2027 RAM 1500 TRX SRT review

TRX, or T-Rex if you’re paying attention, is the latest hot rod pickup to crush terra firma for an extraterrestrial price.

Thanks, RAM, for giving Ford’s F-150 Raptor a run for its money after taking a couple year break as Stellantis, RAM’s owner, got its financial house somewhat in order, not to mention getting its mojo back.

That’s right, TRX was around before to challenge Raptor, but went on hiatus. Now it’s back, bolder and more rambunctious than ever.

1 of 9 — ram left front1.jpeg 2027 RAM 1500 TRX SRT left front Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 9 — ram overall.jpeg 2027 RAM 1500 TRX SRT overall Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 9 — ram profile1.jpeg 2027 RAM 1500 TRX SRT profile Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 4 of 9 — ram hood.jpeg 2027 RAM 1500 TRX SRT hood Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 5 of 9 — ram rock rail.jpeg 2027 RAM 1500 TRX SRT rock rail Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 6 of 9 — ram trx lobo.jpeg 2027 RAM 1500 TRX SRT logo Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 7 of 9 — ram left rear1.jpeg 2027 RAM 1500 TRX SRT left rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 8 of 9 — ram rear.jpeg 2027 RAM 1500 TRX SRT rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 9 of 9 — ram tailgate.jpeg 2027 RAM 1500 TRX SRT tailgate Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

The attitude gets its guttural start right under that huge raised pickup hood line and bulging functional air scoop. That’s where RAM 1500 TRX SRT (first RAM SRT in two decades) packs its supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 capable of grunting out 777 horsepower and 680 pound-feet of torque.

That’s 75 more hp than the previous TRX and 30 more lb.-ft. of torque and just a smidge less than the racetrack worthy Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC we tested last week at Road America.

Car and Driver reports the TRX will do zero to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds. That’s amazing for any vehicle weighing north of 6,600 pounds. Heck, it’s amazing for a 3,300-pound Chevy Corvette C8.

This is insane power that stirs this off-road ready warrior. And it comes on instantly as superchargers don’t feature the lag found in turbocharged engines. Racing (and I do mean that) down a highway entry ramp is exhilarating, a rush. Plus, the howl of the supercharger tells you this is something special yowling away under your right foot.

High-performance brakes mean the RAM can be “whoa-ed” up quickly too, not an easy task for a 3+-ton pickup. And why do I mention racing and brakes for a pickup? Well, the TRX is a potential drag strip honey also featuring Launch Control to help keep the wheels from spinning and give maximum traction and acceleration on a strip. Really!

Amazingly, the racy TRX is both easy to handle and delivers a comfortable ride. All the performance shocks (Bilstein Black Hawk e2s) and adaptive suspension damping help the RAM behave like it was preparing for a lap on the track. The truck hunkers down on acceleration and turns easily and quickly. Slipping into a parking space was surprisingly simple, once you considered the truck’s considerable dimensions.

In fact, ride is well cushioned on even the choppy Midwest roads, with the warning that there is some rebound over big bumps. That creates a bit of a bouncing effect inside the cab, although not uncomfortable. One suspects that rebound provided by those new Bilstein’s will be better appreciated once off-road, something I didn’t get to try.

And there are all sorts of off-roading and drive mode options, plus first-rate trailering aids too.

Start with eight drive modes including a super serious one labeled Baja. That’s for rock crawling and boulder dashing. The dash buttons to the right of the steering wheel allow various 4WD scenarios and there are arrows to tap for choosing one of those eight drive modes. Trailering options include watching out the back on the giant screen and centering the trailer hitch.

Ground clearance is a superior 11.8 inches too, so mudding and rock crawling will not be a problem.

Neither will towing as the RAM will tug 8,100 pounds and if you’re loading up the bed there’s a power tailgate (optional) providing easy access, along with a deployable step (optional) under the truck’s left rear fender. The Bed Utility Group adds that step along with a 115-volt outlet, adjustable tie-down hooks and monotone painted bed liner for $945.

A Trailer Tow Group package adds a trailer tire pressure monitor, trailer light check and trailer reverse steering control for another $595. Cover the bed was a tri-fold tonneau cover costing $695.

Like the bed, getting into the cab could use some additional step-up aid too.

There are narrow rock rails ($995) under the doors to protect the underbody. They sort of act like running boards but aren’t really. So, mounting means care must be taken for the 27-inch step-up. Grab the steering wheel or A-pillar grab handle to pull up into the truck. All the doors have nice black leather handles with red stitching. Those help but be sure your feet don’t slip off the rails.

1 of 4 — ram interior.jpeg 2027 RAM 1500 TRX SRT interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 4 — ram seats.jpeg 2027 RAM 1500 TRX SRT seats Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 4 — ram dash.jpeg 2027 RAM 1500 TRX SRT dashboard Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 4 of 4 — ram interior1.jpeg 2027 RAM 1500 TRX SRT interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Once inside this sparkling Diamond Black Crystal Pearl ($295) TRX one sees and feels luxury. That’s good because starting at $77,790 including delivery, one should expect luxury, even if burying those giant 35-inch Goodyear Wranglers in muck is a major part of your game plan.

