2026 Toyota RAV4 Limited

Who knew when Toyota launched the RAV4 compact SUV in the US 30 years ago that it would become Toyota’s top seller. That’s not just in the US market, but worldwide.

At the time, cars were still the preferred means of family transport. For Toyota, that meant Camrys, Corollas and the like.

But SUV sales were growing, with Ford’s Explorer leading the way and Honda just beating Toyota to the small SUV market with its HR-V. But the reliable RAV4 took off and by 2024 annual sales were 1.1 million units worldwide. Wow!

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So confident was Toyota in its popularity that the firm switched its entire RAV4 fleet to hybrid and plug-in hybrid for 2026. Our tester was the standard hybrid boasting a super-efficient Atkinson-cycle 2.5-liter I4 augmented by three electric motors. Output is 236 horsepower with an electronically controlled CVT transmission. Power is both smooth and shifts nearly imperceptible.

Toyota has been developing and improving its hybrid system for, well, the entire 30 years RAV4 has been on sale. Remember its Prius hybrid was launched in 1997.

For today’s buyer, the great news is the power is good enough to haul a family of four, or even five, around with minor effort while saving money weekly at the gas pump and initially at the dealerships. Prices range from an amazingly low $33,350 for a two-wheel-drive RAV4 LE to $44,750 for the tested AWD Limited. That’s the top trim level. On lower trims AWD is available for $1,400.

I got 37.9 mpg in a bit over a week’s drive, but heavier on city than highway miles. That’s compared with 29.6 mpg I managed in a gas-only model two years ago.

Hybrids excel at gas mileage. This RAV4 is rated 43 mpg city and 37 mpg highway by the EPA. That’s up from 25 mpg city and 32 mpg highway for the former gas-only models. That 15-mpg increase in the city is huge and notable as local gas prices just exceeded $4 per gallon.

For the record, a front-drive RAV4 hybrid features 226 horsepower and is rated an amazing best in class 44 mpg combined. Note that Toyota also offers a plug-in hybrid model that gets 50+ miles on a charge and costs $42,950 to $49,950. Oh, and it packs an impressive 324 horsepower. The PHEV’s advantage is being able to run around town solely on electrons mostly, so little if any gas use in a common commute.

In that regard RAV4 seems like the poster child for efficient family hauling.

As always, the new RAV4 is simple to drive. Handling is light and easy so lane maintenance and slipping into tight parking spots are no problem, lessening driver fatigue and anxiety.

Ride remains fairly firm, so some rough roads will be more noticeable than in a larger, longer-wheelbase SUV. RAV’s wheelbase is just 105.9 inches.

But if you need to go off-road a bit the ground clearance is a solid 8.1 inches, and traction is fine with standard AWD and three settings, one being Normal for daily commutes. But the others are Trail and Snow to adjust for loose or slippery surfaces.

Four drive modes also enable a driver to choose between Eco to save even more fuel, or Sport for quicker acceleration. That can be helpful when zipping onto the highway as normal shift patterns favor economy over power. Be aware that if you crunch the accelerator there’s a bit of engine and transmission groan. But that quiets quickly once up to highway speeds.

Inside former RAV4 owners will appreciate the upgraded cockpit, this Limited model now coming standard with a 12.9-inch touchscreen. A 10.5-inch screen is standard on lower trim levels.

But Toyota keeps things simple, yet attractive in RAV4, the tested Storm Cloud (dark blue gray) featuring tan fake leather (SofTex) seats and soft door panel inserts. Meanwhile dash, upper and lower door trim, air vents and console are a flat black, as is the leather-wrapped steering wheel. Flat black means the console isn’t reflective and the low dash creates good front sight lines. Note too, the side mirrors are placed a few inches back from the A-pillars so side sight lines are improved.

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Seats are on the firm side, but well-shaped and powered. The driver’s seat also includes two memory settings on the door panel. Front seats also are heated and cooled while the rear seats are heated, as is the steering wheel. Controls are at the bottom of the large info screen, and large enough to easily engage.

Gotta mention the toggle shifter, a tiny knob on the console. This is so much easier to use daily than rotary or push-button models. It’s a little thing, but aids driver feel and control. Some trim levels still feature a larger shifter.

At the console’s front edge, just under the center stack are two handy wireless phone chargers. There also are two charging plugs there and two more in the console’s rear for back seat riders.

Other pluses include a JBL sound system with nine speakers, wireless Apple Car Play and Android Auto, dual climate controls up front with easy buttons to control temps, and a power hatch. Beneath that is generous cargo space, enough for a family of four to take a trip with reasonable luggage. Easy load level too. Likewise that rear seat is comfy for adults. Two are preferable, but three will fit.

Overhead Toyota includes a panoramic sunroof in this Limited model.

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Safety continues to be well handled by Toyota’s Safety Sense system, now in its 4.0 version and including Advanced Park to help parallel park the vehicle with the touch of a console button. Really? Not needed unless a driver is new and not yet trained to park properly.

Things I’d rather not have to mention?

Well, the now nearly universally standard rear-seat warning chime and message on the driver’s instrument panel. Here too there’s a chime to warn that a window is down once the car is turned off. Are we so pathetic as a people now that we can’t tell, and then decide, if we want to leave a window slightly down in summer? Forehead slap!

Note this model is made in Japan so could face tariffs. Know too there are seven trims so pricing varies widely depending if a buyer wants AWD, luxury items as on the Limited, or off-road styling as in the Woodland. Smart money may be on the near top-end models, the XLE or XSE (perforated Ultrasuede seats), both with standard AWD, as is the Woodland.

Remember too there’s that pricier PHEV model to consider.

With a number of small add-ons the tested RAV4 topped out at $46,883. The most expensive, and likely not needed feature, being a $600 head-up display.

Competition is rampant in this segment, which RAV4 leads in sales.

Honda’s CR-V is a primary competitor, as are Mazda’s CX-5 and CX-50, Subaru’s Forester, Nissan’s Rogue, Hyundai’s Tucson, Kia’s Sportage, Chevy’s Equinox, Ford’s Escape and VW’s Tiguan. Probably missed one or two, but you get the picture. Lots of options here, but only one is the worldwide sales leader.

FAST STATS: 2026 Toyota RAV4 Limited

Hits: Good power, easy handling, and AWD. Large easy touchscreen, power hatch, heated/cooled front and heated rear seats and steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, twin wireless console charges, 4 drive modes, 3 AWD modes. Room for five adults, dual climate controls, JBL sound system, 2 charging plugs, 2-memory driver’s seat, low-dash with good sight lines, big cargo area with low entry. Plug-in hybrid available.

Misses: Firm seats, firm ride, annoying back seat and window down warnings.

Made in: Aichi, Japan

Engine: 2.5-liter I4 hybrid (3 elect. motors), 236 hp

Transmission: ECVT automatic

Weight: 3,920 lbs.

Length: 181.2 in.

Wheelbase: 105.9 in.

Cargo: 37.6-70.0 cu. ft.

Ground clearance: 8.1 in.

Tow: 3,500 lbs.

MPG: 43/37

MPG: 37.9 (tested)

Base Price: $44,750 (includes delivery)

Invoice: NA

Major Options:

Head-up display, $600

Carpeted floor/cargo mats, $339

Door sill protector, $199

Wheel locks, $90

Rear hatch cargo lamps, $425

Low-profile crossbars, $320

Mudguards, $160

Test vehicle: $46,883

Sources: Toyota, www.kbb.com