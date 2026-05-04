2026 Subaru Outback Limited XT review

Square and boxy has won the styling war at Subaru, finally overtaking its mid-size wagon, the Outback.

Certainly it has been debated for years whether Outback was a mid-size SUV or wagon, but historically the Outback’s sleeker wagon-like styling has distinguished it from the SUVs. Not as boxy or boring one might argue. So, we’ll see now if Subie lovers go for the boxy look-alike styling of the new Outback.

Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2026 Subaru Outback Limited XT old and new

They probably will. Subaru’s Forester already is boxy and sells well. Only its small crossover, the Crosstrek, still delivers a sportier Subaru look, but for how long?

No, I suspect Outback will still sell as Subaru owners, like us (we own a 10-year-old Outback) are sold on its reliability and usefulness. Yet, we also enjoyed not looking like we were driving a truck.

However, after a week in the new Outback Limited XT I’ve got to say it’s so much nicer than our older model that we may just overlook the new look.

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In short, here’s why it’s better.

-Power and smoothness of performance is a big win. The standard Outback still comes with a noisy 180-horse 4-cylinder boxer engine hooked up to a CVT. Under even modest acceleration it growls. But both XT and Wilderness models use a 2.4-liter turbocharged Boxer 4 that is much quieter and delivers a much more enjoyable, and useful, 260 horsepower with 277 pound-feet of torque.

- Quiet interior, both due to that engine grumbling less and acoustic glass being used to squelch road and engine noise.

- A near perfect interior with new dash design may sell Subie and non-Subie lovers alike. Gone is the slow and super-reflective giant vertical info screen. Subaru upgrades bigtime with a 12.1-inch screen built into the dash’s top and coupling with a new 12.3-inch digital driver’s instrument panel. This not only looks better, but doesn’t reflect like a mirror, and responds quicker to user touches.

- Better yet, climate control and heated seat controls are now removed from the touchscreen, replaced by actual buttons. Bingo! So much easier to use while driving and not causing consternation while hunting for them on a reflective screen. These buttons are located just below the screen and center dash air vents. Below the stack also is a wireless phone charger.

- A heated steering wheel likewise is easily engaged via a button on the steering wheel hub. I just wish the wheel itself was a flat-bottom design, but maybe the next Outback remake.

Much of that is practical, but practical functionality and affordability have been Subaru selling points for decades.

While I bemoan the boxy styling, some of the square SUV design here also serves a purpose, Subaru tells us.

The flatter roof (2 inches higher in back than the previous model), squared off corners and more vertical rear window help boost cargo space, and increase headroom for rear seat occupants. That’s a plus, as is the cavernous cargo area lined with a useful and protective thick rubber mat. For the record, there’s about 35 cubic feet of cargo space even before the rear seats are folded flat. Then it expands to 80 cubic feet. The hatch is powered too.

Otherwise, wheelbase and body dimensions are basically the same as the previous Outback, so it’s still easy to park and fit in parking lots next to bigger SUVs.

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That’s because handling remains nimble and easy to manage, while ride seems smoother and more controlled than earlier models.

That turbo Boxer engine creates a more fun driving experience too. No more slow engine -groaning getaways from stoplights and naturally AWD is standard in all Outback trims. X-Mode also remains available to help improve traction when off-roading. A Hill Descent Control also is included to use for safely creeping down steep inclines.

Naturally, there is a price to pay for the turbo power, and that’s reduced gas mileage, although I was surprised it was not as severe as I’d imagined. I got 27.6 mpg, which is good for an AWD SUV, but the EPA only rates this at 21 mpg city and 29 highway. Consider that the base trims without the turbo are rated 25 mpg city and 31 mpg highway.

Outback still drinks regular fuel though and Subaru’s fuel filler door now opens with just a tap, although it still includes a gas cap inside. Many makes no longer need the cap. Note too that no hybrid is available yet in Outback but reportedly is coming for the 2027 model year. Forester is available as a hybrid now.

