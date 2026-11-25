When Milwaukee artist Amal Azzam was awarded a big-time grant from Joy Engine, she knew exactly what she wanted to do: something outside of her comfort zone. Not paintings, or murals — she wanted to bring people together over food.

Her project, 100 Pali Women , celebrates Palestinian women and culture through food. Specifically, rolling grape leaves together.

The sessions are documented by local photographer and studio designer Pearl Nemecek.

“Growing up in the U.S., when I was in college and started to think I wanted to create art about being Palestinian, I would Google ‘Palestinian women’ and its image search — it’s almost completely flooded with images of war,” Azzam says. "So visually, this is how the world sees Palestinian women, if they ever did want to look into it. Humanizing Palestinians and Palestinian women and the culture that they carry with them every single day is really important.”

Over five sessions, Azzam hosts around 20 women at Bint Jamila’s Studio in Milwaukee. Around a long single table, the women sit, converse and roll dawali with ingredients Azzam prepared for them.

“I'm spending Friday nights preparing the food, the rice filling, chopping of the onions and the tomatoes and the parsley,” Azzam says. “Then I'm waking the next morning and I'm not doing anything other than making sure things are ready.”

Pearl Nemecek A plate full of rolled grape leaves, or warak dawali, at Bint Jamila's Studio in 2026.

On building community through art

Azzam has worked with a bunch of different mediums as an artist, including screen printing, found objects, fiber and photography. She’s also the co-founder of Fanana Banana, an artist community for muslim and MENA artists. But she calls this project her first true community-based art project, which has pushed her to be more accountable to her audience and think about her work differently.

“This is the first art piece where it was me kind of offering all of my energy to people versus creating a piece, hanging it on a wall and then showing up to an opening reception, and there's that separation,” she says. “This project was completely different. I still feel nervous being here… I just wanted everyone to have a good time. And sometimes I think for me personally, I assume, 'oh, people are enjoying themselves, let me leave them alone'…and these sessions have taught me no, you need to lean in.”

One of the night’s participants was Muna Sharma, another food artist and owner of Bint Jamila’s Studio. She’s had similar experiences bringing people together to heal over food.

“What we’ve seen with a lot of different movements is that after things start to die down, you just become hardened by the world when you don't see the change that you so deeply want to see in the world,” Sharma says. “And when moments like that start to happen, it's so important for us to come together and to celebrate different parts of ourselves and reignite that fire within us [and] I have always found that food and community are the easiest way to do that.”

Pearl Nemecek Pamela Nanét (left) and Fatima Farhud at the final session of 100 Pali Women.

On bringing people together from different backgrounds

While 100 Pali Women centers Palestinian women and culture, these five sessions have included women from many different backgrounds and ethnicities. The goal was to “create a space for storytelling, conversation and collective care” in a time when daily life has become more demanding and more challenging for deep connection.

“I think creating an almost forced connection where people have to talk to each other, even if they don't know each other, because you're seated right next to someone, [was important],” Azzam says. “I can tell from their body language, like there's a little bit of awkwardness. And I was thinking, 'OK, that's fine. They'll warm up, something will happen, and then they'll all start talking.' And I feel like that's how tradition is shared. That's how culture is shared.”

“It's great to get together because we are preserving our culture,” Ghada Hammouri says about the sessions. “We are celebrating our presence in the diaspora, as Palestinians or the Arab or people from the Levant, and at the same time, we are so blessed to have people join us.”

Pearl Nemecek A full table at Bint Jamila's Studio during 100 Pali Women.

Centering the women and culture of Palestine

Azzam’s art unapologetically centers Palestinian life both in the U.S. and the diaspora — a move that she says has cost her opportunities in the past. But at a time she says “a genocide is still ongoing” in Gaza, it’s crucial to continue centering her culture and the women who are the culture-bearers.

“Food and culture is usually passed down through the women of every generation. Those are the culture bearers — sharing the recipes, what to put and what not to, and how to cook something properly. And sharing those mistakes and what they've learned,” says Azzam.

Pearl Nemecek Layla Hamdan and her daughter rolling grape leaves together at 100 Pali Women

“Another reason why I called it 100 Pali Women, and not just 100 Palestinians, is because I wanted to give appreciation to the women in the community that I was born and raised into. I personally feel like there aren't enough…gatherings where I'm able to see them in this natural state. It's usually a wedding or a fundraiser…something more formal. And I grew tired of not hearing their jokes and their sassiness.”

Azzam hopes the photos from the sessions rolling grape leaves will be on display in art galleries soon.