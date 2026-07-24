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WUWM to broadcast Wisconsin Democratic gubernatorial debate July 28

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Maureen McCollum
Published July 24, 2026 at 11:08 AM CDT
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Wisconsin's primary election is Aug. 11.

Five candidates are vying to become the Democratic nominee in the Wisconsin governor’s race. They’ll face off against one another in a live debate hosted by WISN 12 and WisPolitics on the Marquette University campus.

89.7 WUWM-Milwaukee’s NPR will carry the live debate on Tuesday, July 28 at 7 p.m.

Democratic candidates Mandela Barnes, Joel Brennan, David Crowley, Francesca Hong and Kelda Roys will take the stage to discuss the state’s top issues. The debate will be moderated by WISN journalists Gerron Jordan and Matt Smith.

Here's who is running for Wisconsin governor. Two Republicans and four Democrats are running for governor.
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Here’s who’s running for Wisconsin governor in 2026
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With incumbent Gov. Tony Evers not running for reelection, it's a wide open field.

The partisan primary is Aug. 11. The Democratic nominee will face either Rep. Tom Tiffany or Andy Manske, the Republican candidates for governor, in the general election on Nov. 3.

Check out WUWM’s Voter Guide to learn more about the statewide and southeast Wisconsin races before heading to the polls.
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Maureen McCollum
Maureen is WUWM's vice president of content.
See stories by Maureen McCollum
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