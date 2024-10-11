Milwaukee's southwestern suburbs: Here's what's on the Nov. 5 ballot
Republican Jessie Rodriguez was drawn into the new Assembly District 21. She faces Democrat David Marstellar. Learn about the candidates.
A look at the major party candidates running for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin — Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Republican banking executive Eric Hovde.
The proposal would add language to Wisconsin’s constitution that says only U.S. citizens over the age of 18 can vote in federal, state, local or school elections.
With the presidential election considered a toss up, the votes that third-party and independent candidates receive in key states could decide the White House. Here's who's on Wisconsin's ballot.
This animated video series features a descendant of Gertie the Duck teaching her ducklings, and you, about our voting process.
What questions do you have about voting in Wisconsin? WUWM is here to answer them.
Wisconsin's next election is Nov. 5. It's the presidential election, as well as the election for U.S. Senate, U.S. Congress, and dozens of Wisconsin legislative seats. Here's a guide to help people vote in Wisconsin.
Before Wisconsin residents head to the polls, we wanted to know what is and isn’t allowed when voting in person at your polling place.
Ahead of the 2024 presidential election, WUWM is hosting voter roundtables with Milwaukee-area residents to take the temperature on how people are feeling in our crucial swing state.
As Wisconsin heads into a big election year, WUWM visits the polls to check in with election workers.
We asked municipal clerks who administer elections in Wisconsin what issues they're facing and what they wish people better understood about elections.