laws that govern every state in the U.S. and decide how federal tax dollars are spent.

The House is the larger of Congress’ two legislative bodies, and has the sole authority to impeach federal officials and elect the president in the case of an Electoral College tie.

What’s at stake?

This election will help decide which party controls the U.S. Congress. If Democrats gain control of the House and add to their number of seats, it could provide more of a check to the second Trump administration. A Democratic majority could try to pass affordability and anti-corruption legislation. If Republicans retain control of the House, they would make it easier for the Trump-Vance administration to enact legislation. This could allow them to pass conservative legislation and ensure that liberal legislation — like a law legalizing abortion nationwide — is unable to be enacted.

1st Congressional District

The 1st Congressional District covers the Kenosha and Racine area in southeast Wisconsin, as well as Janesville and Elkhorn in south-central Wisconsin.

Legislative Technology Services Bureau Map of Wisconsin's Congressional Districts

Under former district maps, the 1st Congressional District voted reliably Republican for the past 20 years. The seat is currently held by Janesville Republican Bryan Steil. Before Steil, it was held by former U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan.

The newly-drawn congressional district adds Democratic areas around Beloit and Janesville, as well as areas around the Milwaukee suburbs. The new district also loses a portion of Waukesha County , a Republican stronghold that has been a part of the 1st Congressional District since the early 1990s.

Incumbent Republican candidate Bryan Steil will face whoever wins the Democratic primary. Democratic candidates are Miguel Aranda, Mitchell Berman, Peter Burgelis and Lorenzo Santos.

WUWM sent a questionnaire to the candidates. Their responses below may be edited for length and clarity.

Meet the candidates

Miguel Aranda (Democrat)

Courtesy of Miguel Aranda Miguel Aranda

Why are you running for this office and what makes you qualified?

I grew up poor in a mixed-status family, giving me a real understanding of the challenges working families face. I bring real working-class experience to the decisions that shape our lives. I live the struggles families face, I have worked the jobs too often overlooked, and know what it means to fight for stability and opportunity. I’m running to be a voice for working families who feel Washington has stopped listening especially as the only Spanish-speaking candidate. This campaign is about real representation, rooted in lived experience, and making government work for the people who keep our communities running. I will put families first, and fight for a future where everyone has a fair shot at their American Dream.

What specific federal policies do you support to lower the cost of living in your district?

As a school board member, I see our children struggling, and that reflects how their families are doing. Parents are stretched thin by high costs and a lack of access to good-paying jobs. That’s why our top priority is accessible and affordable childcare. As a working father, my wife and I are fortunate to have community support raising our three children, but many families don’t. Universal childcare gives parents flexibility, allows mothers to continue their careers, and strengthens our economy. When we invest in childcare, we create ripple effects in supporting policy initiatives in public education, universal healthcare, housing, and retirement security. These are policies that lift us all.

What will you do to secure federal funding for the state and in what priority areas?

The top three priority areas for us are (1) accessible, affordable childcare, (2) public education, and (3) immigration reform. To secure federal funding, I will build coalitions, advance targeted legislation, and help Wisconsin compete for grants.

I will fight to expand childcare funding to lower costs and support providers, especially in rural areas. I will increase investment in public education, including special education, workforce training, and classroom resources. I will support immigration funding that reduces backlogs, modernizes systems, and strengthens lawful workforce pathways.

My office will also help local communities access federal funds so Wisconsin receives its fair share and that investments reach working families.

Which Trump administration policies do you most support (if any) and which do you most oppose (if any)? What action would you take on these issues?

As our campaign centers on families and children, I support the Trump Accounts legislation is policy. The accounts allow eligible children born between January 1, 2025 and December 31, 2028 to receive $1,000 through a tax-advantaged investment account.

Policy that I viciously oppose is the inhumane immigration enforcement. I am for abolishing ICE, and against unlawful searches and arrests, and the murdering of innocent lives. We would persecute ICE agents to hold them accountable, and back administrative immigration reform such as increasing immigration judges, expanding work visas in high demand fields, and to modernize the immigration process by reducing physical paperwork.

Please list any notable endorsements you’ve received in this race.

We currently have the following endorsements: American Federation of Teachers - UW-Whitewater, Local 6510, La Preferida de Beloit Radio, Vote Common Good, Excelencia Hispana, Inc., Center for Freethought Equality, Moms Demand Action Candidate 2026 Distinction, American People's Compact Pledge, End Citizens United Pledge, U.S. Term Limits Pledge, & the American Cancer Society Pledge.

Public Officials: Rodolfo Abarca (Rock County Board Supervisor), Brandon Buchanan (Rock County Board Supervisor), Daniel P. Kilkenny (Delavan-Darien School Board Member), David Lux (Kenosha County Board Supervisor), Tyler Schneider (Walworth County Board Supervisor), Kathy Schulz (Rock County Board Supervisor), and Sandy Welch (Rock County Board Supervisor)

Miguel Aranda's campaign website

Mitchell Berman (Democrat)

Lacy Landre Mitchell Berman

Why are you running for this office and what makes you qualified?

