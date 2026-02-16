2026 Nissan Murano Platinum review

Unlike snowflakes, today’s SUVs all look pretty much alike, boxy and boring.

So, when something comes along that even hints at swoopy, shall we say streamlined, styling it not only turns heads, but encourages purchasing. Sometimes, financial struggles can promote risk taking.

Case in point, Nissan has decided an answer to some of its financial concerns is to make more attractive, stylish vehicles. All our eyes are the better for it.

1 of 6 — murano left front.jpg 2026 Nissan Murano Platinum left front Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 6 — murano profile.jpg 2026 Nissan Murano Platinum profile Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 6 — murano nose.jpg 2026 Nissan Murano Platinum nose Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 4 of 6 — murano left rear.jpg 2026 Nissan Murano Platinum left rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 5 of 6 — murano rear.jpg 2026 Nissan Murano Platinum rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 6 of 6 — murano hatch.jpg 2026 Nissan Murano Platinum hatch Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

First came the sleek Ariya EV, then the tiny Leaf sedan/hatch, and now Nissan’s stylists turn their attention to the midsize Murano SUV. Just check its smooth nose and tail stylings highlighted by the curved roofline that gives it a profile that shames the truck-inspired boxy SUVs. Even a bit of chrome here to accent that profile.

Murano has been Nissan’s slightly upscale SUV for 23 years now and it’s never looked better, both inside and out. In fact, the interior is luxury level on the tested top-tier Platinum trim with semi-aniline quilted leather seats, naturally they’re automatically heated and cooled. But get this, also massaging. Win!

Rear seats are heated too, there’s a fine Bose audio system, a heads-up display and for a more muscular stance, stylish 21-inch alloy wheels.

All that is impressive for a low-$50k trim, but there’s plenty to like on both the base SV and mid-level SL trims. Standard on all models is all-wheel drive.

Additionally, Nissan has moved to a peppy 241-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo I4 that creates 260 pound-feet of torque. This is another of Nissan’s patented variable compression engines that offers a nice blend of power and efficiency.

The EPA rates the Murano at 21 mpg city and 27 mpg on regular fuel. I managed 20 mpg in zero-degree driving and an impressive 27.5 mpg in a highway jaunt to beautiful South Bend, Ind., just before the Ice Age gripped the Midwest.

Yep, power was good and the highway cruise was easy. Note though that the 9-speed automatic coupled with the turbo engine hesitated some when accelerating at city speeds. That hesitation seemed to disappear once Murano was to 40 mph and when merging onto freeways. Not sure if it’s turbo lag that needs adjusting or the transmission’s gearing.

Murano handles well with a light feel to the wheel that makes it easy to control and simple to park. Ride was fine on the highway but seemed overly firm in city driving where bumps are more plentiful, and often moonscape-like. The frigid temps certainly didn’t help limber things up either.

Speaking of highway control, the handsome dark metallic blue Murano included a $2,900 technology package that included Nissan’s ProPilot Assist 2.1 semiautonomous driving system. That allows a driver to remove hands from the wheel for a bit, while centering the SUV between the road’s lines.

Also included are a 3D Enhanced Intelligent Around View monitor, a driver attention warning, and driver’s seat front center airbag for added safety in an accident. Standard are moving object detection, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot warning, lane departure warning, rear automatic braking, front collision warning, and a bit more.

The upshot is Murano earns a five-star safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and top safety rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Impressive and a selling point for safe family hauling.

1 of 3 — murano dash.jpg 2026 Nissan Murano Platinum dashboard Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 3 — murano interior.jpg 2026 Nissan Murano Platinum interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 3 — murano interior2.jpg 2026 Nissan Murano Platinum interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

A comfy interior is another major plus. I mentioned the leather seats, but they not only look and feel plush, but they are also part of Nissan’s Zero Gravity seating systems that are wonderfully shaped for full body support. That pays dividends on long highway drives as lower back and hip pain is eased.

But the whole layout in Murano looks upscale while being easy to see and use.

