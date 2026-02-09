2026 Subaru Forester Wilderness review

Reportedly nearly 50% of Subaru Forester buyers take their compact SUV off-road lending credence to the outdoorsy trail-banging image Subaru has earned, and nurtured, for years.

Yet as if its AWD lineup of SUVs and crossovers weren’t proof enough, and maybe not as worthy as say a Jeep Wrangler, Subaru has pushed forward with its Wilderness models. These are Outbacks, Crosstreks and Foresters that push the off-roading envelope, just a tad bit harder than standard models.

1 of 8 — forester left front (2).jpg 2026 Subaru Forester Wilderness left front Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 8 — forester overall (1).jpg 2026 Subaru Forester Wilderness overall Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 8 — forester profile (2).jpg 2026 Subaru Forester Wilderness profile Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 4 of 8 — forester right profile.jpg 2026 Subaru Forester Wilderness right profile Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 5 of 8 — forester nose (2).jpg 2026 Subaru Forester Wilderness nose Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 6 of 8 — forester right rear.jpg 2026 Subaru Forester Wilderness right rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 7 of 8 — forester rear.jpg 2026 Subaru Forester Wilderness rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 8 of 8 — forester wilderness logo.jpg 2026 Subaru Forester Wilderness logo Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

For instance, the tested Geyser Blue Forester Wilderness has increased its ground clearance to 9.3 inches, just 0.1 inches more than the previous model, but 0.6 inches more than other Foresters. Its approach, breakover, and departure angles also have been improved, so less likely to catch a rock or turf on an off-road run. There also is aluminum underbody protection.

Wheelspin has been reduced with Subaru’s Symetrical AWD being aided by quicker center differential lockup. There’s also a sensor in the rear diff to warn if that’s being taxed.

By upgrading the transmission cooler Subaru has increased towing from 3,000 to 3,500 pounds. For comparison, that’s 800 more pounds than a prime competitor, the Ford Bronco Sport Badlands can tug. Note though that the Ford boasts 70 more horsepower and 102 more pound-feet of torque.

That’s because Subaru sticks with its tried and true 2.5-liter Boxer 4 that still makes just 180 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque. That’s modest power in today’s market and one notices when accelerating onto a highway. The good news is Subaru invested in increased sound deadening to quiet down that flat 4 engine in the interior. More on inner sanctum designs in a bit.

Back to off-roading. Subaru’s X-Mode system aids off-roading adventures with Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud modes. It also features hill decent control for creeping down steep inclines and tapping on X-Mode also engages a front-view camera with 180-degree wide angle view to help ensure safe off-roading.

One additional plus, Yokohama Geolander all-terrain tires are standard on Wilderness editions. These 235/60 R17 tires are 10 millimeters wider than previous Forester rubber. That means more contact with the terrain, be it muck or pavement. These also are not appreciably louder when on-road but should aid off-road grip.

Like all Foresters the Wilderness has light steering and nimble handling making it a fund drive in town and quite maneuverable if tromping down a dirt road or path between trees and brush. I’ve been to several media events over the years where the Subarus were performing just as well as some much pricier off-road SUVs of various size and reputation.

I’ve tested several Foresters in the past 18 months, and I continue to be impressed with how much the ride quality has been improved. Our family owned a Forester about 10 years ago and today’s models are much more composed on crumbling Midwest roads. Couple that with the quieter interior and Forester is much improved as a daily driver.

Inside, this dark blue Forester Wilderness spiffed things up with black StarTex fake leather upholstery featuring copper stitching and Wilderness logos on the headrests. The copper stitching matches the anodized copper accents gracing the exterior to signify this is an upscale Forester. Key though is the seats are quite supportive with a power driver’s seat and lumbar support. Front passenger’s seat is manual.

1 of 3 — forester dash (1).jpg 2026 Subaru Forester Wilderness dashboard Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 3 — forester interior1.jpg 2026 Subaru Forester Wilderness interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 3 — forester interior2.jpg 2026 Subaru Forester Wilderness interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

But both have 3-level heat and the outside mirrors and wiper de-icer also are heated, a win in winter.

