2026 Chevrolet Silverado EV Trail Boss review

No surprise that pickup sales continue to be strong as the three top-selling vehicles in the US sales have been pickups for years. Still are!

But GM has become the surprising leader in EV pickup sales as its Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra EV models are increasing in sales as both gas-only and electrics. It probably helps that Ford, which has had the No. 1 selling gas pickup for 45+ years, has decided to dump its Lightning EV. That happened in December with Ford saying it was focusing on higher profit vehicles as the Lightning was being sold at a loss, even with a starting price of about $55k, and often costing much more.

So, this week’s tester, a dark Blue Smoke Metallic (looks black except in bright sun) Chevy Silverado EV Trail Boss assumes the mantel of top-selling US built EV pickup. Or it will be shortly after all the Lightnings on Ford dealer lots have sold.

EV haters take note. This Silverado EV is one serious pickup.

1 of 7 — silverado ev left front.jpg 2026 Chevrolet Silverado EV Trail Boss left front Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 7 — silverado ev profile.jpg 2026 Chevrolet Silverado EV Trail Boss profile Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 7 — silverado ev nose.jpg 2026 Chevrolet Silverado EV Trail Boss nose Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 4 of 7 — silverado ev left rear.jpg 2026 Chevrolet Silverado EV Trail Boss left rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 5 of 7 — silverado ev right rear.jpg 2026 Chevrolet Silverado EV Trail Boss right rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 6 of 7 — silverado ev rear.jpg 2026 Chevrolet Silverado EV Trail Boss rear Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 7 of 7 — silverado ev tailgate.jpg 2026 Chevrolet Silverado EV Trail Boss tailgate Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

First, it looks and feels like a heavy-duty pickup, and it IS heavy at 8,464 pounds, about 2,500 pounds more than a standard gas-only pickup. Much of that is the battery infrastructure including the liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery packs.

But forget the weight for now, that just makes this pickup feel like it’s loaded down yet ready to rock off-road or on. This IS a Trail Boss, which means its upgrades are for off-road use.

In addition to a 2-inch lifted chassis for 10.1 inches of ground clearance, it also means this Silverado is charged up for pulling 12,500 pounds of trailer or hauling 1,800 pounds of payload in its 6-foot bed. Note that’s just 800 pounds less towing power and 400 less pounds of payload than a gas-powered Silverado.

The tester also added a hard-cover folding bed cover, an $1,850 option, that will slightly aid aerodynamics for better electric range, while also eliminating the build-up of snow in the bed in winter, which will cut weight too.

I know what you’re thinking. So, what, weighing 4 tons this behemoth’s range must be pathetic.

No dear reader, this Trail Boss Max Range model has a massive 493 miles of range while its dual electric motors deliver (HOLD ON!) a more massive 725 horsepower along with 775 pound-feet of torque. Yes, it’ll pull and do all the things one expects of a pickup.

That said (here’s the big but), both cold weather and towing cut into that impressive battery range. I didn’t tow anything during my drive but reports from those that do say it can hack range nearly in half, depending on size and weight of the load. Small trailer with boat, not so much as big trailer with big boat.

What I can speak about is cold weather. Sadly, for this Silverado, I tested it during our January Ice Age when highs never exceeded 15 degrees and wind chills were well below zero. So instead of getting 2.5 to 3 miles per kWh of charge (about 1% of charge shown on dash), I was managing just 1.2 miles per kWh.

An example: To drive to my buddy’s house 11 miles away I used 40 miles of charge. To drive to another friend’s house 40 miles away I used 120 miles of charge. Overnight I was getting about an 8% charge on my piddly 110-volt outlet. A friend’s 240-volt charger netted me 16% charge in 3 hours, so better, and easily the way to go if you buy an EV.

1 of 3 — silverado ev dash.jpg 2026 Chevrolet Silverado EV Trail Boss dashboard Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 3 — silverado ev interior.jpg 2026 Chevrolet Silverado EV Trail Boss interior Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 3 of 3 — silverado ev console.jpg 2026 Chevrolet Silverado EV Trail Boss console Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Chevy says using a public supercharging station can net 100 miles of range in 10 minutes. That’s pretty fast. Or charging overnight on a 240-volt circuit can take 11.5 hours or 18.6 on a 110 line. Again, all that is more possible when temps are above freezing.

Note that there are eight Silverado EV trims and they range both in range and power, along with price. At the entry point is the Silverado Work Truck Standard Range with just 510 horsepower and 286 miles of range. Pretty ho-hum. That starts at $55,395.