I'm running because, as a nurse, I see every day how patients struggle to get the care they need, not because hospitals can't provide it, but because of insurance practices and government policies that stand in the way. I've spent 23 years in healthcare, including a decade caring for veterans at the VA. Raised by working-class parents, I was the first in my family to graduate college, working multiple jobs to pay my way. I'll legislate from empathy and firsthand experience, not as a career politician, but as someone who has lived these struggles.

What specific federal policies do you support to lower the cost of living in your district?

Healthcare is the biggest driver of costs for families here. I support renewing the ACA subsidies, reversing the Medicaid cuts, capping out-of-pocket costs, and letting Medicare negotiate more drug prices. I'd also roll back the tariffs raising costs for Wisconsin manufacturers, farmers, and consumers, and reverse the tax breaks for corporations and the wealthy.

What will you do to secure federal funding for the state and in what priority areas?

My priorities are fixing our broken healthcare system, bringing down costs and raising wages, and ending corruption in Washington. I'll fight to protect and increase Pell Grants, Perkins funding for career and technical education, and Title I, investments that matter enormously for schools like MATC. I'll support federal research funding through NIH, NSF, and the national labs, and push for infrastructure investment that uses union labor and keeps manufacturing here in Wisconsin.

Which Trump administration policies do you most support (if any) and which do you most oppose (if any)? What action would you take on these issues?

I support bringing manufacturing back to America. I'd invest in American workers directly and negotiate trade with strong labor standards. What I most oppose are the Medicaid cuts and ACA subsidy expiration in the OBBBA, which will cost millions of Americans their coverage. I'd fight to reverse those cuts and renew the subsidies.

Please list any notable endorsements you’ve received in this race.

I'm proud to have earned the endorsements of the United Auto Workers, AFT Local 212, Nurses for America, Defend the Vote, and Future Forum, along with key local and elected leaders, including Congressman Pat Ryan; and State Representatives Tip McGuire, Ben DeSmidt, and Ann Roe.

Mitchell Berman's campaign website

Peter Burgelis (Democrat)

Courtesy of Peter Burgelis Peter Burgelis

Why are you running for this office and what makes you qualified?

I am running for Congress because too many politicians listen to special interests and Washington insiders instead of the people they were elected to serve. In local government, I have built a reputation for listening to constituents, finding common ground, and delivering results. I represent one of the most politically competitive communities in Wisconsin and have a proven record of getting things done. I helped secure historic investments in roads, parks, and public safety while protecting taxpayer dollars. In Congress, I will bring that same practical, results-oriented approach to lower costs, strengthen our communities, and make government more accountable to the people it serves.

What specific federal policies do you support to lower the cost of living in your district?

Lowering the cost of living starts with responsible government. On the County Board, we cut property taxes in 2023 for the first time since 1992 while continuing to invest in infrastructure and public safety. In Congress, I would support measures included in the Build Back Better framework, such as lowering prescription drug costs, expanding affordable child care, and increasing access to affordable housing. I also support investments like those in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that create good-paying jobs, repair roads, and reduce long-term costs for families. We need an economy that works for working people and helps them get ahead.

What will you do to secure federal funding for the state and in what priority areas?

I will work across the aisle to bring more federal resources to southeastern Wisconsin and ensure taxpayer dollars are spent wisely. I will pursue competitive grants and bipartisan investments that strengthen our communities. My priorities include infrastructure projects such as MARK Rail, expanded Amtrak service, local roads and bridges, transit, and clean water systems because they create jobs and support long-term economic growth. I will also fight to ensure our first responders have the equipment, training, and resources they need to keep our communities safe. My focus will always be delivering practical results that strengthen our economy and make government work better for the people it serves.

Which Trump administration policies do you most support (if any) and which do you most oppose (if any)? What action would you take on these issues?

One Trump proposal I support in principle is reducing taxes on tips because service workers should keep more of what they earn. However, I would make the policy permanent, include strict income limits, close loopholes that benefit high-income earners, and ensure workers who receive automatic gratuities are covered. I would also pair that tax relief with an increase in the federal minimum wage so all service workers benefit, not just those who receive tips. I oppose tax policies that primarily benefit the wealthy while increasing deficits. My focus is targeted tax relief that helps working families and lowers everyday costs.

Please list any notable endorsements you’ve received in this race.

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 998, Assembly Rep Karen Kirsch, Former Janesville Alder Sam Liebert

Peter Burgelis campaign website

Lorenzo Santos (Democrat)

Courtesy of Lorenzo Santos Lorenzo Santos

Why are you running for this office and what makes you qualified?

