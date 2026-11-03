Election updates: It’s Election Day in Wisconsin

Polls are open. Here’s what on the ballot.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. across Wisconsin and will be open until 8 p.m.

Voters can find their polling locations and what’s on their ballots on the MyVote Wisconsin website.

Remember to bring a photo ID with you to the polls to cast your ballot. Acceptable forms of ID include a Wisconsin driver’s license or Wisconsin state ID, a U.S. passport or a student voter ID from your college. It cannot be an out-of-state ID.

If your ID doesn’t have your current address, you need to have documentation to show you live there, such as a utility bill, bank statement or lease.

If you are not registered to vote, you can do it at the polls today. Just bring your photo ID and proof of residence documentation.

Voters will choose their next governor

The biggest contest on the ballot is the race for governor. There’s an open seat, because incumbent Tony Evers, a Democrat, chose not to seek reelection after serving two four-year terms.

The gubernatorial candidates running in the 2026 Midterm Elections are Democrat David Crowley and Republican Tom Tiffany. Crowley is Milwaukee County executive. He’s been endorsed by Gov. Evers. Tiffany is a House member serving the 7th Congressional District in northern Wisconsin. He has President Donald Trump’s endorsement.

Tiffany’s campaign raised $43,156,413, reported as of October 13. Crowley’s campaign reported raising $12,390,385 as of that date.

Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski is on the ticket with Crowley as the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor . Tiffany’s running mate is Republican David Varnam, a stay-at-home dad, former mayor of Lancaster, Wisc., former congressional aide, and former Focus on the Family policy analyst.

Other important contests Tuesday

Voters across Wisconsin will also fill the posts of attorney general , state treasurer and secretary of state . They’ll choose who’ll represent Wisconsin in the U.S. House . The state has eight Congressional Districts.

There also are elections Tuesday for state representatives in all of Wisconsin’s 99 Assembly districts and in half of the 33 Senate districts (the odd-numbered districts).

Republicans hope to maintain control of the Legislature, a hold they’ve had since the 2010 elections. Democrats hope to gain ground , especially in light of political boundary maps drawn in more recent years that are more favorable to Democrats than those Republicans authored after the 2010 elections. At present, there are 18 GOP state Senators and 15 Democrats. In the Assembly, there are 54 Republicans and 45 Democrats.

Statewide referendums

There are three ballot measures Tuesday, which ask voters if the state Constitution should be amended.

One asks whether the governor’s partial veto powers should be restricted so that the governor cannot create or increase taxes or fees or authorize the creation or increase of taxes and fees.

The second measure asks if state and local governments should be prohibited from ordering houses of worship to be closed during states of emergency.

The third asks voters if the Constitution should prohibit governmental entities from considering race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin in public employment, public education, public contracting, or public administration.