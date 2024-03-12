Meet the candidates for Milwaukee County comptroller

There is a competitive race for Milwaukee County's top financial officer: the comptroller.

Longtime comptroller Scott Manske is not seeking reelection.

WUWM sent a questionnaire to the candidates to help inform voters' decisions. Their responses below may be edited for length and clarity.

What does a comptroller do?

Candidates

Hand-out/Capital Midwest Fund / Capital Midwest Fund Michael S. Harper

Michael Harper

Current occupation: Business Owner, Entrepreneur

What makes you the most qualified candidate to be comptroller? Please list relevant experience with managing finances, auditing and/or accounting. Former Trustee and Chairman of the Milwaukee County Employees Retirement System. Over 25 years of experience in Capital Markets and Financial Services, including work as a Financial Representative for NML. Additionally, my experience and network of financial professionals and asset managers allow me to access and leverage a broad array of resources that compliment my aspirations of completing $2B of infrastructure.

Why are you running for the comptroller position? After 30 plus years of service of the predecessor, it is time for fresh perspective and ideas that can build on success achieved. I am running to get things done, which compliment the priorities of the County Executive and County Board, which include: North South BRT, Safety Building Redevelopment, and Climate Neutrality by 2050- while becoming Healthiest County in the State and Region.

What do you believe is the biggest issue facing the comptroller’s office and how would you address it, if elected? Change! After 30 years, change can be difficult, but I am confident in the existing team to help manage the transition. Bold and Aspirational Vision is necessary and essential to becoming a vibrant and prosperous community that is economically inclusive.

More information: Website

Campaign / Facebook Liz Sumner

Liz Sumner

Current occupation: County Supervisor & Small Business Owner

What makes you the most qualified candidate to be comptroller? Please list relevant experience with managing finances, auditing and/or accounting. With an MBA in Finance and Strategy and 16 years as a small business owner, I bring hands-on fiscal expertise. Serving on the Milwaukee County and Fox Point Village Boards, I've gained deep insight into municipal finances, building collaborative relationships to ensure efficient use of public funds. My blend of education, business acumen, and public service equips me uniquely for the Comptroller role.

Why are you running for the comptroller position? I believe in the power of fiscal responsibility and transparency, not just as principles but as tools to optimize our county's financial health through strategic planning and innovative practices. By better managing our resources, I know we can do more with what we have, extending essential services to reach more people across our county. I’m driven by the conviction that sound financial governance can positively impact public safety, health services, and education, improving community life in myriad ways. As Comptroller, my goal is to make fiscal decisions with sustainability and inclusivity at the forefront, ensuring Milwaukee County is not just economically vibrant but also a place where every resident has the opportunity to thrive.

What do you believe is the biggest issue facing the comptroller’s office and how would you address it, if elected? With the introduction of new sales tax revenue, Milwaukee County faces a transformative opportunity to shift from continuous budget cuts to meaningful reinvestment in our community. As Comptroller, I aim to strategically manage these funds to address long-overdue repairs in our parks system and enhance public services for our residents. This isn’t just about balancing budgets—it’s about prioritizing growth and quality of life. By wisely investing in our parks and services, we can create a more vibrant, welcoming Milwaukee County. This is our opportunity to carefully lay a foundation for a prosperous future for all residents, while ensuring taxpayer dollars are spent with utmost prudence and efficiency.

More information: Website