Move up to an LT Extended Range trim and the range grows to a more useful 410 miles and power increases to 760 hp. Price jumps considerably to $71,695. But the LT also includes heated and cooled power front seats, heated rear seats, a large touchscreen and 7-speaker Bose system.

Jump to the tested Trail Box Max Range and range is the advertised 493 miles, with 725 horses and the price increases to … wait for it … $88,695. With options, including a fancy split tailgate and fixed glass panoramic sunroof, the tester hit $93,790.

For the record, the LT Max Range is top of the line with a $91,795 list price. Hoping GM is making a profit at that, unlike Ford on its Lightning.

Performance is what you’d expect from a big pickup, except with all this battery power the acceleration is phenomenal. Jamming the accelerator will push you back hard in the seat, yet all is smooth and well controlled.

Handling is big-truck mediocre on the highway and parking is a bit awkward in tight parking lots. Although that’s mainly due to the truck’s size. Steering effort is moderate and not the issue.

1 of 2 — silverado ev rear seat sunroof.jpg 2026 Chevrolet Silverado EV Trail Boss rear seat and sunroof Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels 2 of 2 — silverado ev door panel.jpg 2026 Chevrolet Silverado EV Trail Boss door panel Mark Savage / Savage On Wheels

Ride, well, if you like bouncing and feeling like you’d appreciate a saddle horn on your seat for added grip, well, big pickups and the Silverado Trail Boss are for you. I’m getting older and prefer a more controlled ride, but then I’m not taking my vehicles off road. If you are an off-roader then obviously Trail Boss is right up your skid plate, and yes there’s one of those up front on this trim.

Trail Boss also boasts a redesigned front bumper, 35-inch all-terrain tires wrapped around 18-inch aluminum wheels, red tow hooks, and a Terrain drive mode aimed at helping adjust traction for off-road action.

Inside the Silverado was handsome with two-tone gray heated and cooled leatherette seats. These are spiffed with gray and red stitching. The dash had gloss black air vents with a solid red bar mid-vent, a gray cloth textured dash face and gloss black console and screen trim.

Seats are powered and comfy and the dash’s giant 17.7-inch touchscreen info screen with Google is easy to use while the 11-inch digital driver display is a winner too and can be adjusted to suit the driver’s preferences. The steering wheel is a power tilt/telescope model and there’s a wireless phone charger along with big climate controls and large radio volume knob. The console’s storage box is huge but not cooled as some are these days.

Silverado does not have wireless Android Auto or Apple CarPlay either. I’d also like a sunshade for the giant sunroof too, but that’s $150 extra.

A few other pluses include a HUD, running boards, two-memory driver’s seat settings, and the multi-flex tailgate and rear window that can be opened to extend the bed’s length.

Not so great (as with most trucks and SUVs) is the giant A-pillar and side mirror that hinders side sightlines. Likewise, the inside rearview mirror is small and there was a rattle in the headliner, possibly due to that panoramic sunroof. Happy news though, there’s a fine suite of safety equipment standard and surround view cameras that light up the info screen whenever a turn signal is engaged.

Folks concerned with battery life should know there’s an 8-year, 100k-mile battery warranty and 5-year, 50k-mile powertrain warranty.

The Chevy also is made in Detroit, so no tariff worries.

FAST STATS: 2026 Chevrolet Silverado EV Trail Boss

Hits: Excellent towing power/acceleration, electric range and off-road ability. Huge info screen and digital instrument gauges, panoramic sunroof, heated wheel and heat/cool front seats, heated rear seats, power tilt/telescope wheel, big climate controls, wireless charger, memory power seats, HUD, running boards, multi-flex tailgate. Fine safety equipment and long battery warranty.

Misses: Bouncy ride, difficult parking, massive price and huge A-pillar/mirror blind spot. No Apple Car Play or Android Auto. No sunroof sun shade and small rearview mirror.

Made in: Detroit, Mich.

Engine: Dual electric motors, 725 hp/775 torque

Transmission: 1-speed automatic

Weight: 8,464 lbs.

Wheelbase: 145.7 in.

Length: 233.1 in.

Cargo bed: 6 ft.

Payload: 1,800 lbs.

Tow: 12,500 lbs.

Ground clearance: 10.1 in.

Range: 286-493 mi.

Charge: 10 min./100 mi. or 11.5-18.6 hours

Base Price: $88,695 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $88,695

Options:

Hard folding bed cover, $1,850

Fixed glass panoramic roof, $1,500

Gameday Tailgate pkg. (multi-flex Kicker audio system, multi-flex step lights, bed organizer), $1,495

All-weather floor liners, $250

Test vehicle: $93,790

Sources: Chevrolet, www.kbb.com