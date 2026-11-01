2026 Subaru WRX review

Whatever one may think of them, tariffs do impact car sales and prices, even just anticipating them.

For instance, Subaru’s sporty sedan, the WRX, is still made in Japan while most of Subaru’s big sellers are manufactured in the US. So last year, the WRX price was boosted to reflect tariff costs, plus its base model was dropped. No doubt the thinking was that most buyers, with the added cost, would opt for at least its Premium trim with heated seats and a few other niceties.

That didn’t work out and sales dropped precipitously, about 40%.

For 2026 the tested base WRX was re-instated in the five-trim lineup, plus Subaru reduced prices about $2,000 to counteract the sales drop. Sales are back, big time.

So instead of an entry-level Premium model at $37,750 last model year, the 2026 base model lists at $33,690, and other trim’s prices were reduced substantially too. Price matters.

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Really, so does the simplicity of a rally or muscle car wannabe when it’s not loaded up with all the electronics that push the average new car cost to $50k.

WRX in this barest of trims still pumps out a generous 271 horsepower from its 2.4-liter turbocharged boxer 4-cylinder engine. That’s the same as the pricier trims.

Likewise, it still offers Subaru’s patented symmetrical AWD, so that power is put to the pavement efficiently. It also means you can drive this sports sedan year-round, even in snow. Try that with your Corvette or Ferrari.

Steering is light but precise so if one were to enter an autocross one could clip off the apexes and slalom through the orange cones like a pro. Same when driving on winding roads featuring switchbacks, or when simply slipping into a parking space between massive pickups.

Nothing tiring about driving a sedan-based rocket that handles.

But…ride remains, well, stiff. Despite some softening of WRX’s ride over the years, it’s still primarily a car for youngsters with young hips and lower backs. Seating though is sport-oriented, so comfy with maximum hip and lower back support. That makes it reasonable for many of us in around town outings, especially in non-Midwest areas with decent roads.

For those who know how to work a manual transmission the WRX delivers more fun with a standard 6-speed that can increase acceleration velocity if one doesn’t mind burning a bit more of the recommended premium fuel. I probably get to drive a stick two or three times a year and enjoy them all. This one is fine but be aware the throws are long as opposed to a Mazda MX-5 Miata’s that are minuscule, so quicker.

Braking is excellent too with large discs at all four corners, the fronts being 12.5 inchers and the rears 11-inch discs. Brake feel also has improved over the years.

A low-cost sport sedan is, by definition, not a luxury car. So, don’t expect a quiet leather bathed interior. Since this is a base model, forget heated seats or heated steering wheel too.

There is, though, a flat-bottom leather-wrapped steering wheel along with the sport seats. Instead of leather these were black and gray cloth with red stitching, so they look nice and as mentioned, are supportive when you push the WRX to triple digits on a highway entry ramp.

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There’s noise too, from the engine, tires (summer Dunlop performance tires roar but provide fine grip) and wind. Some extra sound deadening would help. My son once owned a WRX and spent a summer adding sound-deadening foam in the trunk and any other place it would fit.

Some folks will like the rumble of the two twin exhausts poking out the back. It is impressive on startup. But that roar can get old buzzing (literally) around town yet quiets down once WRX is cruising at or near highway speeds.

Some also will like the stylish wide air scoop on the hood, a WRX trademark, but gone is the giant rear spoiler, and has been for several iterations. It used to look like someone had welded a picnic table to the trunk lid. It’s just a slight rise at the trunk’s rear lip here.

Folks familiar with Subarus of the past five or six years will recognize the large vertical touchscreen mid-dash. It looks fine, but is too busy, reflective, and sometimes slow to fire up or react to inputs. A newer screen and quicker electronic brain is offered in more recently redesigned Subie interiors. It works faster and is back to being horizontal.

Everything else is simple here, toggle arrows to raise and lower the dual climate control temps, a few buttons on the steering wheel for cruise control, a radio volume knob and standard as in all Subarus now, is its EyeSight safety system. That works well and includes adaptive cruise control and all the safety gadgets we’ve become accustomed to.

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Other pluses include satin silver accent trim across the dash blending into fake carbon fiber front door inserts. Snazzy! Sight lines are good for both sides as there’s adequate spacing between the A-pillar and side mirrors, four adults will fit easily too, and even the trunk is a decent size.

Demand wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay? Those are here too.

What you miss out on by going basic, besides heated front seats, is no wireless phone charger (but lighted USB ports), and no sunroof.

Move up to the Premium trim for $1,500 more and WRX comes with heated seats, rear-seat USB ports, LED fog lights, heated exterior mirrors and a more noticeable spoiler.

All WRX trims suggest using premium fuel and achieve similar gas mileage, EPA rated at 19 mpg city and 26 highway. I got 25.4 mpg this time and had managed 26.2 mpg last test, so consistent. Yes, I did push this WRX to see how quick it was, so might have burned a bit more fuel than someone just cruising the highway.

Subaru kept the test car near its entry price by adding just one option, a very dark purple paint job for $395. Don’t let the purple scare you off though as it looked like metallic black from a distance and a dark, dark navy blue with a purple tint up close. Wheels are 18-inch gray alloy.

The lesson here, tariffs can push costs up, but sometimes a company finds it must absorb some of those costs to keep sales where they need them to guarantee market share, keep factories open, employees working, and maybe make a little less profit until the market adjusts. This time it’s a win for low-budget hot rodders.

FAST STATS: 2026 Subaru WRX

Hits: Rally car power and handling remains, plus standard AWD, 6-speed manual shifter, excellent brakes. Well-shaped seats, flat-bottom steering wheel, big info screen, stylish hood scoop, fake carbon fiber trim, good sight lines, decent trunk, and solid safety equipment

Misses: Stiff ride, noisy interior, no sunroof, no wireless phone charger, no heated seats, long-throw shifter, and touchscreen reflects, has delay in startup, and too busy. Prefers premium fuel.

Made in: Japan

Engine: 2.4-liter turbo 4-cylinder boxer, 271 hp /258 torque

Transmission: 6-speed manual

Weight: 3,349 lbs.

Wheelbase: 105.2 in.

Length: 183.8 in.

Cargo: 13 cu.ft.

MPG: 19/26

MPG: 25.4 (tested)

Base Price: $33,690 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $31,751

Option: Galaxy Purple paint, $395

Test vehicle: $34,085

Sources: Subaru, www.kbb.com