2026 Nissan Armada Pro-4X Intelligent 4WD review

The blustery V8 is nearly a thing of the past.

That’s because automakers have entered the turbo age, adding turbochargers or even twin-turbos to everything under the hood, from tiny 4-cylinders to beefier V6s.

Such engine development is good for two things, instant power and better fuel economy. Say what?

Sure, a twin-turbo unit like the V6 in Nissan’s upgraded Armada, the flagship of Nissan’s fleet adds power, but better gas mileage? Yes, although in a roughly 6,000-pound full-size 3-row SUV it’s not a big budget savior. Still, this week’s chunky and muscular test Armada got a “respectable” 16.6 mpg whereas I managed just 13.6 mpg in the V8-powered 2020 model.

1 of 8 — armada left front.jpg 2026 Nissan Armada Pro-4X Intelligent 4WD left front Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 8 — armada profile.jpg 2026 Nissan Armada Pro-4X Intelligent 4WD profile Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 8 — armada nose.jpg 2026 Nissan Armada Pro-4X Intelligent 4WD nose Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 4 of 8 — armada right profile.jpg 2026 Nissan Armada Pro-4X Intelligent 4WD right profile Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 5 of 8 — armada right rear.jpg 2026 Nissan Armada Pro-4X Intelligent 4WD right rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 6 of 8 — armada left rear.jpg 2026 Nissan Armada Pro-4X Intelligent 4WD left rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 7 of 8 — armada tail.jpg 2026 Nissan Armada Pro-4X Intelligent 4WD tail Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 8 of 8 — armada hatch.jpg 2026 Nissan Armada Pro-4X Intelligent 4WD hatch Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

That’s three mpg better, so not insignificant, but barely noticeable at your local Strait of Hormuz-sponsored gas pumps.

The EPA rates this Armada 4WD model at 15 mpg city and 18 mpg highway and that grows to 16 and 20 mpg for the standard rear-drive version. Mine was the off-road leaning Armada Pro-4X Intelligent 4WD model. That’s fourth up on the six trim levels and the only trim with 4WD standard.

Armada, and yes, everyone teases you about the name, has always been a strong off-road candidate and a somewhat brutish looker. Yet Nissan smoothed it out a bit last model year and upgraded not only the engine, but the interior to complement power with luxury. It works!

While most 3-row SUVs feel a bit cumbersome and slow on the uptake, this Armada is, dare I say, peppy!

The turbo V6 delivers a generous 425 horsepower via 516 pound-feet of torque, so press the gas pedal and it nearly leaps up to highway speeds. A nine-speed automatic transmission helps there also aiding fuel economy. Unlike many big boy SUVs handling is good, too, with a more alert steering feel. Plus, Armada remains quite stable in tight turns. Even parking it wasn’t such a big deal, other than seeing over the massive hood.

Ride? Well let’s just say a body-on-frame truck always delivers more jiggle or body shake than a car or crossover. Major road imperfections are well cushioned, but there’s some bounce on abrupt bumps. Note though that an adaptive suspension system is included on the Pro-4X which rides on 20-inch all-terrain tires, two inches smaller than other trims.

Braking, much needed on a 6,000-pound giant, is excellent.

All that said, the Armada has a generous 9.6 inches of ground clearance too, so off-roading in this Pro-4X is encouraged. It’s easy to select terrain traction options for such an adventure too, with a dial on the console allowing 8 options including snow and mud.

This unit also will tow up to 8,500 pounds, useful for trailer hauling.

1 of 3 — 1 armada dash.jpg 2026 Nissan Armada Pro-4X Intelligent 4WD dashboard Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 3 — 1 armada interior.jpg 2026 Nissan Armada Pro-4X Intelligent 4WD interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 3 — 1 armada interior2.jpg 2026 Nissan Armada Pro-4X Intelligent 4WD interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Climb aboard (thankfully there are running boards) and enter a leather-laden land of luxury. The black leather interior looks and feels plush starting with quilted black leather seats featuring gray stitching mostly, but red stitched stripes up the seat centers. That red stitching also accents the steering wheel along with door and dash tops.

Upscale trim includes modest dark fake wood and smokey chrome trim on the doors and dash, all adding an elegant look to compliment the plush interior’s feel.

Seats are powered along with heated and cooled up front and heated in row two, all part of a $2,780 option package. The seats are well formed to support hips and lower back, so good for long-distance drives. Row two was captain’s chairs, part of a $750 option package that added two USB-C ports for that row. Stick with a bench seat and Armada will carry eight folks.

