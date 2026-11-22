Practical, comfortable and familiar Chrysler’s latest Pacifica is exactly what it’s supposed to be, now with sleeker styling, but no hybrid system.

Pacifica keeps doing what a minivan is supposed to do, provide enough room for a family with toddlers or teens to manage daily and vacation hauling in comfort. It needn’t break the bank, and everything works as expected, no surprises, which can be a very good thing in today’s increasingly techno-befuddling age.

Let’s start outside as that’s where the major changes are for 2027.

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New are the front and rear ends with snazzy vertical headlights linked by a light bar and similarly styled tail, again with a lightbar which Chrysler and sister make Dodge have been refining for years to distinguish their brands. The overall look is leaner.

Power remains the smooth and reliable 3.6-liter V6 that has been powering Pacifica for a bit. It delivers a strong 287 horsepower with 262 pound-feet of torque. With a slick 9-speed transmission the power delivery is smooth and satisfying.

Pacifica won’t struggle to reach highway speeds, a comfort when the whole fam is aboard. In fact, for its size Pacifica feels light and nimble, another plus for parents hauling a large brood to soccer, hockey, other sporting events, or on a trip.

Ride also is well controlled and well damped via the struts up front and multi-link rear suspension. Again, this is what one expects from a modern minivan and since Chrysler invented the segment, has developed to perfection.

Nowadays, there also is AWD to provide solid winter traction. Note that if you live in a southern clime, front-drive is still available and saves you $3,000.

The tested Hydro Blue Pearl (bright metallic blue and $495 extra) was dazzling, plus the tester also celebrated the nation’s 250th birthday with a special America 250 package to spiff the exterior and enhance the interior.

That $2,995 package added a starry wrap to the nose and similar along the front doors too along with an America 250 logo. Likewise, there are special 20-inch painted aluminum wheels, gloss black grille, rear fascia with black accents and black Stow N Place roof rack. Key though are 20-inch all-season self-sealing tires as there’s no spare tire.

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More important to comfort and interior feel are the comfy and supportive leather seats, dark ruby red seat belts, premium leather-wrapped and red-white-blue stitched steering wheel, and premium door trim.

No one would confuse this with a high-end luxury sedan or SUV’s interior, but it’s darned nice and comfy, which again suits the demands of minivan families.

Chrysler (and this is the only Chrysler branded product still) continues with its patented Stow N Go second- and third-row seats. Captain’s chairs make up the second row, but a bench is optional for the same cost and enables Pacifica to seat eight adults. The leather seats are well-shaped and the driver’s features 8-way power and two memory settings.

Heated front seats and steering wheel also are standard on the Select trim, which this was. That also adds second row window sunshades, great for keeping glare out of toddlers’ faces on a long drive.

With both back row seats folded Pacifica features a monster 140 cubic feet of space, more than many SUVs costing much more. Fold down just row three and there’s 88 cu. ft. of space and with the giant cargo well open and all seats in place there’s still 32 cu.ft. back there for luggage. And remember there’s a semi-hidden roof rack up top too for cargo hauling.

Ergonomics are excellent throughout, a good-sized 10-inch info screen, power plugs in all rows and handsome blue-glow driver instrument panel gauges that are easy on the eyes. Power hatch and sliding side doors keep Pacifica a prime choice for parents of toddlers in car seats as it’s so easy to open the doors and strap the little ones in, even if they’re in a portable car seat.

Only one drawback and that’s the location of the heated seat and heated wheel buttons, both on the screen under Comfort. Drivers find it much easier to tap a dash or console button and not fiddle with a screen while driving.

Note too, the 10-inch screen, GPS, 13 Alpine speakers and HD radio, along with a 506-watt amp are part of the Family Tech Group, likely worth its $995 price tag. It also adds connected travel and traffic services, 8-way power passenger’s seat, a power two-way lumbar support for the driver, and a FamCam interior camera to see the little ones in back on the screen so head-turning isn’t required that may distract the driver from the road.

Need more convincing?

The package also adds headphone ports, a 115-volt auxiliary power outlet, third row charger port, a 220-amp alternator, and a 3-month subscription to SiriusXM. That should probably be a year to get a user properly hooked.

Folks who can’t live without the two-panel panoramic sunroof will find it available for $1,895. This Pacifica had one and it helped brighten the interior when the power shade was retracted.

Plenty of good electronic safety devices here too, a must for a family minivan. So, adaptive cruise, rear blind-spot, parking sensors, pedestrian emergency braking, front collision warning, and lane departure, to name a few.

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On to the misses, including a huge key fob that felt a bit like one was carrying a pocket full of rocks, plus no wireless phone charger up front, just plugs. One must move up to the Limited and Pinnacle trims for the wireless charger. Oh, and the Pacifica plug-in hybrid is no longer available.

That later point is sad because I’d managed 27.8 mpg in one I tested several years ago and Toyota’s Siena and Kia's Carnival are available as straight-up hybrids boasting improved fuel economy. The EPA rates this gas-only Pacifica at 17 mpg city and 25 highway. I managed 20.7 mpg and was a bit heavier on city than highway driving.

Pricing? A base Pacifica LX starts about $44 grand and the tested Select trim, just one level up from LX lists at $48,535 including delivery and AWD. Jump up to the Pacifica Pinnacle and you’re looking at $59,900. But it does offer blue Nappa leather seating with copper alloy trim inside, and rear seat pillows. Snazzy!

The test minivan topped out at $54,915, so just above the average cost of a new vehicle these days. But it would comfortably meet a family’s needs for many years.

FAST STATS: 2027 Chrysler Pacifica Select AWD America 250 Edition

Hits: Sleek restyled exterior with good power, ride and easy handling, plus AWD. Comfy seats, can carry 7 adults with second row bench. Excellent ergonomics inside, heated front seats and steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, good safety suite, blue dash gauges, power side doors and hatch, Stow N Go second/third row seats.

Misses: Heated seats and wheel access only on screen, huge key fob, no wireless phone charger. No hybrid model offered.

Made in: Windsor, Ontario

Engine: 3.6-liter V6, 287 hp/262 torque

Transmission: 9-speed automatic

Weight: 4,883 lbs.*

Wheelbase: 121.6 in.

Length: 204.3 in.

Cargo: 32/88/140 cu.ft.

MPG: 17-25

MPG: 20.7 (tested)

Base Price: $48,535 (includes delivery)

Invoice: $47,371

Major Options:

Hydro Blue Pearl paint, $495

Family Tech Group (connected travel/traffic services, 2-way power lumbar, Uconnect5 w/10.1-in. touch screen, GPS nav, voice command, 13 Alpine speakers, 506-watt amp, FamCam interior camera, headphone ports, 115-volt auxiliary power outlet, third row charger port, 220-amp alternator, SiriusXM 3-mon. sub, HD radio, 8-way power passenger seat), $995

America 250 Anniversary Edition (leather seats, premium door trim, dark ruby seat belts, America 250th decals, exterior badges, 20-inch Foreshadow painted aluminum wheels, 20-inch all-season self-sealing tires, premium steering wheel, black Stow N Place roof rack, anodized ink badging, gloss black grille surround, premium rear fascia w/black accents, $2,995

Dual-pane panoramic sunroof w/power shade, $1,895

Test vehicle: $54,915

Sources: Chrysler, www.kbb.com, *= Car & Driver