I'm running for this office because everyday Wisconsinites are being impacted by an administration in Washington that doesn't have a clue. They are totally out of touch with the struggles of everyday Americans and our current representative is more interested in sucking up to Donald Trump than standing up for the people of the First District of Wisconsin.

What specific federal policies do you support to lower the cost of living in your district?

Congress should end Trump's tariff policies and the war in Iran that are driving up cost of everyday goods and materials as well as driving up energy costs. We should increase the minimum wage to $26 dollars. We should pass the 21st Century Century ROAD to Housing Act. We should pass comprehensive immigration reform because immigrants contribute greatly to our economy by working in key industries, paying taxes, starting businesses, which improve our communities and lowers the cost of living for all.

What will you do to secure federal funding for the state and in what priority areas?

I will work to author, co-sponsor or vote for legislation that supports the following: Farming Assistance- Due to fluctuating prices, inflation and changing weather patterns, we must do everything we can to support our farms as they navigate these challenges.

Renewable Energy- Support the Green New Deal to ensure that we are securing a sustainable future in which we are not shackled to fossil fuels to power the industries of tomorrow. This will upgrade and optimize our infrastructure toward a carbon neutral future.

Healthcare- Passing Medicare for All will be one of the largest infusions of federal dollars to ensure more Wisconsinites than ever have comprehensive health coverage, saving billions.

Which Trump administration policies do you most support (if any) and which do you most oppose (if any)? What action would you take on these issues?

I supported Trump's policy of releasing the Epstein Files, improving healthcare and not getting us into any new wars, the problem is he lied about all of that. I will work to do what my current representative refuses to and ensure those things happen and stand up for the people of our district. I oppose his efforts to continue the war in Iran, which drives up energy costs and damages the world economy and to try and suppress the ability to vote through the SAVE Act. I would pass a War Powers Resolution ending the president's costly war in Iran and ensure voting rights and access are protected and fully restored for all eligible citizens.

Please list any notable endorsements you’ve received in this race.

Kenosha County Board Supervisor Stephanie Knezz, Racine County Board Supervisor Valena Coleman, Racine Alderperson Malik Frasier, Kenosha Alderperson Kelly MacKay, Racine Alderperson Grace Allen, more on campaign website.

Lorenzo Santos campaign website

Ike Hayman / Bryan Steil Campaign Bryan Steil

Bryan Steil (Republican)

Steil did not respond to WUWM's candidate questions. The information below is from his campaign website and previous news coverage.

Why are you running for this office and what makes you qualified?

Steil told us in 2024 that as a lifelong resident of Wisconsin, he is "deeply familiar with the issues facing our community." He cited his experience as a businessman and said, "my main responsibility and priority is to be accountable to the people who elected me, which is why I’ve held numerous listening sessions. I am committed to working to improve the lives of everyone I represent, and I always listen to the concerns, suggestions, and opinions of the people in our community."

What specific federal policies do you support to lower the cost of living in your district?

Steil says he is working to lower costs "by cutting wasteful government spending, unleashing American energy, and reducing regulatory costs." In 2024, he supported legislation like the Fiscal Responsibility Act. As NPR reports: it "establishes spending caps for the federal budget and implements policy changes, including clawing back some $27 billion in funding to federal agencies intended to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and phasing in higher age limits for work requirements on certain federal safety net programs, like food stamps."

Steil also says he wants to "cut red tape, restore energy independence, and end wasteful government programs to bring down costs."

What will you do to secure federal funding for the state and in what priority areas?

Rep. Steil helped advocate for Wisconsin to receive $29.8 million to support recovery efforts following historic flooding.

He also applauded a Department of Energy's award of a $263 million loan to support the construction of a new medical manufacturing facility in Janesville.

Rep. Steil, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, also celebrated Wisconsin's receipt of $94.3 million from the Environmental Protection Agency to combat lead in drinking water. But he had actually voted against it.

Which Trump administration policies do you most support (if any) and which do you most oppose (if any)? What action would you take on these issues?

Steil is chair of the House committee that originated and passed the SAVE Act, that requires in-person proof of citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections. It was passed by the House and has stalled in the U.S. Senate. It is, as NPR reports, "a far-reaching Republican election overhaul that President Trump said should be his congressional allies' top priority."

Steil also introduced the American Confidence in Elections Act, a conservative election integrity bill. It would enact strict requirements for voter eligibility and identification, prohibit same-day registration and put limits on mail-in voting.

He generally aligns with President Trump but has pitched legislation that would bar lawmakers and their family members from betting in DC-focused (aka political) prediction markets. As Politico writes, "Steil’s bill lands in the middle of a firestorm over the risk of insider trading on the prediction markets."

Please list any notable endorsements you've received in this race:

Steil has been endorsed by the Log Cabin Republicans. In 2024, Steil was endorsed by the Kenosha Professional Police Association, North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters, Operating Engineers Local 139, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Americans for Prosperity