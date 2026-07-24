WUWM to broadcast Wisconsin Democratic gubernatorial debate July 28

Five candidates are vying to become the Democratic nominee in the Wisconsin governor’s race. They’ll face off against one another in a live debate hosted by WISN 12 and WisPolitics on the Marquette University campus.

89.7 WUWM-Milwaukee’s NPR will carry the live debate on Tuesday, July 28 at 7 p.m.

Democratic candidates Mandela Barnes, Joel Brennan, David Crowley, Francesca Hong and Kelda Roys will take the stage to discuss the state’s top issues. The debate will be moderated by WISN journalists Gerron Jordan and Matt Smith.

The partisan primary is Aug. 11. The Democratic nominee will face either Rep. Tom Tiffany or Andy Manske, the Republican candidates for governor, in the general election on Nov. 3.

Check out WUWM’s Voter Guide to learn more about the statewide and southeast Wisconsin races before heading to the polls.