There are 12.3-inch dual screen displays with a touch info screen for quick use. The Bose sound system is a winner too and there’s a Wi-Fi hotspot along with built-in Google Maps and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Cool too that the leather-wrapped steering wheel is both flat-bottomed and a power tilt/telescope unit for easy adjustment.

Dash and door trim is cream and tan leather, just like the seats and there’s a pattered metal dash facing along with some black wood trim augmenting the luxury look.

Both front and rear seats are spacious and there’s good storage space behind row two seating. Some SUVs are larger, but I can attest that two giant hockey equipment bags fit in the cargo hold, along with hockey sticks and various other travel bags. Five of us fit comfortably in the Murano.

Overhead, the blue Murano featured a cream-colored headliner and panoramic sunroof, plus this model added a $445 headliner illumination system.

Other goodies in the tester included a $470 cargo package that added a sturdy retractable cargo cover and first aid kit, a $520 illuminated cargo scuff plate (helpful in the dark), illuminated kick plates at the doors for $425, and carpeted floor and cargo mats with seatback protection for $530. The snazzy paint job added $450.

1 of 3 — murano sunroof rear seat.jpg 2026 Nissan Murano Platinum rear seat Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 3 — murano rear seat.jpg 2026 Nissan Murano Platinum rear seat Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 3 — murano door panel.jpg 2026 Nissan Murano Platinum door panel Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Only demerit IMHO is the fact that the heated steering wheel does not remain set (as thankfully do the heated seats) after the ignition is turned off. So, one must tap a tiny portion of the info screen to re-engage the heated wheel every time one starts the car. If heated seats can remain engaged, why can’t the heated wheel?

Minor annoyance I guess, and the rest of the Murano is so nice one may be able to overlook that issue, especially if one lives in a warmer clime.

Pricing?

The base SV lists at $43,165, so bargain territory, while the tested Platinum starts at $51,095 and is more upscale. The SL model wedges in between and is likely the best value at $48,255. SL adds the panoramic sunroof, 10-speaker Bose system, heated mirrors, 360-degree camera seat memory and navigation.

Good news too, Murano is built in Smyrna, Tenn., so not fully subject to tariffs.

With all the options the tested Murano Platinum hit $57,035, but one could easily keep this in that now average $50k price range and still enjoy a well-equipped luxury-leaning family SUV.

Note that there is no hybrid model yet while many of Murano’s competitors now offer such an option. And there are plenty of competitors including the Mazda CX-70 along with Jeep Grand Cherokee, Subaru Outback, Hyundai Santa Fe, Honda Passport, Toyota Crown Signia and for the truckier fans, Toyota’s 4Runner.

But for styling, Murano has set itself apart.

FAST STATS: 2026 Nissan Murano Platinum

Hits: Luxury interior, good power, easy handling, 3 drive modes, and AWD. Flat-bottom steering wheel, excellent safety equipment and ratings, heated/cooled front seats, heated steering wheel, heated second row seats, massaging front seats, big instrument display, HUD, surround view monitor, and easy-to-use info screen. Zero Gravity leather seats, power tilt/telescope wheel, panoramic sunroof.

Misses: Firm ride, some hesitation in early acceleration, heated steering wheel must be re-engaged every time SUV turned off.

Made in: Smyrna, Tenn.

Engine: 2.0-liter turbo I4, 241 hp / 260 torque

Transmission: 9-speed automatic

Weight: 4,389 lbs.

Wheelbase: 111.2 in.

Length: 192.9 in.

Cargo: 33/64 cu.ft.

Tow: 1,500 lbs.

MPG: 21/27

MPG: 20-27.5 (tested)

Base Price: $51,095 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $48,200

Major Options:

Technology pkg. (ProPilot 2.1, 3D enhanced around view monitor w/ultra wide view, driver attention/distraction warning, info support light, driver seat-mounted front center airbag), $2,900

Cargo pkg. (3-position all-season cargo area protector, retractable cargo cover, cargo net, first-aid kit), $470

Illuminated cargo scuff plate, $520

Panoramic headliner illumination, $445

Illuminated kick plates, $425

Premium paint, $450

Carpeted floor mats, cargo mat, seatback protector, cargo blocks, $530

Test vehicle: $57,035

Sources: Nissan, www.kbb.com