For those intending to trundle off-road, the Outback still boasts 8.7 inches of ground clearance. The Wilderness trim is aimed at more serious off-road intenders, with 9.5 inches of clearance. Since it, and the XT, include the turbo Boxer both will pull 3,500 pounds.

Back to the newly revised interior. Beyond the dash and screen changes the Limited XT is loaded with equipment most of us want.

Start with perforated dark gray leather seats in the tester, which itself was a dark metallic gray (Magnetite Gray Metallic). These are more supportive seats than some earlier models, plus both front seats are powered, the driver getting a power lumbar support too along with two seat memory buttons on the door.

Dash and doors feature a textured gray cloth trim with a soft textured material on the dash and door tops. Door releases, door window button plates, air vents, and console top are handsome textured gray plastic. Black gloss trim frames the info screen and digital driver instruments.

Other interior pluses include that wireless phone charger, a Harman Kardon audio system, a high-def surround view camera, and overhead a small sunroof. Many competitors offer larger sunroofs.

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Outback is popular with seniors too because it’s easy to get in and out of, good ride height and easy to step into. That hasn’t changed. Nor have the sightlines as Subaru continues to design its vehicles with plenty of space between the roof’s A-pillars and the side mirrors. Most large SUVs create a huge blind spot to the sides by placing the mirrors adjacent to the A-pillars.

One comment on the square body features before we move on to safety. The wheel well cladding not only is square but includes molded-in rectangles that look for all the world like handles cast in plastic. That’s just odd. Moldings should be smooth.

Safety equipment is well represented in Subaru’s EyeSight safety system. It now includes Acceleration Override Assist, Front and Side Alert Assist and Braking along with the usual blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warnings, plus smart adaptive cruise control.

A hands-free driving system is available on higher-end Touring models.

Speaking of which, Outback comes in six trims starting at Premium for a modest $36,445. Remember that trim has the non-turbo engine as does the Limited at $43,165.

The tested Limited XT upgrades to the turbo while adding a heated steering wheel, the nicer HK audio system, a sunroof, and the wireless phone charger. It starts at $45,815 and the tester added no options. Note too that there are 7 color choices with no extra charge, just River Rock Pearl (gray) costs $395 extra. There are two other free gray colors if that’s your bag.

The outdoorsy Wilderness lists at $46,445, the Touring at $46,845 and the Touring XT (turbo and all the goodies) at $49,445. All prices include delivery chargers and Outback is made in Lafayette, Ind., so should not be impacted by tariffs.

Now that Outback touts SUV styling it competes with a broader band of competitors, including the Jeep Grand Cherokee, Mazda CX-70 PHEV, Nissan Murano, VW Atlas Cross Sport, Chevy Blazer and Honda Passport. Toyota’s new Crown Signia also fits this segment, but actually looks a bit more wagon-like, sort of like the former Outback.

FAST STATS: 2026 Subaru Outback Limited XT

Hits: Good turbo power, nimble handling, refined ride plus standard AWD. Quiet interior, comfy heated front and rear seats, sunroof, heated steering wheel, large cargo space and good safety equipment. Revised dash with large touchscreen, climate control and seat heat buttons now out of screen, Harman Kardon audio system, sunroof, wireless phone charger, surround view camera, good side sightlines, rear wiper, power hatch, and rubber cargo mat.

Misses: Sunroof is small, could use flat-bottom steering wheel, square wheel well trim looks like it has fake handles molded in, no hybrid yet but coming 2027.

Made in: Lafayette, Ind.

Engine: 2.4-liter turbo 4-boxer, 260 hp /277 torque

Transmission: CVT automatic

Weight: 3,968 lbs.

Wheelbase: 108.1 in.

Length: 191.7 in.

Cargo: 33 – 80.5 cu.ft.

Tow: 3,500 lbs.

Ground clearance: 8.7 in.

MPG: 21/29

MPG: 27.6 (tested)

Base Price: $45,815 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $42,752

Options: None

Test vehicle: $45,815

Sources: Subaru, www.kbb.com