2027 Mustang Dark Horse SC first look

Elkhart Lake, Wis. (Road America) – The Ford Racing technician scrunches inside the opened door to tighten the four-point racing harness on over our helmets that already have a HANS device carefully strapped over our shoulders and to the helmet for proper neck support. We’ll need it.

This is not just another routine day at the office.

Videographer and vintage car guru Paul Daniel and I were about to go for the rides of our lives along with a collection of other Midwest auto journalists. This was Ford’s Mustang Dark Horse SC Track Tour as it crisscrossed America this fall.

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For those wondering that the Dark Horse SC is, well, hold on to your saddle horns, it’s a street-legal race car that Ford Racing has developed over years, basically taking the place of the former Mustang GT 500. It’s a rocket sled on Michelin ZR rated Pilot Sport Cup racing tires and featuring enhanced power, aerodynamics, cooling and performance parts.

As a tease, its power is insane, 795 horsepower and 660 pound-feet of torque from a supercharged 5.2-liter V8. Its sound delivers a serious message. Imagine standing next to a NASCAR racer bursting out of the pits, its rear tires smoking.

After our snug installation, we were led on three laps of Road America’s 4-mile collection of twisting turns and massive straights. We’d been here before, but never at such serious speed.

Some amateur drivers claimed nearly 150 mph on those long straights and I saw 138, easily the fastest I’d ever clocked at the track where our Midwest Automotive Media Association has its annual Spring Rally. Track time at a MAMA Rally usually involved the likes of fancy German makes, Dodge Chargers and previous Mustangs. I’d seen 125 mph in the latter two.

Sure, the speed was impressive, but from a driving standpoint it’s the brakes and grip from those sticky tires that stood out along with the massive acceleration and general ease of handling. No rear end waggling when accelerating out of turns or when the giant brake rotors and calipers were engaged. None! Like all legitimate racers these Mustang SCs with a Track Package are equipped with carbon ceramic brakes.

This SC feels for all intents and purposes like a legit race car, well balanced and easy to drive at speed. Ever take Turn 1 at Road America at 100+ mph? I didn’t think so, but the Mustang Dark Horse SC clips off that apex like it was born for this.

In fact, the engineers and Ford’s pro drivers assured us it was. The SC has been in the works since 2023 when Ford launched the Mustang Dark Horse. Next, it created the Mustang GTD for professional racers and along the way the SC was taking shape and being tested on 12 US racetracks (4,604 laps) to make sure it will meet customers’ expectations if they intend to enjoy track time, and why else buy such a racy beast?

So, what are the specs on this Mustang SC? What makes it special beyond those brakes, tires and full-throated supercharged V8? Thought you’d never ask.

First, Ford spokesmen noted that the Dark Horse SC is not just a warmed-over Mustang GT 500. Not that there’s anything wrong with that.

The SC was developed on track for the premium sports car market. One might think of Porsche, Ferrari, Lamborghini and the like. But the SC starts at $108,085, a bit less than some competitors.

Our experience shows those makes might want to start peeking over their rear fenders as someone just may be gaining on them.

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The hand-assembled supercharged V8 itself is from the Ford Raptor’s family of engines, but the supercharging makes it special. It supplies level power throughout the RPM band, unlike a turbo. Plus, there’s no acceleration lag as in a turbo. Weight is less too and the technology is simpler, both big advantages on the track.

The Tremac seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission is amazing too, shifts coming in 80 miliseconds. I’m no scientist, but rumor has it that’s faster than any of us can blink. Again, big advantage on the track, or when zipping up to highway speeds. A manual mode is available with this dual-clutch baby too, but it’s slower. All the racers on hand assured us they would opt for the automatic because, well, it’s faster.

Further, an automatic means the driver keeps both hands on the steering wheel, better for safety on city streets or racetracks, but also enabling better car control. The transmission’s design also allows oil to be fed evenly even at high speeds, good for longevity and there’s a Torsen-style limited slip differential without clutches to wear out.

The Dark Horse SC’s drivetrain is carbon fiber too, cutting weight (we got to lift it aloft to prove that point). Less weight in a racer means less unsprung weight overall, so easier to tune the suspension for more agile handling. A tighter front suspension here assures there’s less tail wiggle too.

More serious racers will likely also demand the Track Pack ($36,500) that includes carbon fiber wheels, again cutting weight and aiding the suspension and handling. How much weight do these save? We’re told 150 pounds vs. alloy wheels.

There also are new, lighter steering knuckles, and the steering rack, brakes, calipers and pads used on the even racier Mustang GTD. If you have to ask, you can’t afford that one unless you have your own well-sponsored race team.

Track Pack also deletes the rear seat and adds super supportive Recaro sport seats. Plus, it includes more aero than one would expect on a street-only model.

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There is a 3-way splitter up front to divert air up and over the body, into the giant hood scoop for cooling, and under the car, which is three-quarters a flat-bottom racer with underbody strakes. In front of the wheel wells are tiny wickers to redirect air over the wells to both increase stability in turns and avoid air deflecting into the wells and slowing momentum on straightaways.

Those also help direct air to a carbon fiber two-position rear wing with end plates. That creates downforce and increased stability when coupled with a unique ducktail in the rear deck lid.

Then under the tail is a diffuser as one might see on F1 and LeMans style racers, among others. That reduces drag and aids downforce too. By now you may suspect the SC really is a racer.

It is, but driving it at lower speeds on an autocross track at Road America proves the Mustang Dark Horse SC is a pleasant and responsive handler at what would be city and modest highway speeds. Seats are supportive and pleasant for a longer drive, but be ready for the roar of that supercharged V8. But if you’re one of the intended buyers, you’ll likely enjoy that.

Finally, at day’s end the pro racers took each of us for a fast lap to see if our kidneys were functioning as they should be.

My hot shoe was Jerry Nadeau, former NASCAR driver. We topped out at 155 mph, the fastest I’ve ever experienced on track. Other than my shoulder harness screaming for help at each corner, I survived, as did Paul, who admitted without the harness he likely would have gone through the windshield at several of the high-braking corners.

A literal blast! SC is a racer, for real! But one you could drive to and from the track comfortably too.