Black leather seats with red inserts and red stitching create a standout interior look. The seats also are well shaped for long-haul driving and both heated and cooled. Oh, and there’s a massage function for the front seats too. That, along with the heated and cooled rear seats are part of a (get this) $25,000 option package. You read that right.

Oh, it offers A Lot, although some you might suspect would be standard on a truck costing nearly $80,000 out of the gate. A partial list includes driver’s seat memory function, a 60/40 split reclining rear seat, power pedals, that power tailgate, dual wireless phone charging pads, a HUD, those leather-wrapped assist handles, and red interior accents. See the Stats Box below for everything in the package.

One of those things of note is a 19-speaker Harman Kardon premium surround sound system, which really was impressive. But would 18 speakers do?

Otherwise, the interior looks great with red-stitched black leather or fake leather all over the doors, the flat-bottom steering wheel and dash, which includes carbon fiber trim. The center touchscreen is massive, like the truck, a 14.4-inch tall vertical screen that is easy to see, but just offers so many choices it could distract while driving.

Overhead, a two-panel panoramic sunroof lets in oodles of light and the front panel will open to allow air flow. The roof is a $1,595 option.

Standard though are two dash glove boxes and a giant two-level storage box between the front seats.

1 of 3 — ram rear seat.jpeg 2027 RAM 1500 TRX SRT rear seat Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 3 — ram screen straight on.jpeg 2027 RAM 1500 TRX SRT screen Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 3 — ram door panel.jpeg 2027 RAM 1500 TRX SRT door panel Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Likewise, a full cache of safety devices are standard including adaptive cruise and full-speed forward collision warning. That giant option package augmented that with traffic sign recognition, a hands-free driving function, evasive steering assist, and drowsy driver detection. Like many of these systems, the latter did not recognize my eye movements when I wore sunglasses, so would sound the alert.

A couple other points to ponder. There’s no power tilt/telescoping steering wheel, the A-pillars are thick so can restrict side sight lines, and TRX really needs running boards. However, it could lose the paddle shifters behind the wheel. Those won’t be used much.

And do we need to even mention gas mileage? I got 12 mpg and the EPA says that’s about right as it’s rated 10 mpg city and 14 highway. Uh, and the TRX prefers premium fuel.

With the main option package the TRX comes in right about $100,000, so undercuts the Raptor by about $10k. But with all the add-ons the test truck hit $110,405, so looks like a tie with Raptor at that price.

Only TRX and Raptor currently compete in the heavy muscle truck, racer wanna-be, market. Both are astonishing, and priced to reflect that.

FAST STATS: 2027 RAM TRX SRT

Hits: Insane power, easy handling, primo off-road ability, comfy ride, 8 drive modes, big screen, super stereo, power pedals, luxury interior, massaging front seats, heated/cooled front & rear seats, heated steering wheel. Twin phone chargers, full cache of safety devices, flat-bottom wheel, launch control, giant sunroof, giant two-level storage bin, two glove boxes, comfy leather seats, power tailgate, deployable bed step.

Misses: Terrible gas mileage and drinks premium, needs real running board, giant A-pillars restrict sight lines, no power tilt/telescope wheel, bouncy ride, no need for paddle shifters.

Made in: Sterling Heights, Mich.

Engine: 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8, 777 hp/680 torque

Transmission: 8-speed automatic

Weight: 6,632 lbs.

Wheelbase: 145.1 in

.

Length: 233.7 in.

Tow: 8,100 lbs.

Payload: 1,220 lbs.

Ground clearance: 11.8 in.

MPG: 10/14

MPG: 12 (tested)

Base Price: $77,790 (includes delivery)

Major Options:

Diamond Black Crystal Pearl paint, $295

Preferred pkg. 29Q (massaging and cooled front seats, heated/cooled second row seats, driver seat memory, rear 60/40 reclining seats, traffic sign recognition, hands-free driving assist, evasive steering assist, intersection collision avoidance, drowsy driver detection, 250-amp alternator, SRT badge, Uconnect 5 nav w/14.4-inch touchscreen, power adjustable pedals, 3.55 rear axle, power tailgate, radio/driver seat/mirrors/pedals memory, dual wireless charging pads, digital rearview mirror, leather/carbon fiber flat-bottom steering wheel, 19-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, rain-sensing wipers, HUD, wrapped driver/passenger assist handles, luxury front door trim panels, red interior accents), $25,000

Trailer tow group (trailer tire pressure monitor, trailer light check, trailer reverse steering control), $595

Bed utility group (115V outlet, deployable bed step, adjustable tie-down hooks, monotone paint bedliner), $945

Tri-fold tonneau cover, SRT engine badge, active noise control, $695

Dual pane panoramic sunroof, $1,595

Rock rails, $995

18-inch locking aluminum wheels, $2,495

Test vehicle: $110,405

Source: RAM