Second row passengers will find plenty of head and legroom while the third row is a bit tighter, but adults can fit and the seats fold and slide forward for easy access. Note that starting with the 2025 model that third row has 5.7 inches more legroom that its predecessor.

Helpful are the buttons under the power hatch to allow both rear rows of seats to be powered down or up. Remember to lower the headrests first though.

Other interior perks include a giant panoramic sunroof with power shade (part of the Pro-4X package that added the heated seats) and a heated steering wheel, activated via the plentiful buttons and knobs on the dash’s center stack. Happy to see automakers giving us responsive buttons again instead of hiding climate controls, seat and wheel warmers, etc. in finicky screens.

1 of 4 — 1 armada sunroof.jpg 2026 Nissan Armada Pro-4X Intelligent 4WD sunroof Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 4 — 1 armada rear seat.jpg 2026 Nissan Armada Pro-4X Intelligent 4WD rear seat Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 4 — 1 armada door panel.jpg 2026 Nissan Armada Pro-4X Intelligent 4WD door panel Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 4 of 4 — 1 armada cargo.jpg 2026 Nissan Armada Pro-4X Intelligent 4WD cargo Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Speaking of which, Nissan goes with giant 14.3-inch screens on its logically laid out dash. There’s also a Google assistant built in along with Google Maps and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The stereo is a fine 12-speaker Klipsch system and there’s also a high-def 360-degree camera that engages when backing up. Or one can just press a button to use it when parking, etc.

Safety equipment is primo in Armada too, with Safety Shield 360 including intelligent blind-spot, lane intervention, forward collision warning, along with parking sensors. Smart cruise control is standard and a hands-free semi-autonomous driving system is optional.

Not much to whine about beyond the still modest MPG and the expanding price tag for large SUVs. I’m not a fan of the push-button transmission atop the console as it’s just hard to get used to, and of course the A-pillar/side mirrors are massive so block side vision at intersections.

Pricing starts at $61,085 including delivery for the entry-level SV model and rises to $81,775 for the new power-packed Nismo trim. It touts 35 more horsepower from its twin-turbo V6. The tested Pro-4X lists at $76,975 and with options hit $81,675.

That’s truly premium pricing and note that only the test model comes standard with 4WD, otherwise it’s a $3,000 option on other trims.

For the record the current Armada runs about $10k more than it did when I tested the 2020 model. Yet it now features a more efficient and powerful turbo engine along with a 9-speed transmission vs. 7-speed previously.

Armada is also the only one in its class to be deemed an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety Top Safety Pick.

Competition is fierce in this segment, so compare with Ford’s Expedition, Toyota’s Sequoia, Jeep’s Wagoneer or the Chevy Tahoe or GMC Yukon. Infiniti’s QX80 is the Nissan luxury make’s version of the Armada, and if you go with that you’ll reduce teasing about the name!

FAST STATS: 2026 Nissan Armada Pro-4X Intelligent 4WD

Hits: Big, powerful, good handling, AWD, luxurious feel plus three rows of seats, capable of carrying eight. Tows well, giant sunroof, heat/cooled front sets, heated rear seats and steering wheel, power hatch, running boards, comfy seats, good safety equipment and 360-camera, plentiful dash buttons, second and third row seats power down.

Misses: Poor gas mileage, bouncy truck ride, transmission push buttons take getting used to, giant A-pillar/mirrors block side view.

Made in: Japan

Engine: 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6, 425 hp/516 torque

Transmission: 9-speed automatic

Weight: 5,958 lbs.

Length: 208.9 in.

Wheelbase: 121.1 in.

Cargo: 20-56-97.1 cu.ft.

Tow: 8,500 lbs.

Ground clearance: 9.6

MPG: 15/18

MPG: 16.6 (tested)

Base Price: $76,975

Invoice: NA

Major Options:

Pro-4X Premium pkg. (heated/cooled front seats, 12-way power front seats, heated second row seats, panoramic sunroof, motion-activated hatch, biometric cooling, intelligent dash cam w/in-car camera, intelligent rearview mirror and Homelink), $2,780

Pro-4X carpeted floor and cargo mats, first aid kit, $565

Illuminated kick plates, $465

Captain’s chairs package (second row captain’s chairs, 2 rear USB-C ports), $750

Headliner illumination, $625

Test vehicle: $81,675

Sources: Nissan, kbb.com