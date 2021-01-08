Lake Effect Segments
Lake Effect is your connection to the community. Hear conversations that go beyond the headlines and explore what matters most now to people in Milwaukee and southeast Wisconsin.
Latest Episodes
Among the many cultural things Milwaukee Record keeps track of is a nearly exhaustive list of new music from local musicians. Wild is the curator of that list and he joins Lake Effect every month to share with us a sample of what he’s been listening to for our Milwaukee Music Roundup.
Stimulus Relief, Incarceration, Legalizing Marijuana: Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes Answers Your QuestionsThere's a lot going on in Wisconsin politics — from the COVID-19 vaccine rollout to funding for the businesses and workers who have been hurt by the pandemic. To unpack some of these issues, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes answers your questions.
Join Chia Youyee Vang, Lo Neng Kiatoukaysy and state Rep. Francesca Hong for a discussion about the racism and bigotry Asian Americans face in Wisconsin.
On the latest installment of our series on entrepreneurship, How Did You Do That?, host Kathleen Gallagher speaks with Chris Salm about how he went from working at several large food companies to commercializing research out of UW-Madison.
Historical Fiction Novel 'Send For Me' Brings To Life The Letters Of Jewish Woman Trapped In Nazi GermanySend for Me: A Novel uses the real letters of Wisconsin-based author Lauren Fox's great-grandmother to show the life of a Jewish woman trapped in Nazi Germany after her daughter was able to escape.
John McGivern, along with Around the Corner producer Lois Maurer, are putting together a new TV show called John McGivern’s Main Streets. The show will introduce viewers to communities in six states that make up the upper Midwest.
Before March of 2020, Milwaukee-based musician Brett Newski says he couldn’t remember the last time he had a weekend off from performing. So, having to stay home and do nothing was uncomfortable for him.
Weather in Wisconsin can be tricky and can change from winter tundra to spring day rather quickly. Lake Effect gardening contributor joins the show to teach gardeners how to know when the soil is ready to start digging.
A new partnership has brought two community organizations under one roof — We Got This MKE, founded by Andre Lee Ellis, and Running Rebels, executively directed by Dawn and Victor Barnett.
While the music industry can appear to be a diverse landscape of artists, when you dig below the surface, the board rooms and behind-the-scenes offices are dominated by men.