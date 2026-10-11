2026 Toyota Grand Highlander Nightshade Hybrid review

Call it kismet or just shrewd marketing by Toyota, but its near all hybrid lineup is perfectly timed.

Gas prices continue to hover around $4 a gallon and families looking for spacious transport and comfort, but not wanting to sell one of the kids to afford its fuel, this week’s Grand Highlander Nightshade Hybrid is, at the very least, well timed.

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That’s because the Grand Highlander is a 3-row SUV with enough room in row three for adults, but in Nightshade trim opts for the low-horsepower hybrid system that boasts incredible fuel economy for its size.

For instance, the EPA rates it at 36 mpg city and 32 mpg highway. That’s a big kindness to the wallet when it comes time for the weekly, if not bi-weekly fill up. I managed a pretty amazing 32.5 mpg, with up to four aboard, plus luggage for a drive from Chicago to Milwaukee, and then around town. Some sedans and smaller SUVs would struggle to hit that mark.

Note that a gas-only version is available, but this 2.5-liter Atkinson cycle 4-cylinder hybrid system with two electric motors is the way to go. It generates 245 horsepower, not a raging bull, but certainly sufficient for daily drives to work, school, the grocery, and kids’ sports activities.

Last year I tested the Hybrid MAX model that adds excitement by creating 362 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. But it barely exceeds the efficiency of the gas-only models. I got just 23.5 mpg with that version, fun as it was.

No, this Nightshade trim’s lower horsepower model gets a blue ribbon (not just for participation) for efficiency. The base LE, XLE, and Limited also offer this powerplant.

Grand Highlander debuted two model years ago as the stretched version of Toyota’s family-friendly Highlander. The Grand though can easily seat up to eight when a middle row bench seat is chosen, sort of a minivan in SUV form.

For the record, the Grand is 2.3 inches wider than the smaller Highlander, 4 inches longer and rides on a 3.9-inch longer wheelbase. Its third-row seat easily accommodates adults with 5.5 inches more legroom and 2.5 inches more shoulder room than its smaller cousin.

That longer wheelbase helps Grand Highlander provide a more supple ride, something the family will appreciate, and while the power is less than in the MAX models, it’s fine but a bit grumbly under heavy acceleration. Handling too is light and easy, which makes for simple parking and highway cruising. Unlike the 6-speed automatic in the MAX models, this uses an electronically adjusted automatic CVT. Operation is smooth and efficient.

If towing is your thing, well this one will pull 3,500 pounds while the MAX model tows 5,000 pounds.

AWD is standard here too, so traction is no concern, plus there are three drive modes, Eco, Normal, Sport. A Trail button on the console also is available if you decide to trundle off-road.

As for the exterior, well this tester was the same blah Cement gray as the last Grand Highlander tested. I consider it a non-color but Nightshade is intended to be dark and blend into today’s dull utility-van type marketplace. Its other colors are black (surprise, surprise) and Windchill Pearl, a lighter gray.

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Inside, this gray ghost remained equally Nightshady with black leather seats and door panels along with textured black plastic door tops and dash. Console is flat black, so not reflective, and air vents and black leather steering wheel trim is a satiny chrome. Door inserts are somewhat sparkly graphite plastic.

The push-button start is well located under the center stack and above the console so it’s easy to see. Many now are hidden on the dash behind the steering wheel. Another plus is a tray built into the passenger-side dash, great for holding a cell phone. A wireless charger is housed atop the console.

Seats are comfortable but fairly flat, the tester having captain’s chairs in row two, so this unit would seat seven. Row 2 seats fold and slide forward and there’s a center console that can be removed to provide easier access to Row 3. The third row is manually lowered while many competitors are now powered.

Might be nice to at least have buttons to release the seat backs. Also, the straps on the seat backs used to pull the third row into place are a bit short so hard to reach for short drivers. The hatch is powered.

The Grand Highlander Nightshade also includes heated and cooled front seats and heated steering wheel, plus heated second row seats.

As with most pricier SUVs the Grand Nightshade comes with a 12-inch info screen and driver’s gauge cluster, all easy to see and adjust. This trim also includes an 11-speaker JBL sound system while overhead the test vehicle included a massive panoramic sunroof, which adds $1,350 to the sticker. Rear window sunshades are standard.

Another extra is the 360-degree camera for $600, and helpful running boards for $799. Most of the other add-ons are truly optional, so not generally needed.

One note on the camera and big info screen, as the camera shows an around view every time the vehicle comes to a stop. I found it distracting.

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Toyota’s excellent Safety Sense 3.0 is standard though. That includes everything from blind-spot monitoring and parking sensors to cross-traffic alerts and adaptive cruise control.

Pricing remains attractive to a broad audience with the LE and its 7-inch info screen starting at $47,205 to the upscale high-power MAX Platinum that’s loaded with equipment at $61,270.

The tested Nightshade, basically a darker shade of the Limited ($54,705) is $54,685. Both come with leather-trimmed seats.

Some consider the second level XLE to be the best buy at $48,375. It adds heated seats. All are hybrids, but gas-only models are available too, those run from $43,355 for the front-drive LE to $56,540 for the AWD Platinum model.

Grand Highlander is built in Princeton, Ind., so depending on individual parts tariffs may not be impacted much by tariffs.

Major competition comes from hybrid cousins, the Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade and its slightly smaller Santa Fe. Mazda’s CX-90 and CX-70 hybrids are others to consider as are Volvo’s XC-90, Ford’s Explorer, Honda’s Pilot, some available as hybrids and others available with gas-only powerplants.

FAST STATS: 2026 Toyota Grand Highlander Nightshade Hybrid

Hits: Roomy people hauler with adult-friendly three-row seating, hybrid boosts gas mileage, decent power, good ride, easy handling, and AWD. Big info screen, heated wheel and heat/cool front and heated second row seats, 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, power hatch, solid safety systems with adaptive cruise control.

Misses: Modest hybrid power, big A-pillars and 360 camera comes on at every stop.

Made in: Princeton, Ind.

Engine: 2.5-liter turbo I4, 245 hp/175 torque

Transmission: ECVT automatic

Weight: 4,620 lbs.

Wheelbase: 116.1 in.

Length: 201.4 in.

Tow: 3,500 lbs.

Cargo: 21/58/97.5 cu. ft.

MPG: 36/32

MPG: 32.5 (tested)

Base Price: $54,685 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $50,717

Major Options:

Panoramic roof, $1,350

Panoramic view monitor, $600

Illuminated door sills, $395

Illuminated cargo sill, $345

Logo side puddle lamps, $175

Mudguards, $160

Running boards, $799

Dashcam, $499

Crossbars, $325

Carpeted floor/cargo mats, $388

Rear hatch cargo lamps, $350

Test vehicle: $60,071

Sources: Toyota, www.kbb.com