Forester’s dash includes a digital driver’s instrument panel and giant info screen center dash, as has been standard for several years. Size is fine, but it’s just too busy for easy use while driving, plus that big screen glares a lot on sunny days, making it next to impossible to read.

Not to beat a dead horse, but the digital screen is slow to fire up and respond. Needs improvement!

On the brighter side, there’s a wireless phone charger and a big sunroof. Wilderness trim also includes copper accents on the steering wheel and console-mounted shift knob, plus copper stitching trim on door panels and dash.

This is a roomy interior with plenty of storage, plus a power hatch with outside motion detector to open it when your hands are full.

1 of 2 — forester back seat.jpg 2026 Subaru Forester Wilderness back seat Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — forester door panel (1).jpg 2026 Subaru Forester Wilderness door panel Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Safety remains a big deal at Subaru and its standard EyeSight safety system includes a lot. There’s blind-spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, automatic emergency steering and lane-keeping assist, plus reverse automatic braking.

One add-on package here upgrade to a Harman Kardon premium audio system with 576-watt amp and 11 speakers along with subwoofer. Nice stuff. It also upgrades to an 11.6-inch screen and navigation system and adds that foot-activated power hatch. Cost is $2,200.

Gas mileage is decent with an EPA rating of 24 mpg city and 28 highway. I got just 20.6 mpg though, as several days were extremely cold.

This may be a good place to note that Subaru also offers a hybrid Forester, although not in Wilderness trim. The hybrid delivers 194 horsepower and 199 pound-feet of torque while being rated at 35 mpg city and 34 highway. I got 33.3 mpg when testing that model.

With the fancy option package this gas-only Wilderness edition had an out-the-door price of $42,035. If you don’t need the stereo upgrade, etc., the base Wilderness lists at $39,835, exactly the same as the more efficient base hybrid Forester.

For the record there are six gas-only Forester trims, the base starting at a surprisingly low $31,445, including delivery, while the Touring, just a notch above the Wilderness, lists at $43,045. The top-end Touring Hybrid would run you about $45k.

Reminder that an average new vehicle is now $50k, so even at its top end Forester is well below that benchmark. Note though that this model is made in Japan, so tariffs could impact pricing.

Competition? That previously mentioned Ford Bronco Sport Badlands is the primary off-road worthy competition that also is family friendly on-road. It starts at about $42k. A base Jeep Wrangler 4-door, less comfy but way more powerful with 285 horses, starts at $39,595.

Oops, almost forgot a major benefit with Wilderness. A flat black anti-glare hood decal also is standard. Bold new graphics!

FAST STATS: 2026 Subaru Forester Wilderness

Hits: Light and nimble handling, AWD, improved ride and quieter interior, plus more ground clearance and towing power. 2-level heated supportive front seats, power driver’s seat, big info screen, wireless charger, nice stereo, big sunroof, EyeSight safety system standard, and foot-activated power hatch.

Misses: Modest power, big info screen way too busy for easy use while driving and very reflective.

Made in: Japan

Engine: 2.5-liter Boxer 4, 180 hp/178 torque

Transmission: Lineartronic CVT automatic

Weight: 3,675 lbs.

Length: 182.9 in.

Wheelbase: 104.9 in.

Cargo: 28/69.1 cu.ft.

Ground clearance: 9.3 in.

Tow: 3,500 lbs.

MPG: 24/28

MPG: 20.6 (tested)

Base Price: $39,835 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $37,386

Major Options:

Nav/Audio Pkg (Harman Kardon premium audio w/576-watt amp & 11 speakers w/subwoofer, power hatch w/foot activation sensor, 11.6-inch multimedia navigation system and connected services), $2,200

Test vehicle: $42,035

Sources: Subaru, www.kbb.com